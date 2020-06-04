10-Year-Old Toronto-Area Girl Sings 'Shallow' On AGT With The Voice We Need Right Now

A 10-year-old Canadian blew away judges and viewers of “America’s Got Talent,” in a mesmerizing performance Wednesday.

Roberta Battaglia, who is from Brampton, Ont., (which she identified as Toronto on the show, to Canadian judge Howie Mandel’s cheers) said it was her dream to perform on the popular competition show before busting out a jaw-dropping rendition of “Shallow,” the duet that won Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper an Oscar.

Battaglia mentioned having been bullied, and judge Sofia Vergara said, “Let’s see who is going to bully you after this,” before hitting the golden buzzer. On “AGT,” each judge can only press that coveted button once per season, which sends a contestant straight to the semi-finals.

The winner of “America’s Got Talent” walks away with US$1 million.

“There’s one way you win over bullies: it’s by being happy and successful. Bullies are always threatened by talented people, so in a weird way … it’s a compliment,” said notoriously tough judge Simon Cowell.

“It shows your strength that you’ve come all the way from Canada to be here. We are honoured to have you as our guest.”

Battaglia has been singing with her dad since she was a toddler, reported CityNews.

“My phone has been exploding with messages, phone calls,” the elated singer told the outlet after the show aired.

Battaglia has recorded some songs with producer Rob Wells, who has worked with Ariana Grande, Justin Bieber and the Backstreet Boys, according to radio station Z103.5.

