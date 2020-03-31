10 Vitamin C-Rich Foods You Should Be Eating Right Now

Vitamin C is the absolute star of cold and flu season. And for good reason — the antioxidant has some special superpowers that work to make you healthier.



The vitamin stimulates the production of white blood cells, which in turn protect the body against infections and foreign invaders. Research shows that people who took it every day were half as likely as others to get a cold; and when they did get sick, they got over their symptoms 8% faster, according to a review of several studies by the University of Helsinki.



Vitamin C is more than just an immune booster, too. There's also evidence that it may help manage blood pressure and lower your risk of heart disease.



The most famous source of the powerful antioxidant is oranges. And while citrus fruit does contain vitamin C, it's not the only way to get a dose. Here, the foods you can start adding to your diet today in order to give your immune system a healthy bump.

Broccoli

Here's a surprise: Fiber-rich broccoli contains more than twice as much vitamin C as citrus fruits — 132 mg in normal-size serving, compared to the 70 mg that's found in a medium orange. Photo: Getty Images.



Cauliflower

Adults are supposed to consume around 90 mg of vitamin C per day, the Mayo Clinic reports. And one serving of cauliflower has 77% of the that recommended amount. Photo: Getty Images.



Brussels Sprouts

Sometime in the last five years, we've all collectively realized that Brussels sprouts don't deserve the bad rap they used to receive. For one, they're delicious. For another, they deliver about 75 mg of vitamin C per cup. Photo: Getty Images.



Green & Red Peppers

Bell peppers might be 92% water, but that doesn't mean they aren't rich in vitamins. One red pepper packs in of 169% of the recommended intake for vitamin C.

Photo: Getty Images.





Oranges

We don't mean to minimize citrus fruits' vitamin C content. Seventy mg of C per orange isn't too shabby. Plus, they're a good source of both fibre and potassium, two nutrients that promote a healthy heart. Photo: Getty Images.



Tomatoes One medium-sized tomato can provide you with 28% of your daily total of vitamin C.

Photo: Getty Images.



Spinach Leafy greens like spinach are a great source of vitamin C, with 28 mg per 100 g serving. That translates into about 3.3 cups of raw spinach, but a study from 2017 revealed that frying or steaming leafy greens can actually help release even more of their antioxidants. And when cooked, the leaves will shrink down to a more manageable serving size. Photo: Getty Images.

Kiwi Each kiwi fruit packs in 64 mg of vitamin C. They also contain other nutrients — namely vitamins E and K, folate, and phytochemicals — that work together to protect the body from colds and the flu, one study in the Canadian Journal of Physiology and Pharmacology found. Photo: Getty Images.

Lemon

For the sourheads among us, one lemon contains over 30 mg of vitamin C. The citric acid in the tart fruit has also been proven to prevent kidney stones and protect against anaemia. Photo: Getty Images.



Strawberries

One cup of strawberries just about fills your vitamin C intake for the day, equaling almost 99% of the recommended daily value. Photo: Getty Images.



