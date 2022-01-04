100,000 key workers in England told to take Covid test every working day

Photograph: Reuters

About 100,000 workers in certain key industries will be told to take Covid tests every day they work to catch infections early and avoid the virus spreading to colleagues, Boris Johnson has said.

The prime minister made the announcement at the first Downing Street Covid press conference of 2022, being held virtually rather than with reporters in the room, due to current advice to work from home.

It came after confirmed daily Covid cases in the UK hit another record high, with 218,724 reported in the past 24 hours.

More details soon…