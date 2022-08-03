10 young players to watch in Europe's five leading leagues

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·6 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Aston Villa
    Aston Villa
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Carney Chukwuemeka
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Eduardo Camavinga
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • James Milner
    James Milner
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Steven Gerrard
    Steven Gerrard
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|

PARIS (AP) — A look at 10 young players who could stand out this season in Europe's five major leagues:

ENGLAND

HARVEY ELLIOT, Liverpool

Harvey Elliot started in the Liverpool team last season until a serious ankle injury against Leeds in September sidelined him for several months.

The 19-year-old Elliot plays on the right side of a midfield three and could make a push for England's World Cup squad if he gets enough games under manager Jürgen Klopp. That could well be the case with James Milner and Jordan Henderson advancing in years.

“Last season came with a lot of ups and downs, and a lot of challenges," Elliot said. “But I think if anything it’s helped towards this season. It’s been there for me to go and show for myself and show to the fans, to the world, that I can get into the team."

CARNEY CHUKWUEMEKA, Aston Villa

Eigthteen-year-old midfielder Carney Chukwuemeka emerged from Aston Villa’s strong youth team.

Villa manager Steven Gerrard, who knows about playing in the middle, brought him in for the final games of last season and Chukwuemeka has already been linked to big-spending Newcastle.

Chukwuemeka helped England win the Under-19 European Championship last month, with a goal in the final against Israel, and made it into the team of the tournament. Last year, Chukwuemeka played in Villa’s FA Youth Cup victory and finished the competition as the leading scorer with six goals.

___

SPAIN

MOHAMED-ALI CHO, Real Sociedad

Like France star Kylian Mbappe, 18-year-old Mohamed-Ali Cho started out as a winger. Real Sociedad signed him from French club Angers on a five-year deal for about 12 million euros ($12.3 million).

Cho is strong with both feet and can play wide — cutting inside to shoot — or in a central role.

He was the youngest player in France to be given a professional contract and made his league debut at 16 years, 7 months — four months younger than Mbappe when he made his Monaco debut.

After a few years spent in PSG’s junior teams, Cho joined the youth ranks of Premier League club Everton for five years before once more returning to France to join Angers. He scored four league goals for Angers last season.

EDUARDO CAMAVINGA, Real Madrid

This is a big season for 19-year-old Eduardo Camavinga, who needs to impress at Real Madrid to stand a chance of getting back into the France squad for the World Cup.

Camavinga did well in spells last season as Madrid won the Spanish league and the Champions League. But he was mostly a substitute and found it hard to break the midfield stranglehold of Toni Kroos and Luka Modric.

Camavinga has quick feet, strong technique, reads the game well and is also a strong tackler. A superb athlete, Camavinga is equally adept at breaking quickly and turning from midfield into attack.

A good passer, Camavinga needs to add a few more goals to his game, having only scored eight in 141 games for Madrid and his previous club, Rennes.

___

ITALY

NICOLO ROVELLA, Juventus

Nicolo Rovella spent last season on loan to Genoa but returns following the club's relegation to the second division and with an opportunity to claim a place in coach Massimiliano Allegri's midfield following Paul Pogba's knee injury.

Juve have high hopes for the 20-year-old Rovella, who is an established member of Italy's under-21 team and hopes to push for a first call-up to the senior squad.

The right-footer is a versatile player, too, who can operate as a holding midfielder or lend himself to the attack thanks to his first touch and passing.

LORENZO PIROLA, Salernitana

Lorenzo Pirola is a technically strong and versatile central defender with good passing ability. The 20-year-old Italian came through Inter Milan's youth academy and has been loaned out to Salernitana this season.

The move could be timely because he will get the chance to make a name for himself in what could be another difficult season for the unheralded southern club, which only just avoided relegation last season.

Pirola's tackling, aerial ability and positional sense should all serve Salernitana well against bigger clubs, although his one weakness is that he struggles against skillful players who attack him at speed.

___

GERMANY

KARIM ADEYEMI, Borussia Dortmund

Borussia Dortmund has sold one young star and might just have found another one in 20-year-old Karim Adeyemi, who joined from Austrian club Salzburg on a five-year deal after Erling Haaland left for Premier League champion Manchester City.

Adeyemi distinguished himself with Salzburg last season, when he earned a remarkable four penalties in two Champions League games. His combination of trickery, quick feet, great balance, reading of the game and direct running make him a handful.

ADAM HLOZEK, Bayer Leverkusen

Bayer Leverkusen's return to the Champions League will have a Czech feel up front as Adam Hlozek teams up with striker Patrik Schick — whose 24 league goals helped Leverkusen finish third last season. The 19-year-old Hlozek joins from Sparta Prague, where he scored 40 goals in 132 games after making his debut at 16.

He follows in the footsteps of Schick, who also broke through with Sparta. Hlozek is an imposing forward who can also play on the wing and could prove a good provider for his international teammate.

___

FRANCE

HUGO EKITIKE, Paris Saint-Germain

Paris Saint-Germain beat another cash-rich club in Premier League team Newcastle to sign 20-year-old forward Hugo Ekitike. He joined from Reims on a season-long loan with an option to buy for 35 million euros ($36 million).

Although Ekitike scored a modest 10 league goals last season, he was one of the most efficient finishers, scoring with 32.3% of his shots. His ratio of one goal for every 3.1 shots was better than new teammates Neymar and Kylian Mbappe, and second only to Monaco forward Wissam Ben Yedder's ratio of 2.88.

RAYAN CHERKI, Lyon

Eighteen-year-old Rayan Cherki is another product of the prolific youth academy at Lyon that produced Real Madrid great Karim Benzema, Hatem Ben Arfa, Corentin Tolisso and Alexandre Lacazette.

Two years ago, Cherki produced a remarkable performance in a French Cup game when he was only 16, scoring two goals and providing two assists.

Opportunities have been somewhat limited since then but this could be a breakthrough season for the attacking midfielder under coach Peter Bosz.

Like so many of Lyon's technically gifted academy players, Cherki has it all: quick feet, close control, astute passing, great skill and an eye for goal.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Jerome Pugmire, The Associated Press

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Toronto Argonauts very wary about facing winless Ottawa Redblacks

    TORONTO — There's something about facing the Ottawa Redblacks that seems to agree with McLeod Bethel-Thompson. The veteran quarterback is 6-0 versus Ottawa over his CFL career. He'll chase a seventh straight victory when the Toronto Argonauts (3-2) host the Redblacks (0-6) at BMO Field on Sunday. "I had no idea but I put absolutely nothing in that," Bethel-Thompson said. "That's a very talented team, their backs are against the wall, they have nothing to lose, they're going to throw the kitchen

  • Canadian soccer star Alphonso Davies to donate World Cup earnings to charity

    Canadian soccer star Alphonso Davies says he will donate his World Cup earnings to charity. "Canada welcomed me and my family and gave us the opportunity for a better life," Davies said in a social media post Tuesday. 'It enabled me to live my dreams. It’s a great honour to play for Canada and I want to give back, so I’ve decided that I will donate this years World Cup earnings to charity." The 21-year-old Bayern Munich fullback was born in a Ghanaian refugee camp after his parents fled the civi

  • Jake Paul match at MSG off over Rahman's weight issues

    NEW YORK (AP) — Jake Paul's boxing match at Madison Square Garden next week has been canceled after his promotional team said opponent Hasim Rahman Jr. did not intend to honor the contracted weight limit. Most Valuable Promotions said Saturday that Rahman had signed a contract July 5 to weigh a maximum of 200 pounds. However, it said in a statement that a weight check Friday showed that he had only lost one pound since weighing 216 then and that the New York State Athletic Commission said it wou

  • Defences dominate as Montreal, New York battle to scoreless draw in MLS

    MONTREAL — Defence dominated in a battle of two high-powered offences on Saturday as CF Montreal and New York City FC played to a scoreless draw at Stade Saputo. For two higher scoring teams in Major League Soccer, the first half was remarkably prudent. Montreal (11-8-3) enjoyed the lion’s share of the possession with New York (12-4-6) seemingly more than happy to sit in a low block and wait for a counterattack. The first chance went Montreal’s way just after the 10-minute mark. A dangerous ball

  • Trade deadline preview: Juan Soto sweepstakes down to wire

    When Juan Soto turned down a $440 million, 15-year deal to stay with the Washington Nationals, it ensured Tuesday's 6 p.m. EDT trade deadline would have a little juice. That wasn’t a certainty when Major League Baseball and the players’ union agreed to an expanded postseason format this spring. With 12 October spots available — and no more one-game wild-card rounds — some had concerns about whether there would be enough star power left among sellers to satisfy a potentially growing number of buy

  • Swim star Summer McIntosh races to gold at Commonwealth Games

    BIRMINGHAM, United Kingdom — Canadian swimming star Summer McIntosh has added to her burgeoning medal case. On the heels of her success at the world aquatic championships last month, the 15-year-old from Toronto captured Canada's first gold medal at the Commonwealth Games, winning the 400-metre individual medley in stunning fashion on Friday. McIntosh, who became the first Canadian to win two gold medals at a single championship in Budapest, broke both the Games and her own national record, touc

  • CF Montreal carries strong road form into matchup with surging Columbus

    MONTREAL — A lot has been made about CF Montreal’s form on the road this year, and for good reason. While the club struggled to get points away from Stade Saputo last season, Montreal has improved to become a top-10 road team this year, beating a club record with five wins. Huge road wins against the rival New York Red Bulls and reigning CONCACAF Champions League champion Seattle have given head coach Wilfried Nancy and his squad valuable points. Another challenge awaits them as they travel to C

  • What Blue Jays can expect from each trade deadline acquisition

    The Blue Jays were busy at the trade deadline. Here's what you need to know about the new guys.

  • Formula E fan has 'no faith' in car race organizer, as city returns its $500K deposit for cancelled event

    Vancouver is refunding the $500,000 deposit for a major international electric car race that was supposed to have happened earlier this month before organizers pulled out. The two-day event was scheduled to start on July 2, and included a Nickelback concert, before being cancelled by its organizer, One Stop Strategy (OSS) Group, who have previously said it would be rescheduled to next year. But four weeks after the cancelled event's original date, ticket-holders have complained about not receivi

  • Olympic champ Mitchell races to her third cycling silver of the Commonwealth Games

    BIRMINGHAM, United Kingdom — A day after Kelsey Mitchell joked that she was "consistently silver," Canada's Olympic champion added one more. The 28-year-old from Sherwood Park, Alta., won silver in track cycling's 500-metre time trial on Sunday, and was pleased with the result in a race she rarely contests. "It's not a new experience for silver, but very happy with my performance," Mitchell said. "I was one of the first to go and had to wait to see how everyone did." Kristina Clonan of Australia

  • Bill Russell, NBA great and Celtics legend, dies at 88

    BOSTON (AP) — Bill Russell, the NBA great who anchored a Boston Celtics dynasty that won 11 championships in 13 years — the last two as the first Black head coach in any major U.S. sport — and marched for civil rights with Martin Luther King Jr., died Sunday. He was 88. His family posted the news on social media, saying Russell died with his wife, Jeannine, by his side. The statement did not give the cause of death. “Bill's wife, Jeannine, and his many friends and family thank you for keeping Bi

  • Canadian women's baseball team honours late longtime player during Friendship Series against USA

    This week, the Canadian women's national baseball team is playing its first games against an international team in three years with heavy hearts. Canada and the United States are competing in a five-game Women's Baseball Friendship Series, which began Thursday and ends Monday at Baseball Central in Thunder Bay, Ont. It marks the first competitive series for Team Canada since 2019 due to the pandemic, but a familiar face is missing. Amanda Asay, one of the longest-tenured members of the national

  • Teoscar Hernandez's three-run homer lifts Blue Jays over Tigers 5-3

    TORONTO — Teoscar Hernandez doesn't always grab the headlines like his Toronto Blue Jays teammates, but there's no denying he can be an impact player. Hernandez's three-run homer was part of a four-run comeback as the Toronto Blue Jays rallied past the Detroit Tigers 5-3 on Saturday. Toronto interim manager John Schneider said Hernandez should not be overlooked by fans or opposing teams. "He can change the game with one swing just as much as anyone around the league," said Schneider. "He got a m

  • Italian stars learning on the job as Toronto FC completes marathon week in MLS

    FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — The learning curve in Major League Soccer continues for Lorenzo Insigne and Federico Bernardeschi. The Italian stars played their first three games for Toronto FC, including two on artificial turf, and travelled more than 8,000 kilometres this week as the team went from BMO Field to Vancouver and back before flying to Boston. Goalkeeper Alex Bono called it a "trial by fire" for the two new designated players. "I'd like to tell them they've seen some of the toughest conditions

  • Unbeaten Blue Bombers win a 35-28 thriller over Stampeders

    CALGARY — Zach Collaros kept his composure in a back-and-forth game to keep his Winnipeg Blue Bombers undefeated. Although Winnipeg trailed at four different times during Saturday's CFL game, the star quarterback found a way to lead the Blue Bombers (8-0) to a 35-28 victory over the Calgary Stampeders (4-2) at McMahon Stadium. “That’s Zach Collaros for you,” said receiver Nic Demski, who returned to action after missing the past four games with an ankle injury and caught a pair of touchdown pass

  • Doctor at McMaster Children's Hospital dies after competing in Toronto Triathlon Festival

    Dr. Candace Nayman was so focused on helping others in life that it only made sense that she would do so in death as well, her siblings say. The McMaster Children's Hospital pediatrics resident died Thursday, days after collapsing in the water during a race in the Toronto Triathlon Festival on Sunday, July 24. At her funeral, held Thursday at Toronto's Benjamin's Park Memorial Chapel, her siblings Lauren and Maurice described Candace as someone who loved children, often gave blood and had proudl

  • Yusei Kikuchi’s confidence an x-factor for Blue Jays ahead of deadline

    His recent time away from the team during a three-week IL stint offered a chance for some mechanical re-tooling as Kikuchi tries to find his swagger.

  • Ontario Summer Indigenous Games back on track

    Seventeen-year-old Gabrielle Landry's volleyball team, Triple Trouble, has just won their first sets at the Ontario Summer Indigenous Games. She's pleased, but not over-the-moon with their play at OSIG 2022. "Our skill and our effort was okay, considering that this is the very first time we have been able to compete together as a team," she said. Landry's summary — we're good, but we could be so much better — speaks for untold numbers of young Indigenous athletes in Ontario nowadays. Almost ever

  • Mangiapane nets 3-year deal, $17.4 million from Flames, avoids salary arbitration

    CALGARY — Andrew Mangiapane of the Calgary Flames was rewarded on Monday for setting career highs in goals, assists and points this past season. The Flames signed the 26-year-old forward to a three-year contract worth $17.4 million. Mangiapane set career highs in goals (35), assists (20) and points (55) during the 2021-22 NHL season. The winger, who played all 82 regular-season games, finished the season with the fourth-most goals on the Flames and tied for the sixth most road goals in the NHL w

  • Lions overcome early deficit to defeat Roughriders 32-17, match best start since 2007

    REGINA — It took a little while but the B.C. Lions offence continued to roll in a 32-17 victory over the Saskatchewan Roughriders on Friday. The Lions fell behind 17-4 in the second quarter but responded with 28 unanswered points to improve their record to 5-1 while dropping the Riders to 4-4. Nathan Rourke, who continues to shine in his first season as the starting quarterback, said that while there was some concern about the slow start, the Lions were confident they could find their way as the