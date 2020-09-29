10 ways to make Halloween fun this year for kids at home

— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.

It’s time to get the house ready for Halloween. Even though things might be different this year, that doesn’t mean you can’t turn your house into the funhouse of horrors and mischiefs. You can gather the family around and watch scary movies, make DIY costumes, have a horror beauty spa night, or have a monster-style BBQ outside in the backyard. If you prefer to keep it simple, you can always read a few scary stories with the kids, order a few subscription boxes, bake some goodies or enjoy a night of games and treats all in the comfort of your own home.

Here are 10 great ways you can celebrate Halloween at home this year.

1. Have a spa night

You and your partner or older children can have a spooky spa night and unwind together. You can paint your nails with the Sally Hansen x Sour Patch Kids limited-edition collection or some Dashing Diva Magic Press Press-On Nails. You will definitely get a kick out of the candy corn themed bath bombs from Etsy. You can decorate the bathroom and use one of our favorite humidifiers to give you the smoke effect you need to give you a ghostly feeling.

And no spa night is complete without a high-quality foot spa—our favorite is the Ivation Foot Spa Massager, which comes with massage rollers and has adjustable heating settings. Whatever you choose, just make sure you and your family are rocking some cozy and plush robes, which will be essential for setting the comfy mood.

2. Don't skimp on the outdoor decor

Turn your backyard into a Halloween fun fest with festive decor, like the inflatable Beetlejuice Sandworm, or the 12-foot Giant-Sized Skeleton with LifeEyes that's been all over the Internet recently. These decorations will turn your backyard into the ultimate spooky scene that your kids will enjoy.

3. Have a spooky slumber party

Grab some flashlights, blankets, and some glow-in-the-dark books like What Was I Scared Of? by Dr. Seuss. You can also fire up your projector and play a hand puppet game or find some ghosts to fly around on the screen. You can let the kids go a little wild with the Noshi Edible Kid Paint which is great for playing zombie games and eating fake body parts.

4. Make it a cozy movie night

Whether you want to watch something scary or something everything in the family can watch with no nightmares, a heated blanket and popcorn maker is the way to go. Encourage everyone to wear their costume during movie night so the kids can have a little more fun with it.

