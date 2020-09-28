10 of the UK's best cycle trails for family days out

The ritual of riding bikes together was a saving grace for our family during lockdown. We started cycling to give our sons some exercise in the absence of school playtime or a proper garden, but it became so much more than that. The meditative aspects of pedalling, of heading somewhere in the same direction, brought a sense of unity and calm to us all.

Some days we rode through woods, others by the sea; some days we chatted, others we stayed silent. But we always returned home feeling better.

Ballater to Aboyne, Deeside Way, Aberdeenshire

Cambus O'May Suspension Bridge near Ballater

This mellow, traffic-free section of the Deeside Way runs along the old railway route that once transported the royals to Balmoral, so you can thank Queen Victoria for the fact it’s nice and flat and conducive to family cycling. This ride begins at Ballater, on the eastern side of the Cairngorms national park, and runs through forest and heathland that are especially attractive in autumn. Look out for the historic Cambus O’May suspension bridge, which was damaged by floods in 2015 – the restoration is due to be finished this year. And if your children like spooky stories, show them the watchtowers built to deter grave robbers at Banchory. This is an out-and-back route rather than a loop, so if the full ride to Aboyne seems too long, simply turn around earlier to make it a shorter ride.

• Distance 22 miles return. Bike hire £20 a day adult, £10 child, £25 guided tour, from Bike Station Ballater. Eat Bridge House Cafe in Ballater. Route deesideway.org



Callander to Strathyre, the Trossachs

Cyclist on Sustrans cycling route 7, a former railway line, at Glen Ogle, Scotland

The Trossachs may be best-known for their most famous resident, Rob Roy MacGregor, but the national park – often described as the Highlands in miniature – is also a brilliant place for family cycling with a wild and remote feel, even though it’s less than an hour’s drive from Glasgow. Sustrans National Route 7 runs on the old railway line to Oban, alongside the scenic River Leny (tell kids to look out for the Falls of Leny en route), before heading through the forest to Loch Lubnaig. Here, the views of the Loch and Ben Ledi are breathtaking. The track is a mix of smooth concrete and gravel, so it’s best suited to hybrids or mountain bikes, and it’s mostly flat with some small hills as you approach Strathyre.

• Distance 20 miles return. Bike hire £20 a day adult, £10 child, from Wheels Cycling Centre. Eat The Broch Cafe in Strathyre. Route scottish-cycling.com



Kennet & Avon Cycle Route, Somerset-Wiltshire

Boats lined up alongside the Avon and Kennet Canal in the village of Claverton

The traffic-free stretch of the historic Kennet & Avon Canal between Bath and Bradford-on-Avon is as tranquil as it is picturesque. The path is shared with walkers, which keeps the pace of riding slow, matching that of the pretty painted narrowboats moseying along this canal built to link London to Bristol. This makes the route perfectly suited for relaxed family cycling – and like all towpaths, it’s mostly flat. Highlights include Claverton Pumping Station and the restored limestone aqueducts at Avoncliff and Dundas, which are undoubtedly stunning, but kids will also love the barge that sells ice-cream at Dundas and the many rope swings set up by other families along the way.

• Distance 17.6 miles return. Bike hire £18 a day adult, £15 child, from Bath Narrowboats. Eat The Cross Guns at Avoncliff Route sustrans.org.uk



