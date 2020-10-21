The 10 things we want to see from the final Fast & Furious films

Giles Keyte/Universal

The end of the road is officially in sight for Fast & Furious.

On Tuesday, news broke that Justin Lin has signed on to direct two more Fast movies, which will mark the final installments in the main franchise. Thankfully, between those and the upcoming Fast 9 (out May 2021), Dominic Toretto (Vin Diesel) and company won't have to start putting the brakes on anytime soon.

Despite this announcement, the Fast world will continue to expand, with a Hobbs & Shaw sequel likely and further spin-offs to come. But Fast 10 and 11 will mark the end of a truly unexpected era, which began almost 20 years ago with a group of smalltime criminals stealing DVD players. And while it will be many years before we say goodbye to Dom, Letty (Michelle Rodriguez), Roman (Tyrese Gibson), Tej (Ludacris), and the rest of the core family, there are still some things we hope to see before the last ride.

Here's our wish list for the final Fast films:

1. Justice for Han

Let's hit this one first because it seems very likely that this demand from fans will be addressed in Fast 9 considering the trailer features the shocking return from the dead of Han (Sung Kang) and ends with the words "Justice is Coming."

2. Han & Shaw

So, according to the F9 trailer and Fast's veteran writer Chris Morgan, justice for Han is indeed coming. We don't know yet in what fashion, but it feels necessary at some point for Han and Shaw (Jason Statham) to come face-to-face onscreen. Shaw's Fast introduction was him appearing to kill Han, and, despite that, he's somehow emerged as one of the heroes of this franchise, even earning a spin-off with Hobbs (Dwayne Johnson). Previously speaking to EW, Morgan, who has penned six Fast films and Hobbs & Shaw, foreshadowed a possible resolution there. "There’s a line in Hobbs & Shaw that is right before the battle in Samoa where Shaw says to his sister, ‘There’s things I’ve done that I have to make amends for,'" said Morgan. "That line was specifically written and put in there just to let everyone know that he is talking about Han — it is on his mind. It tortures him, and he’s going to get to it.”

3. Becoming family again

Speaking of characters and actors needing to reunite, these films can't end without Diesel and Johnson sharing the screen. It was Johnson's debut as Hobbs in Fast Five and his sizzling, testosterone-filled chemistry with Diesel's Dom that helped raise the franchise to new heights, both critically and commercially. Unfortunately, drama between the two led to the two stars clearly never filming together on Fate of the Furious, with the camera trying to do its best to pretend they were. And things only got worse as Johnson called out some of his male costars as "candy asses," which seemed directed specifically at Diesel. Johnson went off to Hobbs & Shaw and has already publicly stated he and Statham won't be in Fast 9. But there is hope following Johnson thanking "brother Vin" for his support of the spin-off, concluding with a possible nod to the future: “And of course, all roads lead to one thing. I’ll be seeing you soon, Toretto.” Fingers crossed he's a man of his word.

4. Show love to the women

Back in 2017, Rodriguez threatened to the leave the franchise if they didn't "show love to the women." Previously speaking to EW, she said, “I’ve been making movies with Jordana [Brewster], who plays the sister of Dom Toretto, for 16 years and I can count on one hand how many lines I’ve had to her. I think that’s pathetic and it’s lack of creativity." Fast's leading lady has recently revealed that a woman was brought in to help with the Fast 9 script, specifically when it came to the female characters. That fact, the return of Mia (Brewster), and the promise of a female spin-off is a good start, but now Fast needs to followthrough and deliver for all of its badass women.

5. Let Helen Mirren drive

That leads nicely into the next three items on our wish list. First up is Helen Mirren, who looks to be the connective tissue between Fast and Hobbs & Shaw. After debuting as Shaw's mom, Magdalene, in Fate of the Furious, she returned for Hobbs & Shaw and now for Fast 9. Mirren essentially campaigned to join the franchise but has expressed disappointment that she hasn't gotten behind the wheel yet. While the Fast 9 trailer shows her literally sitting behind the wheel, the car is noticeably parked. Please just let this Dame live her life a quarter mile at a time!