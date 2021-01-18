10 ways to know if you are in a toxic relationship
We all make mistakes, even when choosing our partners. While everyone dreams of having a perfect relationship, one can inadvertently end up in a toxic relationship. So, how does one identify a toxic relationship?
Well, there are sure tell-tell signs of being always unhappy around that person, having frequent arguments, and so on. But, there are also subtle red-flags that we usually overlook or ignore in most cases.
Following are such signs that indicate that the relationship is not right for you.
Controlling behavior
If your partner asks you to behave and act according to their will, then it is a sign of a toxic relationship. The controlling behavior can range from trivial issues like what you wear to even significant aspects like deciding the people who you can talk to or not.
Disrespect
Constantly disrespecting and making you feel unvalued is a big red flag. This includes mocking in front of family members or strangers, constant taunts, and making one feel superior to the other.
Blame-game
“In a relationship, one person is always right, and the other is a guy.” While this may bring out a few chuckles, having a partner who feels that they can do no wrong and it’s always the other person who is wrong is a big warning sign.
Comparisons
Always being compared to other couples or people and making the other person feel bad is not healthy in any relationship. Your relationship, love, compatibility levels, expression of love shouldn’t be compared with others.
Unequal participation
A successful, healthy relationship relies on equal participation from both. It shouldn't feel as if only one person is putting in efforts to maintain and grow the relationship, while the other person is not.
Lack of Support
Your partner should encourage your growth and be your biggest supporter. There are many naysayers in the world, and you wouldn’t want your partner to be one. They should help you grow professionally, financially, emotionally, and in every other way possible.
Dishonesty
Constantly telling lies about whereabouts or why they didn’t receive your call can strain the relationship and eventually bring negative outcomes.
Jealousy
While a little healthy jealousy is okay, the problem arises if it happens on every other issue. The jealousy can even be related to you becoming more successful than your partner professionally.
Less communication
Communication is the key to every relationship. If your partner hardly talks or communicates their feelings and emotions, or if their conversations are generally filled with insults, sarcasm, or hostility, then it is a sign of a toxic partner.
Bad Financial Decisions
Exhibiting negative financial behaviors like making unwanted costly purchases or withdrawing amounts without consulting indicates that the person disregards your opinion and isn’t thinking about the long-term.
