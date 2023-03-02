10 US Real Estate Markets To Avoid for Now

choness / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Real estate is often thought of as a "safe" investment because prices tend to trend upward over the years. But in some major cities, year-over-year price increases are lagging behind the national average of 10.71 percent. This can be a warning sign of a real estate market to avoid. Other signs include high levels of for-sale inventory, properties that stay on the market for longer than average (the current average time to close is 38 days) and a large share of listings with price cuts.

See the List: GOBankingRates' Best Banks of 2023

Learn: 3 Things You Must Do When Your Savings Reach $50,000

GOBankingRates analyzed these factors and more across the 200 largest metro areas to find the 10 real estate markets that prospective buyers should avoid right now.

Solidago / Getty Images

10. Salinas, California

Home value in December 2022: $822,773

Home value in December 2021: $796,065

Change in home value (%): 3.36%

New for-sale inventory (active unique listings): 479

Mean days to close: 31

Share of listings with price cuts: 20.3%

4kodiak / Getty Images

9. Los Angeles

Home value in December 2022: $945,424

Home value in December 2021: $909,306

Change in home value (%): 3.97%

New for-sale inventory (active unique listings): 15,657

Mean days to close: 30

Share of listings with price cuts: 21.88%

Take Our Poll: How Much of a Tax Refund Do You Expect in 2023?

Konstantin L / Shutterstock.com

8. Pittsburgh

Home value in December 2022: $210,373

Home value in December 2021: $203,505

Change in home value (%): 3.37%

New for-sale inventory (active unique listings): 6,154

Mean days to close: 44

Share of listings with price cuts: 23.34%

palinchakjr / Getty Images

7. New York

Home value in December 2022: $626,122

Home value in December 2021: $579,214

Change in home value (%): 8.1%

New for-sale inventory (active unique listings): 28,958

Mean days to close: 59

Share of listings with price cuts: 14.26%

Don White / Getty Images

6. San Francisco

Home value in December 2022: $1,444,267

Home value in December 2021: $1,434,173

Change in home value (%): 0.7%

New for-sale inventory (active unique listings): 5,056

Mean days to close: 26

Share of listings with price cuts: 21.94%

Story continues

f11photo / Shutterstock.com

5. Austin, Texas

Home value in December 2022: $541,535

Home value in December 2021: $540,113

Change in home value (%): 0.26%

New for-sale inventory (active unique listings): 9,738

Mean days to close: 28

Share of listings with price cuts: 30.59%

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images

4. San Jose, California

Home value in December 2022: $1,643,354

Home value in December 2021: $1,594,025

Change in home value (%): 3.09%

New for-sale inventory (active unique listings): 1,497

Mean days to close: 29

Share of listings with price cuts: 21.81%

LordRunar / Getty Images/iStockphoto

3. Phoenix

Home value in December 2022: $452,881

Home value in December 2021: $434,518

Change in home value (%): 4.23%

New for-sale inventory (active unique listings): 21,874

Mean days to close: 27

Share of listings with price cuts: 35.75%

4kodiak / Getty Images

2. Reno, Nevada

Home value in December 2022: $546,514

Home value in December 2021: $545,950

Change in home value (%): 0.1%

New for-sale inventory (active unique listings): 1,763

Mean days to close: 33

Share of listings with price cuts: 29.87%

Charles Knowles / Shutterstock.com

1. Boise, Idaho

Home value in December 2022: $481,736

Home value in December 2021: $502,904

Change in home value (%): -4.21%

New for-sale inventory (active unique listings): 2,909

Mean days to close: 29

Share of listings with price cuts: 34.3%

More From GOBankingRates

Methodology: GOBankingRates looked at the 200 largest metro statistical areas (MSAs) according to their real estate markets and found the following 10 factors: (1) 1-year percent change in home value; (2) 1-year change in home value in USD; (3) 2-year percent change in home value; (4) 2-year change in home value in USD; (5) for-sale inventory; (6) mean days from listing to pending; (7) mean list-to-sale ratio; (8) mean days from pending to close; (9) share of listings with a price cut; and (10) mean price cut. All data was sourced from Zillow's December 2022 data. All 10 factors were then scored and combined with the highest score being the worst. In final calculations, factors (1), (2), (9) and (10) were weighted 2x and factor (5) was weighted 0.5x. All data was collected and is up to date as of Feb. 7, 2023.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 10 US Real Estate Markets To Avoid for Now