10 Worst New York Theater Productions of 2022 (Photos)
8. “A Beautiful Noise,” by Neil Diamond and Anthony McCarten (Broadway)
Structured around several dour therapy sessions, the musical reveals that the singer-songwriter who has sold more than 130 million records is really a depressive personality. In between singing his greatest hits, Diamond (Will Swenson and Nick Fradiani) remains in a severe funk. Michael Mayer directs the star’s writing of the ditty “Sweet Caroline” as if Liberace had discovered the Tristan chord.