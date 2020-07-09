10 vehicles spray-painted with swastikas, racist slurs in southwest Edmonton vandalism spree

Edmonton police are investigating after 10 vehicles were vandalized with graffiti that included swastikas and racist slurs.

The vandalism spree occurred in the southwest neighbourhood of Chappelle sometime between 12:30 a.m. and 2:30 a.m., Thursday, police said in a news release.

The incidents occurred near Chappelle Boulevard and 28th Avenue SW.

A window of at least one vehicle was smashed.

While the hate crimes and violent extremism unit is aware of the incidents, the investigation remains with Southwest Division investigators at this time, the release said.