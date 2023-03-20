10 Underrated Trader Joe's Items to Add to Your Grocery List ASAP

It’s time to step outside your TJ’s comfort zone.

There are some Trader Joe’s items that hit the shelves and instantly become beloved by all. We’re talking about fan favorites like Everything But The Bagel Seasoning, Mandarin Orange Chicken, Cauliflower Gnocchi, and Unexpected Cheddar. But there are many less popular snacks, side dishes, and meals that are flying under the radar for some unforsaken reason. To make sure you’re making the most of your TJ’s haul, we’ve put together a list of must-try goods, such as pre-packaged chocolate chip granola bites, spicy herbed Zhoug sauce, and creamy tomato and feta soup.

Steamed Lentils

Lentils are loaded with nutrients, like fiber, potassium, and folate, making them one of the healthiest legumes you can eat. But if you’ve ever made lentils at home, you already know how time consuming it can be. That’s why you have to pick up a box of these pre-steamed lentils so you can conveniently add them to salads and grain bowls, or use 'em for a healthy side dish.

Organic Chocolate Chip Granola Bites

The snack selection at TJ’s can be a bit overwhelming, and since there are many varieties of cereal, granolas, and snack bars, it’s nearly impossible to try them all. If you’re looking for a great snack for kids and adults, the Organic Chocolate Chip Granola Bites are perfect. Toss them in your purse or your kid’s lunchbox for an easy afternoon pick-me-up. And if your trying to sneak more superfoods into your diet, alternate between the chocolate chip version and the Organic Mixed Berry Granola Bites.

Avocado Spray Oil

Avocado oil is super handy to have in your pantry because it has a high smoke point, which means it can be heated up to 500 degrees without burning. But most avocado oils can range anywhere from $6 to $12, depending on the brand. Next time you’re at TJ’s, grab a bottle of Avocado Spray Oil for just $3.49. You can use it when cooking eggs, quesadillas, grilled cheeses, or pretty much anything you can think of!

Sweet Potato Gnocchi

Remember when TJ’s dropped their Cauliflower Gnocchi? Shoppers were filling their freezers, making it nearly impossible for TJ’s to keep the item stocked. But the latest Sweet Potato Gnocchi hasn’t received the same level of praise, and maybe it should. Its natural sweetness adds a new level of flavor, and it’s absolutely delicious when cooked in a simple brown butter sauce with fresh sage. Try it!

Tomato Feta Soup

Make your weeknights a breeze with TJ’s Tomato Feta Soup. The feta may throw some off, but it adds just the right amount of saltiness and an indulgent texture to this otherwise simple dish. Make it a full meal by pairing it with a turkey sandwich, or a fresh Greek salad.

Garlic Naan

TJ’s has so many variations of bread, but if you haven’t tried the naan, now’s the time. The Garlic Naan is so flavorful and can be used for sandwiches or easy homemade flatbreads. You can also just dunk it into a warm bowl of TJ’s Chicken Tikka Masala for the easiest weeknight meal.

Zhoug Sauce

Once you’ve had this spicy, herby sauce, you’ll want to use it for literally everything. While it’s most used in Middle Eastern cuisine, you can pretty much add it to whatever dish you’d like. It’s similar to a chimichurri sauce but consists of cilantro, canola oil, jalapeño peppers, chilI flakes, garlic, cardamom, sea salt, and cumin seeds.

Honey Sesame Almonds

Trader Joe’s has an impressive nuts, seeds, and dried fruit selection, but some options are just better than others. If you’re looking for the perfect crunchy snack, make sure to grab a bag of the Honey Sesame Almonds. They’re irresistibly salty and sweet, and perhaps the most affordable treat you’ll find on the shelves.

Fig & Olive Crisps

There’s just something about these bite-sized Fig & Olive Crisps. They’re thin and crispy, and pair so well with a creamy cheese, an herby dip, or just on their own. Believe it or not, these crisps have been stocked at TJs for years, so if you haven’t tried them yet, give 'em a go.

Vegetable Pakoras

If your freezer is already stocked with TJ meals, you’re going to want to also add these traditional Indian Pakoras to the mix. They’re little bites that are filled with potatoes, cauliflower, spinach, and pomegranate seeds.

