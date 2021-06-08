We hear stories of the horror of unexplained death, disease and selfish cons than tales of hope, happiness and optimism.

10 wholesome stories that will regain your faith in humanity

However, once in a while, a few heartwarming stories show the brighter side of humanity between all the chaos.

Below are some of the heartwarming stories that will restore your faith in humanity and bring about some ease during these trying times:

This turtle owes its life to these kind humans:

A little something to restore your faith in humanity 🤗



pic.twitter.com/tN9TvUr1fw — Kevin W. (@Brink_Thinker) May 19, 2021

Teachers truly are priceless

In one village in Jharkhand, a teacher came up with a novel idea of open classroom in the pandemic era underlining social distancing. Here teacher talks with the hand speaker. pic.twitter.com/RdNUzvc6EY — Vishweshwar Bhat (@VishweshwarBhat) October 2, 2020

Getting together to save a life

Saviours

Doing whatever it takes to keep a family together

Family

His smile says it all

Kid

The Hero amongst Humans

hero

Best friend of the Man's best friend

friend

Going above and beyond the job

Job

Turning grief into a good deed

grief

Humanity is the real winner

winner

