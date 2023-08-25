10 US States With the Most Income Inequality

OlegAlbinsky / iStock.com

Income inequality in America has been a hot topic for decades, and it seems to be getting worse. The unfortunate truth is that a large inequality exists in many American cities, but a handful stand out as being particularly out of balance.

To determine the states with the most income inequality, Zippia analyzed data from the American Community Survey of the U.S. Census on American cities -- including the District of Columbia -- using the Gini Coefficient, which represents the wealth distribution in an area. The Gini Coefficient ranges from zero to one, with one representing complete inequality and zero meaning everyone earns the same income. For clarity, Gini Coefficients are presented here as percentages, with 0.5 equaling 50%, for example.

According to Census Bureau data, the United States as a whole has a Gini Coefficient of 48.5%, the highest it has been in 50 years. Overall, Gini Coefficients in the U.S. have a fairly tight range -- just 10 U.S. states have higher-than-average Gini Coefficients, and they are listed below in reverse order, from smallest to largest. Additionally, data regarding average incomes of the bottom 99% and top 1% are also provided.

AppalachianViews / Getty Images/iStockphoto

West Virginia

Average Income of Bottom 99%: $34,987

Average Income of Top 1%: $535,648

West Virginia has a Gini Coefficient of 49%, slightly above the national average. This is true even though the average income of the top 1% in the state is the lowest in the entire nation.

ElFlacodelNorte / Getty Images/iStockphoto

New Mexico

Average Income of Bottom 99%: $39,675

Average Income of Top 1%: $615,082

The ratio of income between the top 1% of New Mexico residents and the bottom 99% is among the lowest in the nation, at just 15.5. This is at least partially due to the fact that the top earners in New Mexico rank relatively low on a national basis.

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto

New Jersey

Average Income of Bottom 99%: $65,068

Average Income of Top 1%: $1.58 million

Earnings of the bottom 99% are actually quite high on a relative basis, ranking fourth-highest in the nation. But the Gini Coefficient in the state still comes in at 49%.

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Massachusetts

Average Income of Bottom 99%: $61,694

Average Income of Top 1%: $1.90 million

Massachusetts has the third-highest average income of any state for its top 1%, who earn 30.9 times the amount of the bottom 99%. The ratio between the top 10% and the bottom 90% stands at 9.58, seventh-highest in the country.

Art Wager / Getty Images

Florida

Average Income of Bottom 99%: $39,094

Average Income of Top 1%: $1.54 million

The ratio between incomes earned by the top 1% and the bottom 99% in Florida is the second-highest in the country, at 39.50. However, incomes of the top 10% vs. the bottom 90% are the most unequal in the nation, at a ratio of 12.37.

zorazhuang / Getty Images

California

Average Income of Bottom 99%: $55,152

Average Income of Top 1%: $1.69 million

The income disparity in California is best exemplified by the gap between the top earners and the bottom 99%. While those in the top 1% earn the sixth-highest average incomes in the country, those in the bottom 99% rank only 19th-highest, behind Texas and South Dakota.

Larry Gibson / iStock.com

Louisiana

Average Income of Bottom 99%: $45,060

Average Income of Top 1%: $814,386

Louisiana is not a high-income state, but it sports a Gini Coefficient of 50%. Incomes of the top 10% are just 6.68 times those in the bottom 90%, which is actually quite low on a national level. But the top earners draw away from the field and contribute greatly to the state's overall inequality.

benedek / Getty Images

Connecticut

Average Income of Bottom 99%: $67,742

Average Income of Top 1%: $2.52 million

Connecticut's top 1% earners sport the highest average income of any state in the country, at over $2.5 million. However, its bottom 99% earn the second-highest average income in the country, behind only Alaska, helping keep its income inequality out of the top spot.

New York

Average Income of Bottom 99%: $49,617

Average Income of Top 1%: $2.20 million

The gap between the haves and the have-nots in New York is the largest in the nation, with a ratio of 44.4. This is perhaps not surprising in light of the fact that the $2.2 million average income of the top 1% is the second-highest in the country.

ajansen / Getty Images

District of Columbia

Average Income of Bottom 99%: $61,102

Average Income of Top 1%: $1.86 million

Of anywhere in the country, income inequality is the most pronounced in the nation's capital, with a Gini Coefficient of 53%. Things aren't quite as bad when comparing the incomes of the top 10% with those of the bottom 90%, but that ratio of 9.83 is still the fourth-worst in the U.S.

