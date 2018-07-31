10-year-old Clark Kent destroyed one of Michael Phelps' oldest swimming records

Michael Phelps, perhaps the best swimmer and Olympian of all time, just had one of his oldest records shattered by Superman — a 10-year-old named Clark Kent in California. (Getty Images)

Michael Phelps has already solidified himself as the greatest swimmer of his generation — if not of all time.

It’s only fitting, though, that Superman is the one to pass him up.

No, not the Superman from the planet Krypton. And no, not Henry Cavill, who has played Superman in the latest reboot of the series in the D.C. Universe.

This Superman is just 10 years old, and he’s already shattered one of Phelps’ oldest swimming records.

Clark Kent Apuada, appropriately named Superman, won the 100-meter butterfly at the Far West International Championship in California on Sunday with the time of 1:09:30 — more than a full second faster than the record Phelps set at the same championship in 1995.

Since setting that record, Phelps has won 28 Olympic medals — making him the most decorated athlete in Olympic history.

Clark, though, has only been swimming competitively for four years, and is just out there having fun.

“I love swimming because I have a lot of people supporting me and my coaches are always there for me and my parents are always there,” Apuada told CNN.

Apuada, from Carmel-by-the-Sea, California, won all seven of his events on Sunday, including the 50 and 100-meter freestyles, the 50 and 100-meter backstrokes, the 50-meter fly and the 200-meter individual medley.

“The kid is unlike any other young man that I’ve ever coached,” Apuada’s coach, Dia Riana, told CNN. “He’s always stood out. He’s just, he’s kind of a savant of sorts.”

While it may seem early — Apuada is only 10, after all — he is the same age that Phelps was when he set the 1995 record.

If Superman keeps it up, fans might see him repping Team USA in an upcoming Olympics.

More from Yahoo Sports:

• Jeff Passan: Astros reveal their character in trade for closer Roberto Osuna

• 49ers’ Richard Sherman rips Jerry Jones and his ‘plantation mentality’

• College hoops scandal is far from over: 5 pressing questions

• Pat Forde: 40 things to know about the college football schedule

