10 ways to refresh your home without renovating

Weekends are the perfect time to refresh your home; and you don’t need to renovate to get a new look. Updating your walls, adding some new fabrics or simply rearranging what you already own can have a transformative effect. Interior designer Flora Soames and stylist and designer Gabby Deeming spoke to the Telegraph and shared their advice for choosing colours and patterns and arranging your furniture and accessories to their best advantage.

Top tips to refresh your home

1. When you’re choosing a paint colour, think first about how you want to feel in the room

“I painted my bedroom walls Old White by Farrow & Ball,” says Gabby Deeming. “It’s a bit like being in a book, it feels very calm. But if you want your room to be more invigorating, maybe it’s a case of picking up on something bright in the room - a yellow lamp base or picture frame, or a colour in a picture, and by painting the walls that colour it will bring the room to life.”

If you’re choosing a paint colour to tie in with a patterned fabric, Soames advises not getting too hung up on finding the perfect match: "Sometimes choosing a paint colour that’s one shade removed from a colour in a fabric can hold the whole look together,” she says.

2. Remember that the finish of the paint can be just as important as the colour

"Sometimes it's a case of not only playing with colour, but playing with the effect too,” says Soames. “For me, gloss paint is a great way to make an impact in a room. High gloss sheen is complicated to apply and it needs a very smooth background that’s as blemish-free as possible, but it creates a jewel-box effect, and it reflects the light wonderfully.”

“The other brilliant place to use a gloss paint is in a kitchen,” adds Deeming. “If you have a kitchen you want to revamp, gloss paint works really well as a splashback in place of tiles, as it’s very practical - you can just wipe it down.”

3. Forget the rules when it comes to painting woodwork and ceilings

Focus on the effect you want to achieve, says Deeming. “You can paint the ceilings, the woodwork, walls and floors all the same colour, or paint your woodwork a contrasting colour; it all looks good,” she says. “I love the ‘complete’ look, where the walls, ceiling and woodwork are the same colour, as it feels cocooning and lovely; whereas if you paint the woodwork a different colour, you’re highlighting the architecture, so it starts to look more tailored.” If you do choose to paint your woodwork and ceiling white, take care to choose the right one: “I painted my dining room in Pink Ground by Farrow & Ball, and the woodwork in Wimborne White, which is a soft white,” says Deeming. “A bright white would have looked awful with that soft pink; you have to choose your shade of white carefully.”

4. When using wallpaper, steer clear of a feature wall

“It smacks of lack of commitment,” says Deeming. “Wallpaper is at its best in the round. If you just have one wall of wallpaper, you then have to pick a paint colour for the other walls, and they can fight a little bit. You’ve invested in the paper, but it’s not working as hard as it should. If you look on Instagram or in magazines, you’ll see writ large how beautiful wallpaper can look when done properly, on all the walls.”

“That’s what it was designed for,” agrees Saomes. “It doesn't have to be intimidating. It can be the hero in a room, or just part of the layering process; an element of an overall scheme. It’s also important to think about how you’re going to see the wallpaper from another room. You need to think about where you’re moving from and to, not just the enjoyment of it in the room itself. So much of it is that glimpse through a doorway.”

When dealing with a small room, don’t assume you have to go with an understated wallpaper, adds Soames. “You can play with scale in a small room, and go for quite a large-scale print. The downstairs loo is a great place to do it: that one concentrated area that really makes an impact.”

5. Think of your walls as your own personal canvas

“I think decorating a house is about creating vignettes,” says Soames. “More often than not one decorates in phases, but it’s really helpful to look at a room as a whole to begin with, and artwork is a really unifying tool. I love to hang multiple artworks in quite small spaces, and also to hang pictures from ceiling to floor. A collage of photographs is something I really love. It doesn’t have to be straight and perfect; it’s just deeply enjoyable when you’re in that room. It’s ticking the aesthetic box as well as the pleasurable nostalgic one.”

Be inventive with what you're framing too, advises Deeming. “You can find lovely inexpensive Japanese prints online which is a really affordable option if you’re trying to get some wall coverage. If you’re framing something in repeat, it sort of doesn’t matter what it is: it can be pages from a magazine, or even the same wrapping paper over and over again.”

Soames also suggests thinking in 3D, rather than only hanging pictures. “I just framed a needlework cushion I loved, but I knew I wouldn’t use it on my sofa so I hung it on my wall instead,” she says. “I’m also mad for hanging plates; I like to channel my granny and hang them on old-fashioned wire plate hangings, but you can get adhesives that allow you to stick them straight on to the wall. You don’t have to start with a set, you can start with a few and build up. The other thing I love about plates, which is harder to achieve with pictures, is that sense of rounding something off. Very often I’ll hang a picture in the middle and three plates either side, just to soften it.”

6. When considering how to display or stack books, think first about how you use them

“Libraries and books are a very personal thing,” says Soames. “There’s no doubt that books make a room; for me, they’re stacked sometimes horizontally, sometimes vertically - however I left them. You might need a more functional bookcase, but it can also be very decorative too. In this library (pictured), I find the contrast of the jewel-like spines with the deep blue gloss of the bookcase very pleasing.”

“For most of us, books are there to be read,” agrees Deeming. “I really don’t like looking at a display of books and thinking that nobody’s reading them. Occasionally you’ll see a house where the owners have bought every edition from the Everyman library, for instance - I think that’s alright for a hotel room, but it doesn’t work in a home. You might as well get the wallpaper that does the same thing. My books are everywhere - on windowsills, in piles on the floor. Books are a little bit like art, they bring so much to an interior and make it feel lived in.

7. Rearrange the things you already own to refresh a room

Soames and Deeming agree that the most cost-effective way to give a room a new look is to simply rearrange what you already have, which can give transformative results. “So often people put things in a room and just leave them there forever,” says Deeming. “I like to change the position of some chairs, or rotate a table, or swap some lamps around. It’s a good low-maintenance thing to do. If your sitting room is getting you down, sometimes just getting a brightly coloured blanket or even a piece of fabric you love and putting it over the back of a sofa is all it takes.”

Soames points out that furniture and accessories chosen for a particular room can work just as well in another: “If you’ve been true to buying the things you love when putting a house together, what goes into each room can be very versatile in terms of where it ends up.”

8. When it comes to layout, it’s all about creating the right flow in a room

“To create a sociable space, you want to make some form of a grid with seating, so that a group of people can sit and talk to each other, rather than just watching television,” says Soames. “Very often the fireplace is the focal point, or it can be an ottoman or coffee table.”

“Think about where you put your chairs; you want to be able to sit somewhere where you like what you’re looking at,” advises Deeming. “Think about the balance of your furniture too. If you have a lot of heavy pieces, try to swap in something a little lighter and leggier, perhaps something without arms. When you walk into a room and straight into a couple of sofas with arms, it can have a blocking effect.”

“Two armchairs are a good way of creating a breathing space through which the light can flow,” adds Soames. “A slipper chair without arms automatically makes the space around it feel a little freer.”

9 Don’t forget texture

A successful scheme relies on a mix of textures, as well as colour and pattern, says Soames. “If you’ve got a velvet sofa, perhaps don’t choose a plush ottoman, and don’t have too much leather upholstery in a room,” she says. “Consider what sort of flooring you have too; make sure you’re not getting too much repetition, so it doesn’t look overly heavy.” A comfortable mix of textures is also one that should work all year round: “It’s important to look at a room and think how it will make you feel in February, and how it will make you feel in June.”

10. When mixing patterns, remember a stripe is your friend

“I don't think there are many things a stripe doesn't go with,” says Soames. “It’s the universal bonder.”

“When using floral patterns it’s about playing with scale, mixing large-scale and small-scale motifs,” says Deeming. “If you’re mixing several patterns of the same scale, it’s harder to do successfully.”

A similar rule applies to mixing different shades of wood in the same room: “If everything was the same colour it would look very weird,” says Deeming. “Think about how things work in nature.”

“If we’re talking about antique pieces, just don’t overthink it,” adds Soames. If you like the piece and it’s characterful, it has a place in your room.”

For more decorating advice, find Gabby Deeming’s course, How to Style with Pattern and Colour, on Create Academy. This article is kept updated with the latest information.