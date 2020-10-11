10 ways to clean your bathroom using this popular kitchen cupboard essential

From House Beautiful

While white vinegar is best known for its culinary uses, it can work wonders in the bathroom. Praised for its powerful acetic acid solution, vinegar helps to dissolve mineral deposit, bacteria, dirt, grease and grime.

Not sure how to use white vinegar to clean your bath, toilet or sink? The bathroom specialists at Drench have uncovered the top 10 most common cleaning queries Brits have about the bathroom, plus revealed how white vinegar can help to keep it looking spotless.

From how to clean the shower properly, to unblocking shower drains, take a look at the easy cleaning tips below...

1. How to clean a shower head (2,900 monthly searches)

Not sure how to clean your shower head efficiently? Simply pour some white vinegar into a plastic bag and secure it around your shower head with a hair tie. Leave overnight and remove first thing in the morning. You'll be amazed at the results!

2. How to clean a shower (2,400)

Cleaning a shower might seem like a simple task, but it seems many of us are baffled at how to get it properly clean.

The team at Drench explain a simple way to restore its sparkle using vinegar: 'Bring vinegar to a boil then use the warm vinegar to wipe down the shower door and walls. Keep them damp by wiping down every five to eight minutes for 30 minutes. Next, dampen a microfibre cloth in vinegar, a sprinkle of baking soda, and scrub.'

3. How to clean a toilet (2,000)

Want to clean your toilet like a pro? For the best results, simply pour a cup of vinegar into the bowl and let it sit overnight. In the morning, sprinkle with baking soda and scrub well. Afterwards, flush everything away and you'll be left with a spotless toilet.

4. How to clean shower glass (2,000)

Distilled vinegar can work wonders on your shower glass (and on your windows, too). Simply fill a spray bottle with equal parts of white vinegar and water, and spray your shower door. For a streak-free shine, opt for an affordable squeegee.

5. How to unblock a shower drain (1,600)

Not sure what to do? The team suggest: 'Pour a pot of boiling water down the drain. Next, pour 125g of baking soda down the drain, followed with a one-part water, one-part white vinegar solution. Wait five to 10 minutes before boiling water down the drain again.'

