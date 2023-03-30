10 weekend events near Bradenton: Free outdoor concerts, Art Walk, pottery sale

Another March weekend is near, spring is in the air, and there’s plenty of local fun on tap to help you enjoy it.

Highlights this weekend include the conclusion of the Sarasota Film Festival and free live music events in Bradenton and Lakewood Ranch.

Still need plans? We’ve got you covered.

Here’s a hand-picked guide to fun times around Bradenton and Sarasota this weekend, March 31-April 2.

Sarasota Film Festival

The 25th annual Sarasota Film Festival opens this weekend with a curated line-up of independent and outside-the-box film, from international movies to local and regional projects.

This year’s festival features a mix of in-person and virtual screenings of narrative, documentary and short film. Venues include Burns Court Cinema, Sarasota Municipal Auditorium and CineBistro Siesta Key.

Public talks featuring filmmakers and actors are another highlight of the festival. The 2023 event will welcome Roma Downey and The Indigo Girls.

Details: March 25-April 2.

Info: Visit sarasotafilmfestival.com for the full lineup of films and virtual screening info.

Music in the Park

Realize Bradenton’s annual outdoor concert series is back. Music in the Park will bring free, live concerts to Rossi Park on the Bradenton Riverwalk for seven weeks this spring.

Guests are encouraged to bring blankets and chairs. Dogs on leashes are also welcome.

Music in the Park 2023 lineup:

▪ March 24: I-Ruption Reggae Band (Caribbean)

▪ March 31: Glass Onion Beatles Band (Beatles cover act)

▪ April 7: Eric Von Band (country)

▪ April 14: Kettle of Fish (blues rock)

▪ April 21: Dual Exhaust (blues, country, rock)

▪ April 28: Bri Rivera (Latin fusion, blues, funk rock)

▪ May 5: Combo Fusion (Variety dance, Latin)

Details: 6-8 p.m. Friday. March 24-May 5. Rossi Park on the Bradenton Riverwalk, 452 Third Ave. W., Bradenton. Free.

Info: realizebradenton.com

Village of the Arts Art Walk

The creatives of the Village of the Arts in Bradenton will open their more than 25 businesses this weekend for a display of crafts, goods, healing arts, food, live music.

Whether you fancy folk art or fine art, creative cuisine, antiques, furniture, records, quilting or metaphysics, Village of the Arts has something to offer most any taste.

The theme of April’s Art Walk is “Village in Bloom.”

Also during Art Walk, Adobe Graffiti Lounge, 1302 13th Ave. W., and surrounding business will host the 13th and 13th Art Market from 6-10 p.m. Friday and 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday.

Details: 6-9:30 p.m. Friday and 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday. Village of the Arts, downtown Bradenton.

Info: villageofthearts.com

Music on Main in Lakewood Ranch

Music on Main brings family-friendly fun to the heart of Lakewood Ranch on the first Friday of every month.

Local blues rock band Kettle of Fish will play.

Food vendors, beer trucks, booths and kids activities will line the street.

This month’s event will benefit Florida Cancer Specialists Foundation .

Guests are welcome to bring chairs and dogs on short leashes.

Details: 6-9 p.m. Friday. 8100 Lakewood Main St., Lakewood Ranch. Free.

Info: lakewoodranch.com

Freedom 500 and Cleetus and Cars

A weekend of high-speed racing and burnouts await auto sports fanatics at the Freedom Factory in east Bradenton.

The event is headed up by YouTube personality Cleetus McFarland and crew; the online star and racing driver promotes car modification and stunts to millions of followers.

Friday’s main event is the Freedom 500 race.

“Watch as Cleetus, along with your favorite automotive influencers, and professional drivers race 20 nitrous equipped Crown Vics for 100 laps around our home track, the Freedom Factory,” an event preview says.

Saturday is “Cleetus and Cars,” an event featuring all-day burnout competitions at Freedom Factory.

Details: Noon-10:30 p.m. Friday; 11 a.m.-10:30 p.m. Saturday. The Freedom Factory, 21050 S.R. 64, Bradenton. Friday: $40; Kids 3-12: $15. Saturday: $30; kids 3-12: $10.

Info: cleetusmcfarland.com

Spring pottery sale

ArtCenter Manatee in Bradenton will host a spring pottery sale featuring the works of local artisans on Saturday.

“Original, functional and fun” pottery of all shapes, sizes and colors will be available for purchase.

Details: 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday. ArtCenter Manatee, 209 Ninth St. W., Bradenton. Free.

Info: artcentermanatee.org.

Performing arts and shows

Nu Jazz at Manatee Performing Arts Center: Nu Jazz is a contemporary jazz band from the Sarasota/Bradenton area playing hits from artists including The Rippingtons, Richard Elliot, Peter White, Spyro Gyra and Boney James, a show preview says.

Details: 7 p.m. Saturday. Manatee Performing Arts Center, 502 Third Ave. W., Bradenton. $42-$57.

Info: manateeperformingartscenter.com

Comedy Night at Oscura: Food, drink and entertainment space Oscura will host a comedy night this Saturday featuring up-and-coming Florida comics.

Details: 7 p.m. Saturday. Oscura, 816 Manatee Ave. E., Bradenton. $15.

Info: oscura.live

“Reel Music” at Florida Studio Theatre: “Featuring songs from black & white films and movie musicals to ‘Casablanca’ and ‘The Greatest Showman,’ ‘Reel Music’ highlights the movies that helped create the soundtrack to the last century.”

Details: 7:30 p.m. Thursday, 6 p.m. and 9 p.m. Friday, 2 p.m. and 6 p.m. Saturday, 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Sunday. Through June 25. Playing at Florida Studio Theatre’s John C. Court Cabaret, 1265 First St., Sarasota. $34.





Info: floridastudiotheatre.org

West Coast Black Theatre Troupe presents “Dreamgirls”: An inspirational journey through American pop music, ‘Dreamgirls’ chronicles one fictional Motown group’s rise from obscurity to superstardom. The musical explores themes of ambition, hope and betrayal, all set in the glamorous and competitive world of the music industry.”

Details: 7:30 p.m. Thursday and Friday, 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Saturday. Feb. 22-April 9. Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe, 1012 N. Orange Ave., Sarasota. Adults: $50. Students and active military: $20-$48.

Info: 941-366-1505. westcoastblacktheatre.org

Dean Napolitano at McCurdy’s Comedy Theatre:Comedian Dean Napolitano’s credits include appearances on ABC, NBC, FX and HBO programs.

Details: 7 p.m. Thursday, 6:30 and 8:50 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 7 p.m. Sunday. McCurdy’s Comedy Theatre, 1923 Ringling Blvd., Sarasota. $25.





Info: mccurdyscomedy.com

Farmers’ markets

Downtown Bradenton Public Market: This weekly market is a community gathering place that welcomes vendors offering fresh local produce, meat, pantry and home goods, packaged foods, plants, clothing, accessories and more.

Food, drink and dessert vendors make the market a great place to grab a tasty snack.

This year, the market is nearly doubling in size with plans to host about 100 vendors each week, including a core group of businesses and some rotating selections, organizers say.

The market also features live music performances from different regional artists each week. Kid’s activities, special events and cooking demonstrations add to the fun throughout the season.

Details: 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturdays, Oct.-May. Old Main Street, Bradenton. Free.

Info: realizebradenton.com/public-market

The Farmers’ Market at Lakewood Ranch welcomes more than 90 regional vendors to Waterside Place each Sunday. Offerings include produce, meat and seafood, prepared foods and breads, crafts, jewelry, plants and pet treats. Live music from a rotation of local musicians and yoga sessions are another regular feature at the market.

Details: 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Sunday. Waterside Place, 1561 Lakefront Dr., Lakewood Ranch. Free.

Info: mylwr.com/185/Farmers-Market-at-LWR

Oneco Farmers Market is open seven days a week. The permanent market boasts more than 100 vendors in one location, including meats and seafood, fresh produce, sweets and treats. There are also restaurants and arts and crafts vendors to check out, and the market frequently hosts free community events.

Details: Open 7 a.m.-8 p.m. daily. Oneco Farmers Market, 5108 15th St. E., Bradenton.

Info: onecofarmersmarket.com

Sarasota Farmers Market brings vendors selling arts and crafts, goods and services, produce, food, plants and more to downtown Sarasota. There’s also live music to enjoy.

Details: 7 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday. Lemon Avenue and Main Street, downtown Sarasota.

Info: sarasotafarmersmarket.org

Newtown Sarasota Farmers Market offers local produce, fresh-baked goods and other items twice a week in the Newtown neighborhood. The market also hosts community gatherings including events for kids and food festivals.

Details: 10 a.m.-5p.m. Friday and Saturday. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Park, 2523 Cocoanut Ave., Sarasota.

Info: newtownfarmersmarketsrq.org

Meadows Farmers Market: Started in Oct. 2021, the Meadows Farmers Market promises organic fruits and vegetables straight from local farmers. Other attractions include artisans, food vendors and live music. Events at the market include yoga, tai chi, wellness talks and holiday celebrations.

Details: 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Sundays October through April. Held in the parking lot of 5041 Ringwood Meadow, Sarasota.

Info: sites.google.com/view/meadowsfarmersmarket

Red Barn Flea Market combines the best of a farmers market, a flea market and a food court in one stop. At Red Barn, you’ll find permanent storefronts, vendor booths, fresh produce, local food offerings, live entertainment and more.

Details: Open 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Friday-Sunday. 1707 First St. E., Bradenton.

Info: redbarnfleamarket.com.

See a movie

Whether you’re interested in Hollywood blockbusters, independent film or an old-time drive-in movie experience, there’s a theater nearby that can satisfy. Here are your local movie options:

Ruskin Family Drive-In: In operation since 1952, this drive-in plays new movies, classic flicks and family favorites with showings Wed.-Sun.

There are two options for audio: bring a portable radio or leave your car radio turned on during the film. You can also bring folding chairs to set up outside of the vehicle (bug repellent recommended).

▪ Back to the Future (PG): 8:15 p.m.

▪ Back to the Future Part 2 (PG): 10:15 p.m.

Details: 5011 U.S. 41 N., Ruskin. Ages 9 and up: $7. Ages 5-8: $2. Cash only. $5 fee for bringing your own food. Alcohol not permitted.

Info: ruskinfamilydrivein.com

Sarasota Film Society: Sarasota Film Society’s Lakewood Ranch and Sarasota theaters are a great place to catch a weekend flick. Screenings include independent and art films as well as blockbusters. Check the society’s website for the current lineup of movies.

Some of the society’s movie offerings can be streamed virtually from home.

Details: Lakewood Ranch Cinemas, 10715 Rodeo Drive 8, Sarasota and Burns Court Cinemas, 506 Burns Lane, Sarasota. Online streaming available any time.

Info: filmsociety.org or 941-955-3456

Other Bradenton area movie theaters:

AMC Bradenton 20, 2507 53rd Ave. E., Bradenton. amctheatres.com. 941-752-3796

AMC Sarasota 12, 8201 S. Tamiami Trail, Sarasota. amctheatres.com. 941-922-4900

CMX CinéBistro Siesta Key, 3501 S. Tamiami Trail #1100, Sarasota. cmxcinemas.com. 941-361-2456

Regal Oakmont, 4801 Cortez Rd. W., Bradenton. regmovies.com. 844-462-7342

Regal Hollywood, 1993 Main St., Sarasota. regmovies.com. 844-462-7342

Fun at the museum

The Bishop Museum of Science and Nature: Explore the past, present and future of the natural world with interactive displays and exhibits, stellar shows in the famed Planetarium, an indoor manatee habitat, the Mosaic Backyard Universe for kids and more at The Bishop in downtown Bradenton.

Details: Open Tue.-Sat. The Bishop Museum of Science and Nature, 201 10th St. W., Bradenton. Ages 18-64: $25. Ages 65 and up: $23. College students with ID: $19. Ages 5-17: $16. Ages 4 and under: Free with paying adult.





Info: bishopscience.org or 941-746-4131

Florida Maritime Museum: Florida Maritime Museum documents the age-old relationship between Floridians and the water. Visitors will find marine life displays, historical photos and documents, revolving exhibits and a gift shop.

On the second and fourth Saturday of each month, the museum hosts a “Music on the Porch” outdoor jam session. From 2-4 p.m., local pickers and players come together to share tunes and singalongs with the crowd.

Masks are currently required inside museum buildings.

Details: Open 9 a.m.-noon and 1-4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. Florida Maritime Museum, 4415 119th St. W., Cortez. Free.

Info: floridamaritimemuseum.org or 941-708-6120

Manatee County Agricultural Museum: Explore Manatee County’s rich agricultural past and present at the Manatee County County Agricultural Museum. Permanent exhibits include displays of authentic farm tools and equipment and highlights of various crops and industries that have taken root in Manatee County over the decades. There’s also a revolving lineup of special exhibits to check out.

Details: Open 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and on the first and third Saturday of each month. Manatee County Agricultural Museum, 1015 Sixth St. W., Palmetto. Free. Donations accepted.

Info: manateecountyagmuseum.com or 941-721-2034

Sarasota Art Museum: Operated by Ringling College of Art and Design, the Sarasota Art Museum displays revolving exhibits of contemporary artwork.

The museum is housed in the former Sarasota High School building and offers 15,000 square feet of gallery space to showcase paint, sculpture, photography, furniture making, experimental art and more.

Events at the museum include curator and artist talks, live jazz every second Thursday of the month and free entry and family fun on the second Sunday of each month.

Visitors can also enjoy a gift shop and a bistro.

Details: Museum open 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Saturday, 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday. Sarasota Art Museum, 1001 South Tamiami Trail, Sarasota. Ages 17 and up: $15. Ages 0-16: Free with paying adult. Veterans and active military: Free with ID.

Info: sarasotaartmuseum.org

The Ringling in Sarasota offers a treasure trove of fine art and architecture. See collections of European works from the Baroque period and modern and contemporary art; witness the colorful history of the big top in the Circus Museum; take a tour of the Ca’ d’Zan, a Mediterranean revival mansion; and stroll The Ringling’s 68 acres of waterfront grounds and gardens.

Details: Open daily from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. 5401 Bay Shore Road, Sarasota. Ages 6-17: $5. Ages 18 and up: $25. Ages 65 and up: $23. Ca’ d’Zan entry $10 extra. Admission to the Museum of Art and grounds is always free on Mondays.





Info: ringling.org or 941-359-5700

