10-year-old boy shot in knee by stray bullet at a minor league game in Pennsylvania

Police believe a bullet fired into the air somewhere around the stadium struck a 10-year-old in the back of the knee on Saturday night at Coca-Cola Park in Allentown, Pennsylvania.(Rod Mar/Getty Images)

A 10-year-old boy was hit by a stray bullet on Saturday night at a minor league baseball game in Allentown, Pennsylvania, in a “bizarre, random thing.”

Corey Hagan was on the field at Coca-Cola Park on Saturday during the Lehigh Valley IronPigs — the Philadelphia Phillies’ Class AAA affiliate — 4-1 loss against the Norfolk Tides as a part of their “Harry Potter Night” promotion.

Suddenly, according to the Allentown Morning Call, Corey fell to the ground in pain and was seen bleeding from his right knee. After being treated by medical staff at the stadium, Corey was transported to the hospital where it was determined that he had been shot.

There were no reports of gunfire at the stadium or within the area, per the report. Officials believe that a bullet was fired into the air as far as two miles away from the stadium.

“Our investigation does continue but is hampered by the trajectory of the round that struck him,” an Allentown police spokesperson said, via USA Today. “It would appear, preliminarily, as though the bullet was fired from quite some distance away.”

According to USA Today, Corey is recovering at home and is “up and moving around.” Doctors do not anticipate any long-term damage. His mother, Dana, told

the Allentown Morning Call on Sunday that he is “doing well, and that’s all that matters.”

“Unfortunately, there was absolutely nothing the IronPigs could have done differently to prevent this type of incident from occurring,” IronPigs president Kurt Landes said in a statement. “Even though this is the first incident of any sort that has occurred at the home of the IronPigs in our entire 12-year history, we have not taken the event lightly and we continue to have ongoing discussions with the Allentown Police.”

No arrests have been made as of Monday night, and the investigation is expected to take “some time.” Allentown police chief Tony Alsleben said they will keep following leads in the case, however will likely need help.

“It’s just awful that this happened. It’s just awful timing,” Alselben said, via the Allentown Morning Call. “At this point, we’d really need someone to come forward with information.”

