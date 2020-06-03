10-year-old 'AGT’ contestant shocks Sofia Vergara with a voice like Lady Gaga

Roberta Battaglia always dreamed of performing on America’s Got Talent, and on Tuesday, the 10-year-old’s dream came true. The little singer from Toronto, Canada, blew the judges away and earned a spot in the live show round.

Roberta claims she got her voice from her father, who is an engineer for a local radio station. He must have some powerful genes because Roberta has quite the powerful voice, which she showed off by performing the Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper hit, “Shallow.”

Roberta received a standing ovation from the audience and the judges. Modern Family star Sofia Vergara told Roberta, “It was breathtaking.” The actress then awarded the young singer with the Golden Buzzer, which advances her directly to the live show rounds.

The moment was especially beautiful because throughout the audition, Roberta was visibly battling nerves and tears. She also revealed that she is the victim of bullying. Hopefully her newfound stardom will help her realize how special she truly is.

America’s Got Talent airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. on NBC.

