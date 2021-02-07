10 US Cities With Plenty of Jobs and Cheap Housing
With many American families struggling with high rent, credit card debt and student loans, as well as a global pandemic, it may be difficult to find an affordable place to lay down roots. Finding a place to live with good-paying jobs and affordable housing is certainly a delicate balance. Many U.S. cities have one or the other, with American families assuming that a city with decent wages will come with high housing costs. But luckily, there are plenty of cities that offer the best of both worlds.
In order to identify cities in the U.S. that have plenty of jobs and cheap housing, GOBankingRates gathered information on the top 150 biggest housing markets in the U.S., according to Zillow. We gathered data available on December 2020 typical home value, typical December 2020 monthly rent, and its unemployment rate, according to the 2019 American Community Survey.
The ten cities in the final ranking have values lower than the U.S. national average in all 3 of the above factors. Additional data on labor force participation and livability score was gathered from the American Community Survey and AreaVibes. All data was collected on and up to date as of January 22, 2021.
Find out if your city has cheap housing and job opportunities.
Last updated: Feb. 3, 2021
Amarillo, Texas
Typical home value: $145,410
Typical rent: $805
2019 unemployment rate: 3.6%
Labor force participation rate: 67%
Median household income: $52,725
Livability score: 80
Lubbock, Texas
Typical home value: $158,442
Typical rent: $896
2019 unemployment rate: 3.7%
Labor force participation rate: 65%
Median household income: $50,453
Livability score: 74
Lincoln, Nebraska
Median list price: $214,863
Monthly market rent: $910
Unemployment rate: 3.4%
Labor force participation rate: 72%
Median household income: $57,746
Livability score: 81
Oklahoma City, Oklahoma
Median list price: $153,517
Monthly market rent: $925
Unemployment rate: 4.3%
Labor force participation rate: 67%
Median household income: $55,557
Livability score: 77
Springfield, Missouri
Median list price: $162,174
Monthly market rent: $820
Unemployment rate: 4.9%
Labor force participation rate: 59%
Median household income: $36,856
Livability score: 63
Omaha, Nebraska
Median list price: $214,150
Monthly market rent: $966
Unemployment rate: 4.3%
Labor force participation rate: 70%
Median household income: $60,092
Livability score: 76
Kansas City, Missouri
Median list price: $178,823
Monthly market rent: $1,047
Unemployment rate: 4.8%
Labor force participation rate: 69%
Median household income: $54,194
Livability score: 58
Greenville, South Carolina
Median list price: $223,539
Monthly market rent: $1,099
Unemployment rate: 4.3%
Labor force participation rate: 69%
Median household income: $56,609
Livability score: 74
Dallas, Texas
Median list price: $240,473
Monthly market rent: $1,086
Unemployment rate: 4.7%
Labor force participation rate: 69%
Median household income: $52,580
Livability score: 73
Huntsville, Alabama
Median list price: $201,217
Monthly market rent: $1,071
Unemployment rate: 5.3%
Labor force participation rate: 63%
Median household income: $55,305
Livability score: 76
Alexandria Bova contributed to the reporting for this article.
Methodology: In order to identify cities in the U.S. that have plenty of jobs and cheap housing, GOBankingRates gathered information on the top 150 biggest housing markets in the U.S., according to Zillow. To be considered for ranking, each city had to have data available on: (1) its December 2020 typical home value, according to Zillow, (2) its typical December 2020 monthly rent, according to Apartment List and (3) its unemployment rate, according to the 2019 American Community Survey. The ten cities in the final ranking have values lower than the U.S. national average in all 3 of the above factors. The highlighted ten cities were then scored on all three factors and ranked against each other, with factors (1) and (2) carrying half as much weight as factor (3). Supplemental information was also provided on each city’s labor force participation rate (for the population 16+) and median household income from the 2019 American Community Survey and livability score from AreaVibes. All data was collected on and up to date as of January 22, 2021.
