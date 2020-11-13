10 TV Shows And Films Trending On Netflix Right Now

Keerthy Suresh in a still from Miss India. (Photo: Screenshot from YouTube)

Mira Nair’s A Suitable Boy, based on Vikram Seth’s book of the same name, continued to be on top of Netflix’s top 10 trending chart.

Keerthy Suresh-starer Miss India was on number two. While the film may be trending, the reviews called it dull and bland.

Netflix’s teen rom-com Dash and Lily — which looks like the perfect mindless movie for winter weather — is on rank three. The holiday film is based on the book Dash and Lily’s Book of Dares co-written by Rachel Cohn and David Levitham.

While the TV show Friends seems to have found permanent place on the trending ranks, other interesting picks are The Queen’s Gambit, Holidate, Emily In Paris, Johnny English Strikes Again, Instant Family and Blade Runner 2049.

This article originally appeared on HuffPost India and has been updated.