10 Things To Stop Buying in 2023

Selena Fragassi
·5 min read
Hiraman / iStock.com
Hiraman / iStock.com

Tracking American consumer spending in 2023 will be a big priority for economists as we enter the new year.

See: 25 Sneaky Car Dealership Tricks To Avoid at All Costs
Find: 3 Easy Tips to Turn Your Credit Woes into Wows

It’s a precarious time in which pandemic-era saving practices are down — as GOBankingRates has reported, the majority of people’s savings from the past few years are dwindling. At the same time, spending is on the rise as inflation continues to climb down from its peak in June of this year.

The Washington Post even has a name for the new buying trend, calling it the “Great Rotation,” which it defines as a “shift away from pandemic purchasing trends to consumption associated with reopening.” The analysis concludes that the U.S. has come through the worst of the financial crisis of the past few years as inflation appears to have peaked and excess inventory has shrunk.

However, it’s no time to let down our guard or the smart habits that came into play as many people became mindful about buying during the pandemic — especially as inflation has outpaced salary increases, as noted by CBS News.

Heading into 2023, here’s a look at things you might consider not buying in the new year, whether it’s an excess item or just plain unuseful.

1. Everyday Plastics

Not only are plastics eating away at planet, but they’re unnecessary and a waste of money. Rather than single use plastic water bottles, sandwich baggies and straws, find nondisposable products you can wash and reuse.

2. Paper and Printer Ink

We are living in a digital revolution, meaning there’s less and less reliance on paper copies. Many files can be emailed, downloaded and saved to your computer or devices; even contracts can be signed digitally using programs like DocuSign. By purchasing less paper and ink, you can save the environment and your wallet, too.

3. Birthday and Greeting Cards

It really is the thought that counts when it comes to sending someone a nice birthday greeting, sympathy message or congratulations on a big life event, but no one said you had to do so in a formal card and envelope. Sites like Hallmark and American Greetings have a plethora of e-cards to choose from, with more designs than you are likely to find on display at a retail store. And with stamps now going up in price from 60 cents to 63 cents in 2023, save yourself some money and go electronic with greetings.

4. App Subscriptions

From dating apps to streaming services to meal kits and subscription boxes, it’s a real jungle out there. In fact, Americans spend an average of $133 per month more than they even realize on unused memberships, according to CNBC, citing survey data from C+R Research. Use a tool like Rocket Money or Mint to see what you currently subscribe to and where you can make cuts. However, be aware that that apps charge fees for premium services like subscription cancellation. GOBankingRates recently reported on tips for canceling subscriptions you no longer need.

5. Daily Coffee Drinks

Skipping your daily Starbucks or Dunkin’ can save you six figures over the long haul. “By pocketing the $3.50 for coffee each day and investing it instead in a low-cost, diversified Roth IRA, you’d have an estimated $106,000 after 30 years,” according to Business Insider, quoting a Vanguard Blog for Advisors post by Frank Kinniry. Instead of going out for coffee, make your own at home — invest in an espresso machine if you like frothy drinks or a French press for a stronger brew. Bottled syrups are also an option for creating your very own barista setup at home.

6. Cleaning Supplies

Store-bought surface, bathroom and glass cleaners are loaded with harmful chemicals that may be toxic to breathe in over a long period of time. There’s another option to get the same fresh feeling around your house without putting yourself in harm’s way — and you can save money in the process. Go DIY with your own concoction, such as a mix of vinegar or baking soda with water and some essential oils for a bright finishing scent.

7. Brand-New Clothing

The resale market is having a huge moment right now. According to a report by secondhand clothing platform ThredUp, sales were expected to jump to $119 billion in 2022, up from $96 billion in 2021, and could grow $99 billion more by 2026. Given the popularity, sites like ThredUp, Poshmark, eBay and even Facebook Marketplace are great spots to get deals on gently used clothing — some still with tags — rather than pay the markup for brand-new apparel.

8. Multivitamins

While you want to be sure to get all your essential vitamins and minerals every day, multivitamins may be a waste of money. According to Northwestern University, Americans spend more than $50 billion on supplements, but there’s insufficient evidence that supplements can help prevent cardiovascular disease and cancer in otherwise healthy, non-pregnant adults. In some cases, such as with beta carotene, supplements might actually increase health risks. Experts say the way to improve your health is through nutrient-rich foods and exercise.

9. Travel Insurance

Travel insurance was a big focus during the pandemic, when restrictions prevented people from traveling if they contracted COVID-19. But now that vaccines are available and those restrictions are easing, insurance companies aren’t offering the same protections they initially did and have much stricter guidelines and a lot more fine print for what’s allowed in order to get reimbursed. Rather than get harangued by legalese, skip these ancillary policies in 2023. “You generally don’t need travel insurance if you’re not putting down large non-refundable trip deposits, or if your health plan will cover you at your destination,” Forbes advised. Many credit cards you pay for travel with may have their own protection policies, too.

Take Our Poll: How Do You Typically Split the Restaurant Bill?Discover:
8 Tips To Help You Save $1,000 Every Month in 2023

10. Cable TV

With the advent of so many premium streaming networks like Netflix, Hulu, Paramount+, Disney+ and Apple TV, there’s not really a strong case for needing cable TV anymore. In fact, most cable networks now have their own streaming options, like Discovery+ and HBO Max. Rather than waste money on cable and pay for these streaming services, it might help to make the switch to separate streaming networks if you tend to watch those more often. Just make sure you have a good Wi-Fi plan.

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 10 Things To Stop Buying in 2023

Latest Stories

  • Rams limp into matchup against Chargers looking to build on big win last week

    The Rams will play the Chargers in the second regular-season game between the teams since 2017, when the AFC team made the move to Los Angeles.

  • Barbara Walters' Most Memorable Interviews, Including Her 'Mistake' of Asking One Star 'What Kind of Tree Would You Be?'

    Barbara Walters made a career of asking provocative questions to fascinating subjects, including Monica Lewinsky, Richard Nixon and Fidel Castro

  • A family who was headed to Tokyo to visit Disney and celebrate their son's 21st birthday is 'devastated' and out $7,000 after Southwest cancelled their flight

    Jade Rodriguez said they missed their Japan flight after a Southwest cancellation: "Had we just been notified sooner, we would've driven and made it."

  • Vassell, Johnson help Spurs hold on to beat Jazz, 126-122

    SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Devin Vassell had 24 points, Keldon Johnson added 21 points and the San Antonio Spurs fended off the Utah Jazz in the final minutes for a 126-122 victory Monday night. The Spurs led 121-110 with 2 1/2 minutes remaining. The Jazz scored seven points in 33 seconds, but they could not complete the rally. Lauri Markkanen had 32 points and Jordan Clarkson added 25 points for Utah, which had won two straight. Clarkson’s 3-pointer pulled Utah within 123-120 with 30.1 seconds remainin

  • Filip Forsberg racks up 3 points, Predators rout Ducks 6-1

    ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Filip Forsberg had a goal and two assists in his 600th career game, and Colton Sissons added a goal and an assist in the Nashville Predators' 6-1 victory over the Anaheim Ducks on Friday. Yakov Trenin, Thomas Novak, Roman Josi and Nino Niederreiter also scored in the Predators' third win in 11 games. Juuse Saros made 26 saves as Nashville opened a quick two-game West Coast road trip by snapping a two-game skid. “We're almost halfway through the season, and I don't think we

  • NBC's 'Sunday Night Football' rolls with new broadcast crew

    LOS ANGELES (AP) — Broadcast crews sometimes face the same challenges as the NFL teams they cover. Both adjust to personnel changes, schedule adjustments and study game tapes. Although NBC’s “Sunday Night Football” featured new faces in the booth and production truck before the season started, the broadcasts continue to deliver at a high level. “Sunday Night Football” is on pace to be prime time’s top show for the 12th consecutive year. Through last Sunday’s overtime game between the Tampa Bay B

  • Splitting up Matthews and Marner has worked a treat for Maple Leafs

    Pairing Auston Matthews with William Nylander and putting them on a line with Michael Bunting has created an offensive juggernaut for the Leafs, something that would have been unimaginable when Matthews was producing magic alongside Mitch Marner.

  • Nyquist scores twice, Columbus beats Chicago to snap skid

    COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Gustav Nyquist scored two short-handed goals, Joonas Korpisalo made 26 saves and the Columbus Blue Jackets ended a seven-game losing streak with a 4-1 win over the Chicago Blackhawks on Saturday. Emil Bemstrom and Kirill Marchenko scored for the Blue Jackets. Johnny Gaudreau had two assists for his 13th assist in December, tying a franchise record set by Artemi Panarin in 2017. Andreas Athanasiou scored and Alex Stalock made 34 saves for the Blackhawks, who have one win in

  • Questions for Maple Leafs as Morgan Rielly returns to lineup

    Morgan Rielly is moving closer to returning to the ice for the first time since injuring his knee in a game against the New York Islanders on Nov. 21 but Sheldon Keefe must decide how to deploy his first choice defenceman on the power play and the penalty kill.

  • Vegas overcomes Forsberg's hat trick, beats Nashville in OT

    LAS VEGAS (AP) — Nic Hague scored on a shot on a delayed penalty with 2:56 left in overtime, helping the Vegas Golden Knights overcome a hat trick by Filip Forsberg in a 5-4 win over the Nashville Predators on Saturday. Vegas is 4-0 on the final day of the year, and heading into the new year with a Western Conference-leading 52 points. Three players had a multiple-point game for the Knights. Chandler Stephenson had a goal and and two assists, Keegan Kolesar a goal and an assist, and Mark Stone a

  • Czechia stuns Canada with big win in world juniors opener

    Tomas Suchanek made 37 saves as Czechia stunned host Canada 5-2 on the opening day of the 2022 World Junior Championship in Halifax, Nova Scotia.

  • Talbot shines as Senators beat Bruins 3-2 in shootout

    OTTAWA — If not for netminder Cam Talbot, Alex DeBrincat would never have had the chance to play hero. DeBrincat scored the only goal of the shootout Tuesday night as the Ottawa Senators earned a 3-2 win over the Boston Bruins, but a 49-save performance by Talbot, including 26 in the third period, was the main reason it got that far. “It was an exciting game. Probably gave them a few too many looks but Talbs kept us in the game for the most part and it’s nice to get the win,” said DeBrincat, who

  • James has season-high 47 on 38th birthday, Lakers beat Hawks

    ATLANTA (AP) — LeBron James scored a season-high 47 points on his 38th birthday with many of the sellout crowd at State Farm Arena cheering his every move, and the Los Angeles Lakers beat the Atlanta Hawks 130-121 on Friday night. James, a four-time NBA MVP and an 18-time All-Star, finished with 10 rebounds and nine assists. He had 16 points in the second quarter, 13 in the third and 16 in the fourth. James began the game ranked ninth in scoring with a 27.8 average. The Hawks (17-19), who have l

  • Monk scores 33, hits winning free throw as Kings top Nuggets

    SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Malik Monk scored 33 points, including the tiebreaking free throw with 0.7 seconds left, and the Sacramento Kings came back from down 19 points late in the third quarter to beat the Denver Nuggets 127-126 on Wednesday night. Nikola Jokic scored 40 points for Denver but missed a 3-pointer at the top of the key as time expired. De’Aaron Fox had 31 points and 13 assists, while Domantas Sabonis returned to the lineup with 31 points, 10 rebounds and five assists. The Kings h

  • CF Montreal signs defender George Campbell to three-year contract

    MONTREAL — CF Montreal signed defender George Campbell to a three-year contract on Friday. The deal includes an option year for the 2026 season, the Major League Soccer club said in a release. The 21-year-old centre back was acquired by CF Montreal on Dec. 13 from Atlanta United FC. Campbell played in 36 regular-season games over three seasons with Atlanta. He has also made two appearances for the American U20 national team. This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 30, 2022. Th

  • Most dominant OHL seasons of all time: Connor McDavid, John Tavares among top 10 players

    From Doug Gilmour to Connor McDavid, the OHL has seen some truly spectacular single-season performances over the years.

  • Sheldon Keefe in Jack Adams running, finally

    Toronto bench boss Sheldon Keefe has garnered a lot of praise for reshaping the Maple Leafs' defensive approach this season and its paying off with consideration for the Jack Adams Award, given to the NHL’s coach of the year.

  • St. Louis Blues defenseman Torey Krug out for 6 weeks

    ST. LOUIS (AP) — St. Louis Blues defenseman Torey Krug was placed on injured reserve Tuesday with a lower-body injury and will be re-evaluated in six weeks. Krug, 31, has five goals and 12 assists in 31 games this season, his third with St. Louis. He will be a long-term IR exception to the salary cap. The Blues recalled 22-year-old defenseman Tyler Tucker from the team’s AHL affiliate in Springfield, where he has one goal and 12 assists this season. He has played in four games with the Blues thi

  • Connor McDavid shines as Oilers pound Kraken 7-2

    SEATTLE (AP) — Connor McDavid had a goal and four assists, and the Edmonton Oilers beat the Seattle Kraken 7-2 on Friday night. Zach Hyman and Klim Kostin each scored twice as Edmonton won for the third time in four games. Ryan Nugent-Hopkins had four assists, and Darnell Nurse finished with a goal and an assist. McDavid extended his point streak to 17 games, matching his career best. He has 16 goals and 21 assists during the stretch. Brandon Tanev and Daniel Sprong scored for Seattle in its thi

  • John Scott's Connor McDavid comment takes pressure off Oilers management

    Retired NHLer and one-time All-Star John Scott shared an outrageous take about Connor McDavid, saying he wouldn't build a playoff team around the NHL's best player but in doing so he lifted pressure off Oilers management, who have failed to build a contending team around McDavid.