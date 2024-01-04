10 Ways to Use Basil That Go Well Beyond Pesto

Get ready to fall in love with the versatile herb.

Whether you grow your own basil at home or prefer to pick some up on your grocery store runs, there are tons of ways to put the popular herb to good use. And while basil is often the main ingredient in homemade pesto, there are additional ways to use basil that go way beyond the beloved condiment. For example, you can blend some basil into a homemade dressing to add a pop of fresh flavor and color, or you can use the pungent and slightly spicy green herb to amp up egg salad, a slice of avocado toast, and more.



To put it simply, basil is versatile, flavorful, healthy, and something you should always have on hand. Keep reading for a myriad of ways to use basil that don’t disappoint.



Use It to Top a Pasta Dish

Basil is frequently used in Italian cuisine, and it adds freshness to dishes with cheese, lemon, and garlic. Since this Tortellini Basil Salad calls for cheese tortellini and lemon zest, the nearly two cups of fresh basil leaves feel right at home. What we love about this dish is that it can work as a stand-alone dinner or a side to a summery feast.



Or a Pizza

GREG DUPREE

Adding some chopped, fresh basil to a pizza pie (take-out or homemade) is an easy way to elevate the Italian classic. Basil works on just about any pizza, but we’re particularly fond of it on top of a Neapolitan-Style Margherita Pizza. Why? This pie is made with a simple trio of toppings—crushed tomatoes, olive oil, and fresh mozzarella cheese—that pair well with basil and also manage to let the herb shine.



Toss It In a Stir-Fry

Victor Protasio

Stir-fries are often made with whatever you have in the fridge, and we’re here to tell you that can include basil. In fact, this Shrimp-and-Basil Stir-Fry stars the herb, which is paired with juicy shrimp, spicy Fresno chilies, and a flavorful sauce made with soy sauce, fish sauce, and brown sugar. For even more depth of flavor, look for Thai basil, which is peppery and a bit spicier than other basil leaves.



Blend It Into a Dressing

Victor Protasio

Since basil can be blended into pesto, it’s no surprise that it can be blended into other condiments as well. This Spaghetti Pasta Salad With Avocado-Basil Dressing recipe proves that basil thrives in a dressing, especially when it’s combined with ingredients such as creamy avocado, protein-packed Greek yogurt, and tart apple cider vinegar.



Add It to a Salad

Ngoc Minh Ngo

Basil is a leafy plant, so it feels at home in a salad, whether that salad is made with greens or other ingredients. In this Peach, Mozzarella, and Basil Salad, for example, the herb adds herbaceous and fresh notes that balance the creamy cheese and sweet pieces of stone fruit.



Whip Up a Toast Topping

Greg DuPree

Sure, basil works as a garnish on top of pizza and pasta, and the same is true for toast. This Strawberry Basil Topping recipe would be a great addition to some whipped ricotta toast, but if you’re looking for something a bit simpler, feel free to add some chopped fresh basil to a smoked salmon bagel or a slice of avocado toast.



Make an Aioli

Simon McGill/Getty Images

Basil aioli might sound like a condiment you’ll only find in a fancy restaurant, but it’s surprisingly easy to make at home. To whip up a homemade basil aioli, all you need is mayonnaise, a generous handful of fresh basil, chopped garlic, and some juice and zest from a lemon. Serve this pale green sauce with crudité, grilled fish or chicken, and enjoy.



Flavor a Bowl of Curry With It

Fred Hardy

Curry is one of the most flavorful dishes around, and it’s one that often gets an added boost from fresh basil. In this Slow-Cooker Beef and Noodle Curry recipe, you’ll find red curry paste, chunks of beef, sweet potato, onion, coconut milk, and lime juice, and the whole thing is topped with a sprinkle of fresh basil.



Pop It in Egg Salad

CAITLIN BENSEL

Egg salad doesn’t need any additional ingredients per se, but if you’re looking to add some depth of flavor to the dish, go ahead and toss some chopped basil leaves into the mix. As this recipe for Pesto Egg Salad Toasts demonstrates, basil and egg salad really do go hand-in-hand.



Put It on a Skewer

Getty Images

While basil may not seem like something that belongs on a skewer, this recipe for Caprese Skewers With Balsamic Glaze proves otherwise. Here, each skewer is packed with alternating layers of fresh basil leaves, cherry tomatoes, and bite-size mozzarella balls, and topped with a drizzle of sweet balsamic glaze.



