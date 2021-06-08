10 wholesome stories that will regain your faith in humanity

Shonell Thakker
·Contributor
·1 min read

We hear stories of the horror of unexplained death, disease and selfish cons than tales of hope, happiness and optimism. 

10 wholesome stories that will regain your faith in humanity
However, once in a while, a few heartwarming stories show the brighter side of humanity between all the chaos. 

Below are some of the heartwarming stories that will restore your faith in humanity and bring about some ease during these trying times:

This turtle owes its life to these kind humans:

Teachers truly are priceless

Getting together to save a life

Saviours
Doing whatever it takes to keep a family together

Family
His smile says it all

Kid
The Hero amongst Humans

hero
Best friend of the Man's best friend

friend
Going above and beyond the job

Job
Turning grief into a good deed

grief
Humanity is the real winner

winner
