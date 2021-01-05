10 things: Raptors must look in the mirror after brutal loss to Celtics

William Lou
·NBA reporter
·8 min read
Jan 4, 2021; Tampa, Florida, USA; Toronto Raptors forward Pascal Siakam (43) drives to the basket against Boston Celtics forward Aaron Nesmith (26) during the second quarter at Amalie Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports
The Toronto Raptors continue to freefall down the NBA standings after another crushing loss to the Boston Celtics. (Photo: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports)

Here are 10 thoughts from the Toronto Raptors’ 126-114 loss to the Boston Celtics.

One — This isn’t rock bottom. It’s far from it. If you watched the Jay Triano era then you would know that. But this is absolutely the way that leads to rock bottom. The Raptors didn’t just lose and fall to 1-5, they let go of the rope. When you’re sinking in the standings there is usually a sense of desperation that stems from a failure to meet expectations. Desperation begets anger, and while anger will eventually burn itself out, there is still a flicker and a hope that things will right itself. The Raptors were drowning tonight, as they have been since the season opener, but there was no desperation. There was no anger, nor any bargaining. They skipped straight to acceptance that it was another loss, and it has been since the Triano era that the Raptors have simply accepted a loss.

Two — The circumstances didn’t matter. Boston is a team with talent and potential, but they were not in top gear. This was a team that lost to the Pistons last week after receiving a 24-point lump of coal on Christmas. They were without three point guards, including an all-star in Kemba Walker, a solid veteran in Jeff Teague, and their beating heart in Marcus Smart. They started the 51st pick Tremont Waters and had rookie as his reserve. Toronto raced out to a 17-5 lead and the broadcasters were literally singing out of giddiness. But where did it get them? The Celtics responded with a 38-14 haymaker in the second quarter, captained by said rookie reserve Payton Pritchard who outplayed all but one of the Raptors. That was the game right there. That was the response the Raptors had for the very same Celtics who broke their hearts in Game 7 just a few months back. It really wasn’t a response at all, only a white flag.

Three — The team in Tampa Bay is like a cover band. The word “Raptors” is written across a giant chevron on their chest, and it features many of the same players that Raptors fans have come to admire and love. They play the same schemes — aggressively doubling stars, a heavy sprinkling of zone defense, a full-court press when they’re in need of miracles — but the results aren’t there. Doubling stars only bleeds open corner threes. Defending straight up results in Player of the Week awards for opposing stars. Zones go nowhere, and the full-court gimmicks leave the Raptors trapped in the backcourt while the Celtics score layups. And the fans? They’re imposters, too. Boos rang out on every Raptors free throw, while lusty chants of “we want Tacko” echoed through the empty crowd as if Amalie Arena was possessed by ghosts. You would think that might light a fire and get the Raptors players to silence them, but remember, these aren’t really the Raptors, either.

Four — Nurse is known for his trickery, and apparently it even extends off the court. He tore into his bench, focusing specifically on Matt Thomas and Terence Davis for their shortcomings, laughing off the very mention of rookie Malachi Flynn, and promised preposterous lineups to shore up their defense. But when it came time to play, there was Flynn as his first substitute off the bench, while Davis also saw extended time. So where was the defense? It was nowhere to be found. Jayson Tatum torched them for 40 points in 32 minutes, and the Raptors bench was shockingly bad. Four players for the Celtics second unit scored in double digits, including Pritchard who cooked many of Toronto’s starters, and Robert Williams who single-handedly outrebounded Toronto’s reserves. Nurse made a bluff, and his own players called him on it. How’s that for a trick?

Five — It’s always demoralizing to miss layups while the other side is on a run. Aron Baynes missed five of them in one half and got himself benched in the second half. Alex Len replaced him in the startling lineup, but it made no difference. Turns out swapping nothing for more nothing is still nothing. Tatum just kept roasting them in the pick-and-roll as if they weren’t even there, and if you’re going off their combined boxscore of 23 minutes with zero points and six rebounds, they weren’t. Chris Boucher had been a sparkplug in their previous games, but he got outmuscled every trip down. But at least that was better than Pascal Siakam’s shift at center, because he didn’t even care to do the bare minimum like tracking his man or boxing out. Plenty of jokes were had at Marc Gasol’s expense in the Celtics series, where he shaved his head out of frustration and bit into his jersey like a stress ball. But at least Gasol made the right pass and he could defend, at least he was competent and he cared.

Six — One starter was suspended, and another was benched six games into the year, and Nurse shouldn’t stop there. OG Anunoby is inconsistent for a team rife with inconsistency. He would sit too, but who would replace him? Norman Powell could get a look, except he makes mistakes like a rookie and it was his running one-legged floater overtop a seven-footer’s contest that opened Boston’s comeback push — I mean seriously, who even thinks to take a shot like that? Powell only makes the defense worse. And so who else is there? Nurse tried Davis, who is basically a Powell clone, in that he scores at the cost of inexplicable mistakes like tapping a defender on the shoulder for no reason whatsoever to turn a desperation heave into three free throws that ended a fake comeback. Nurse also gave Flynn his first extended look, and as much as Flynn garnered hype and excitement in preseason, he was noticeably nervous and he bled points on defense while scoring none of his own.

Seven — Picking on Nurse’s rotations is scratching the surface of this problem. The bigger issue is the roster construction. Masai Ujiri and Bobby Webster have never faced criticism because they never actually deserved it until now, but what is this roster? Nurse said it himself in his pregame gambit that he “cannot keep sending out another little shooting guard” which covers about half the team. Nurse has no starting options at center, no backup power forward, and he’s so desperate for a wing defender for the second unit that he’s promising minutes to Johnson. Recall that Nurse viciously tore apart Johnson in last year’s training camp before a single game was played, digging at Johnson’s defense for not being up to standard despite his title as a stopper, before proceeding to ignore his existence for the entire season up until the Orlando bubble. A year later, Nurse is now using Johnson as a shield against all-stars like Tatum, Ben Simmons, and Brandon Ingram. Maybe expectations should have been adjusted accordingly.

Eight — Siakam is working through it, and there really isn’t any other option but to let him try. It’s painful and almost tragic to see a diamond in the rough being asked to be the rock for this entire franchise. Siakam isn’t that guy right now, but he’s the closest option the Raptors have to it, so he’s working through his very glaring mistakes in real time. Siakam had his moments, most notably with a block on one end before taking it the length of the court for a layup, and that’s what he needs to deliver on a consistent basis. That aggression and that confidence needs to be there throughout the game just as Brown and Tatum showed on the other end. There is still so much more that is lacking, but for now, give Siakam some grace. He’s being asked to be someone that he isn’t, and the deal is already signed. The least we can do is show patience. He wasn’t terrible today.

Nine — The Raptors rarely got blown out over the last seven years because Lowry never let them. The chip on his shoulder was too big, and he would drive that chip through the chest of his opponents to inspire his side into comebacks. There’s a dozen games a year where Lowry would flip the momentum just through sheer will, the most memorable one being the 30-point comeback last season. So it was odd to see Lowry go through the motions today, even when the game was still winnable on paper. That chip came out in the form of berating officials, but hardly against the Celtics. Maybe it’s too much to expect this aging six-foot magician to always lift the team, to always fight the odds. Or maybe the odds are such that even Lowry didn’t make the bet. And if that’s the case, then real questions need to be asked.

Ten — Fred VanVleet was nothing short of awesome. His teammates let him down but he was sensational. To have him locked in for another four years is comforting. It’s a real shame that one of the best performances of his career is but a footnote.

More NBA coverage from Yahoo Sports Canada

Latest Stories

  • Canada off to gold medal game after another flawless outing

    Forget about his stick, Yaroslav Askarov couldn’t hold a candle to goaltender Devon Levi as Canada crushed Russia in the semis at the world juniors.

  • Ranking the potential Super Bowl matchups

    From 1 to 49, ranking every potential matchup for Super Bowl LV.

  • NFL Wild Card Playoffs: Buccaneers-Washington preview, schedule, how to watch

    It's a classic tale of youth vs. experience, as Washington's Chase Young looks to shut down Tom Brady and the high-flying Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

  • Raptors blow another lead as Celtics add to Toronto's early-season misery

    Raptors coach Nick Nurse wasn't buying the old adage that you learn more from your losses than your wins.

  • Chargers request interview with Giants OC Jason Garrett to replace Anthony Lynn

    The former Cowboys coach, it seems, is already back in the mix for a head coaching job in the NFL.

  • Falcons accelerate coach search, interview Chiefs' OC Eric Bieniemy

    The Atlanta Falcons accelerated their search for a new coach on the first day of their off-season by interviewing Kansas City offensive co-ordinator Eric Bieniemy.

  • The road back to contention: What Raptors can learn from recent champions

    The Raptors are no longer contenders, but how long will it take for them to get back to that level? Here's how other recent title winners have fared in their post-championship years.

  • ESPN's Dan Le Batard signs off with emotional farewell, promise to fans

    Dan Le Batard looked back fondly on what he was able to do with his father at ESPN.

  • NFL Wild Card Playoffs: Browns-Steelers preview, schedule, how to watch

    Pittsburgh and Cleveland are bitter divisional rivals, with everything to play for during wild-card weekend.

  • Kevin Durant sidelined due to NBA's COVID-19 protocol

    Durant will reportedly be in quarantine for seven days.

  • Who should be the fantasy football No. 1 draft pick in 2021?

    The Yahoo Fantasy Football team give their takes on who should be the first pick in 2021 drafts.

  • Indianapolis will host entire 2021 NCAA tournament

    Indianapolis is preparing for a March Madness invasion.

  • Tatum helps Boston overcome slow start, beat Raptors 126-114

    TAMPA, Fla. — Jayson Tatum scored 40 points and the Boston Celtics rolled to a 126-114 win over the Toronto Raptors on Monday night.Playing without three of their top guards, the Celtics shook off a slow start to lead by as many as 26 points in the second half. They shot 48.8% overall.Tatum turned the game around with 21 points in the second quarter. He hit five 3-pointers and converted all 13 free throws, finishing one point short of his career high set against New Orleans last January.Rookie guard Payton Pritchard had 23 points and eight assists for the Celtics (5-3), and Jaylen Brown scored 19. Robert Williams III came off the bench to contribute 11 points and 15 rebounds.Fred VanVleet led the Raptors (1-5) with 35 points and eight rebounds.MAVERICKS 113, ROCKETS 100HOUSTON (AP) — Luka Doncic had 33 points, 16 rebounds and 11 assists, and Tim Hardaway Jr. added 30 off the bench as Dallas used a big fourth quarter run to beat Houston.Dallas was on top by 3 with about seven minutes remaining before using a 14-3 spurt, with seven points from Hardaway, to extend the lead to 106-92 with about 2 1/2 minutes remaining. Houston couldn’t get anything going as the Mavericks took over. The Rockets missed five shots and had two turnovers in that span.Christian Wood had 23 points to lead the Rockets and James Harden added 21.BUCKS 125, PISTONS 115MILWAUKEE (AP) — Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 43 points and Milwaukee defeated Detroit and moved above the .500 mark for the first time this season.The reigning two-time MVP scored 30 points by halftime, shot 17 of 24 from the floor overall and finished with nine rebounds.The Bucks (4-3) have won their last eight regular-season meetings with the Pistons, which represents the longest streak for either team in the history of the series.Detroit (1-6) played without two of its top three scorers in Blake Griffin and Josh Jackson.Jerami Grant and Derrick Rose led the Pistons with 24 points each. Sekou Doumbouya, Wayne Ellington and Svi Mykhailiuk added 13 apiece.KNICKS 113, HAWKS 108ATLANTA (AP) — Julius Randle scored 28 points and grabbed 17 rebounds, Austin Rivers hit a huge 3-pointer and New York rallied to beat Atlanta.Taking their second straight home loss after a 4-1 start to the season, the Hawks squandered a 13-point lead early in the second half and faded in the the closing minutes.RJ Barrett had 26 points and 11 rebounds, and Immanuel Quickley scored 16 for the Knicks.Trae Young had 31 points and 14 assists for the Hawks. De’Andre Hunter chipped in with 23 points.HEAT 118, THUNDER 90MIAMI (AP) — Kelly Olynyk made five 3-pointers on his way to 19 points, Bam Adebayo led all scorers with 20 on 9-for-10 shooting and Miami beat Oklahoma City.Miami has played six games, alternating losses then wins in all six, and has used a different starting five every time.Jimmy Butler scored 18 points for Miami, which used a 20-0 third quarter run to turn what was a four-point game into a runaway. Olynyk had 11 points in that spurt, including three 3-pointers, and the Heat stretched the lead to 35 — their biggest such cushion of the young season.Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored 18 points for the Thunder, who sat their starters in the fourth quarter. Darius Bazley scored 16 and Luguentz Dort scored 12 for Oklahoma City.76ERS 118, HORNETS 101PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Joel Embiid had 14 points and 11 rebounds, Tobias Harris scored 22 points and Philadelphia beat Charlotte for its fourth straight win.The Sixers swept the two-game set necessitated on the schedule this season because of the pandemic and beat the Hornets for the 13th straight time. Philadelphia has not lost to Charlotte since Nov. 2, 2016.Ben Simmons was steady with 12 points and 10 rebounds, and Danny Green hit three 3s for 13 points for Philadelphia.Gordon Hayward had 18 points and struggling Devonte’ Graham added 15 for the Hornets, who also lost Saturday in Philly.MAGIC 103, CAVALIERS 83ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Aaron Gordon broke out of a shooting slump with 6-of-9 sniping from 3-point range and scored a season-high 24 points, leading Orlando over Cleveland.Orlando snapped a two-game losing streak that had followed four straight victories to open the season. The Magic made a season-high 15 3-pointers, easily surpassing their previous season high of 11.Nikola Vucevic scored 23 points and grabbed eight rebounds, while Terrence Ross chipped in 15 points off the bench for the Magic.Guard Collin Sexton scored 24 points and tied LeBron James’ franchise record for consecutive games with at least 20 points to open a season as Cleveland lost its fifth straight to Orlando.PACERS 118, PELICANS 116, OTNEW ORLEANS (AP) — Malcolm Brogdon capped a 21-point, 11-assist performance by bouncing in a driving, one-handed floater with 1.7 seconds left in overtime, and indiana beat New Orleans.Victor Oladipo scored 25 points for Indiana, hitting a 29-foot 3-pointer and following that up with a steal from Lonzo Ball to spark a six-point comeback in the final 20 seconds of regulation.Brandon Ingram scored 31 points and Zion Williamson added 24 points and 10 rebounds for New Orleans. Pelicans guard Eric Bledsoe had 12 points and 11 rebounds for his second double-double in as many games.WARRIORS 137, KINGS 106SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Stephen Curry followed up his career-high 62 points a night earlier with another 30 points, nine rebounds and eight assists to lead suddenly clicking Golden State past Sacramento.At 92 points over the past two nights, Curry posted his third-highest point total over a two-game span, according to the Elias Sports Bureau. He scored 97 combined on Feb. 25 and 27, 2016, and 93 on Feb. 24-25, ’16.Kelly Oubre Jr. took some pressure off Curry on the perimeter by knocking down four 3-pointers on the way to 18 points.Sacramento’s Harrison Barnes had 18 points and nine rebounds against his former team, and De’Aaron Fox added 18 points and seven assists.___More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_SportsThe Associated Press

  • Brogdon hits OT winner as Pacers top Pelicans 118-116

    NEW ORLEANS — Malcolm Brogdon capped a 21-point, 11-assist performance by bouncing in a driving, one-handed floater with 1.7 seconds left in overtime, and the Indiana Pacers beat the New Orleans Pelicans 118-116 on Monday night.“It was pretty simple,” Brogdon said of the winning basket. “Coach (Nate Bjorkgren) trusts me with the ball. He wanted me to get it, get to my spot and make the last shot. I got to my spot and it dropped."Victor Oladipo scored 25 points for Indiana, hitting a 29-foot 3-pointer and following that up with a steal from Lonzo Ball to spark a six-point comeback in the final 20 seconds of regulation.“We have a lot of guys who can step up and hit big shots and it’s huge for this team," Oladipo said. "Our team did a good job of weathering the storms tonight.”After Oladipo's steal, Brogdon got the ball to Myles Turner, who made an open, game-tying 3 from straight away with 8.2 seconds left in regulation.“I’m very confident in everything I do. Obviously it was a big shot," Turner said. "I’m always ready for moments like that and I let the game come to me. I say it all the time: ‘I work too hard on my shot not to trust it.’”Turner had 17 points and three blocks before he fouled out with a minute left in overtime. Domantas Sabonis had 19 points and 11 rebounds before fouling out with about four minutes left in regulation.“This team doesn’t quit,” Turner said. “It’s just a winner’s mentality, and that’ll carry you a long way.”Brandon Ingram scored 31 points and Zion Williamson added 24 points and 10 rebounds for New Orleans, which led 104-94 with 3:46 left in regulation after Ingram's three-point play on a short pull-up as he was fouled by Sabonis.Pelicans guard Eric Bledsoe had 12 points and 11 rebounds for his second double-double in as many games.“I'm not discouraged,” Ingram said. “Anybody can win or lose on any given night. So, we believe in our guys. We're not discouraged. We're ready for the next test.”The Pelicans were still up by six with less than a half-minute to go when JJ Redick missed a 3-point attempt from the near the right sideline, setting up the dramatic sequence in which the Pacers tied it.“I screwed that up,” Pelicans coach Stan Van Gundy said. “All we had to do was get a timeout when we were struggling with the press and advance the ball up the floor and we probably end up winning the game. So that one's on me.”Ingram pulled up from 20 feet at the end of regulation, but was unable to connect, forcing overtime.Turner and Oladipo each scored five points in overtime before Brogdon's winner.TIP-INSPacers: Made 19 3s on 45 attempts (42.2%). ... Doug McDermott scored 11 points. ... Oladipo had his fourth 20-point outing in six games. ... Turner committed his fifth foul with 8:36 left in the third quarter. ... Brogdon and T.J. McConnell each had three steals.Pelicans: Ball finished with 18 points and Steven Adams had 10 points. ... New Orleans lost for the first time in three home games. ... Williamson now has four double-doubles in seven games this season after registering two in 24 games as a rookie. ... The Pelicans went 9 of 27 from 3-point range.TURNOVER TROUBLEThe Pelicans committed 18 turnovers, leading to 22 Pacers points.“We just got to get better with the ball. It's been a major problem,” said Van Gundy, who is in his first season as Pelicans coach but was also alluding to how the team played before he arrived. “We have some games where we take care of the ball and when we do we play well and we win and when we don't, we struggle. But a lot of that is just individual guys making better plays and being more solid with the ball. They were very physical tonight — a lot of grabbing and holding — an we've got to play a lot stronger.”UP NEXTPacers: Host Houston on Wednesday night in the first of two straight home games.Pelicans: Host Oklahoma City on Wednesday night in the third of a four-game homestand.___More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_SportsBrett Martel, The Associated Press

  • Canada to play for gold after downing Russia 5-0 in semifinals

    EDMONTON — One image served as goalie Devon Levi's driving force as he and the other Canadian players waited out quarantine in their hotel rooms — playing for gold at the world junior hockey championship. Now the image is coming into focus. After beating Russia 5-0 in semifinal action on Monday, Canada will look to defend its title on Tuesday against the United States."The picture of (playing for gold) has been probably our driving force since we got here," Levi said on a video call after Monday's win. "We've put in a lot to this. … It's a great feeling that we're here and that we got here. But the job's not done yet."The tilt between Canada and Russia on Monday was a rematch of last year's gold-medal game, which saw the Canadians claw their way back from a deficit for a dramatic 4-3 win.The tension was lower this year, however, with Canada dominating the Russians from the start. Alex Newhook returned from injury to put the host country on the board just 59 seconds into the game. There were fears that the Colorado Avalanche prospect from Corner Brook, N.L., would not return to the tournament after suffering an upper-body injury in Canada's final preliminary-round game against Finland on New Year's Eve. He missed Saturday's quarterfinal game against the Czech Republic but looked healthy on Monday when he scored his third goal of the tournament on his first shift of the game. Newhook's shot hit the back bar of the Russian net and popped back out before anyone registered the goal. Play continued until the goal horn was sounded and officials reviewed the video as Newhook's teammates congratulated him on the bench. "I had no idea. I thought it was straight crossbar and out," Newhook said. "But seeing the video after was a good feeling, for sure."Connor McMichael, Cole Perfetti and Braden Schneider added goals for the defending champs, and Dylan Cozens sealed the result with an empty netter. The 19-year-old from Whitehorse, Yukon, also had two assists in the game. With 16 points (eight goals, eight assists), he leads the tournament in scoring.Russian goaltender Yaroslav Askarov struggled to hang on to his stick at times and stopped 30-of-34 shots.Levi had 28 saves to collect his third shutout of the tournament, tying a record set by Canada's Justin Pogge in 2006.But the young netminder isn't focused on getting his name in the record books. "It's something to maybe look at after the tournament, but the job's not done yet," Levi said. One shot did get past Levi on Monday. Russia got on the board with less than three minutes to go in the second period only to have its goal disallowed.Canadian defenceman Justin Barron got tangled with Levi on a Russian power play, preventing the goaltender from getting all the way across the net in time to stop a shot from Mikhail Abramov.The Russians celebrated but Canada quickly challenged the call for an offside zone entry. Upon review, the officials agreed, waving off the goal. Scoring on the opportunity could have changed the game, said Russia's coach Igor Larionov."Nothing you can do. That's the rule," he said. The Russians simply didn't have enough energy and power to create the odd-man rushes they needed to topple the Canadians, Larionov said. “Team Canada played a good, solid game. They were solid defensively and very efficient offensively, too," he said. The United States beat Finland 4-3 later Monday in the other semifinal game. There would be pressure no matter who the team plays, Canadian coach Andre Tourigny said prior to knowing his opponent."There's a lot of emotion in that tournament and you want to be in the last game," he said. "You want to be part of something special and that last game will be something special." Since coming together for selection camp way back in mid-November, Tourigny has been telling his players that they need to be ready for adversity. That mindset has helped them prepare for the challenge of fighting for gold, he said. "The way the leaders and the player deal with adversity every time there's adversity, that's what's made the difference to me," Tourigny said. "It's a really tough tournament, there's still a lot of hockey to be played here. … Tomorrow will be a hell of a game."This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 4, 2020. The Canadian Press

  • Luka Doncic records first triple-double of season in win over Houston amid conditioning questions

    "His preparation schedule was thrown off, and he just got behind the curve."

  • Mavericks use big 4th-quarter run to beat Rockets 113-100

    HOUSTON — Luka Doncic had 33 points, 16 rebounds and 11 assists, and Tim Hardaway Jr. added 30 off the bench as the Dallas Mavericks used a big fourth quarter run to pull away in a 113-100 win over the Houston Rockets on Monday night.Dallas was on top by 3 with about seven minutes remaining before using a 14-3 spurt, with seven points from Hardaway, to extend the lead to 106-92 with about 2 1/2 minutes remaining.Houston couldn’t get anything going as the Mavericks took over. The Rockets missed five shots and had two turnovers in that span.Hardaway, who made 8 of 10 3-point attempts, added another 3-pointer down the stretch to put the game out of reach.Dallas coach Rick Carlisle changed his starting lineup to get more size against the Rockets and moved Willie Cauley-Stein, who is 7 feet tall, in for Hardaway for the first time this season.Carlisle heaped praise upon Hardaway for the way he played off the bench.“It was a really strong character performance by Tim," he said. “He was great at both ends of the floor... Tim Hardaway showed what class and professionalism is in responding to a lineup change."Hardaway didn't feel like the move was that big of a deal.“You’ve got to be a pro," he said. “I’m here to help this team out any way I can. I just had to make sure I was ready when I got in the game to make an impact."Christian Wood had 23 points to lead the Rockets and James Harden added 21.“We were way too stagnant, didn't move the ball enough to put pressure on them and make it hard on them," coach Stephen Silas said.Both Doncic and Harden were back after sitting out in their team’s last game with injuries. Doncic returned after missing Sunday’s loss to Chicago with a bruised quadriceps. Harden played after sitting out on Saturday against the Kings because of a sprained ankle.Carlisle was impressed that his team was able to slow Harden down and limit the Rockets to just 100 points.“Defensively is where we’re going to make our ground this year," he said. “That’s just how it’s going to be. We’ve got to build on this somehow."Houston made just 11 of 40 3-pointers and Harden was 3 of 11 from long-range and 5 of 17 overall.“I'm really just disappointed in our offensive effort tonight because that's not the game that I envisioned us playing," Silas said.The Mavericks led by seven points to start the fourth before Houston opened the quarter with an 8-1 run to tie it with about 10 minutes remaining. Eric Gordon made three free throws to get things going and Sterling Brown had a 3 that tied it.Dallas had a 16-point lead after a three-point play by Doncic with about eight minutes left in the third quarter. The Rockets then scored the next 14 points to get within 72-70 four minutes later. Harden had a step back 3-pointer in that stretch and Jae’Sean Tate capped it with six straight points.Doncic struggled during that time, turning the ball over three times and receiving a technical foul.The Mavericks finally ended a scoring drought with a 3-pointer by Hardaway with less than three minutes left in the quarter.Another 3-pointer by Hardaway later in the third extended the lead to six points before Gordon hit a 3 for Houston. But Doncic scored the last four points of the quarter to put the Mavericks up 84-77 entering the fourth.DeMarcus Cousins was ejected after receiving two technical fouls in about three minutes in the second quarter. The first one came when he and Cauley-Stein both got one after jawing at each other after fighting for a rebound.Cousins was ejected when he yelled at an official after not getting a foul call after a layup with about nine minutes left in the first half. Silas was clearly unhappy with the call and stood inches away from a referee pointing and arguing about it for a couple of minutes before he was pushed away by Harden.TIP-INSMavericks: James Johnson received a flagrant-1 foul after hitting Tate in the face on a foul in the third quarter. ... Cauley-Stein added 15 points with seven rebounds.Rockets: Danuel House missed the game with back spasms. ... Ben McLemore was available after sitting out the first four games while in isolation because of COVID-19 protocols but did not play.UP NEXTMavericks: Visit Denver on Thursday before returning home for games against Orlando and New Orleans this weekend.Rockets: Visit the Pacers on Wednesday before returning home for three straight games, with the last two coming against the Lakers.___More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_SportsKristie Rieken, The Associated Press

  • Heat go on 20-0 run, roll past Thunder 118-90

    MIAMI — Kelly Olynyk became the latest option in Miami’s starting lineup. He made a case to stick around.Olynyk made five 3-pointers on his way to 19 points, Bam Adebayo led all scorers with 20 on 9-for-10 shooting and the Heat beat the Oklahoma City Thunder 118-90 on Monday night.Miami has played six games, alternating losses then wins in all six, and has used a different starting five every time.“I think the starting lineup is so overstated in so many ways," Heat coach Erik Spoelstra said. “The more important thing is us building consistency to how we want to play."Jimmy Butler scored 18 points for Miami, which used a 20-0 third quarter run to turn what was a four-point game into a runaway. Olynyk had 11 points in that spurt, including three 3-pointers, and the Heat stretched the lead to 35 — their biggest such cushion of the young season.“It's a different flow and a different game when you start," Olynyk said. “You can kind of let the game come to you. ... But nonetheless, you've got to play your role, whatever it is."Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored 18 points for the Thunder, who sat their starters in the fourth quarter. Darius Bazley scored 16 and Luguentz Dort scored 12 for Oklahoma City — which saw its chance slip completely away during that five-minute stretch of the third quarter.“We want to be a team that plays 48 minutes,” Thunder coach Mark Daigneault said.The Thunder were just 13 of 48 from 3-point range.“The way our offence is set up, guys are going to get open looks," Bazley said. “A lot of the teams we play, they're like packed into a shell ... guys are set up to get good looks, especially when you're playing off the ball."The Heat shot 57%; the Thunder shot 37%. Duncan Robinson scored 12 points for the Heat, all of them coming from 3-point range.Adebayo became the fourth player to have multiple games shooting 9-for-10 or better in Heat history, joining Hassan Whiteside (five times), Alonzo Mourning (four) and Udonis Haslem (three). Adebayo also went 9 for 10 on Jan. 5, 2020 against Portland.TIP-INSThunder: Rookie Aleksej Pokusevski (concussion protocol) missed the game. ... Oklahoma City was down 63-49 at the half, its biggest deficit at the break so far this season. ... The Thunder went 0 for 10 from the field during Miami’s 20-0 run, seven of those misses from 3-point range.Heat: Butler missed all six of his shots in Dallas on Friday, so the Heat got him a layup on the first possession of the game Monday. ... The Heat debuted their latest “Vice” court and uniform. ... Miami has played six games; it has led by at least 20 in two and trailed by at least 20 in two others.REF HURTCrew chief Kane Fitzgerald left with 3:50 remaining in the first quarter with a left leg injury, possibly to his hamstring. That left two officials to finish the game, referee Aaron Smith and umpire Brandon Schwab — a non-staff official.RARE WINMiami got a home win over the Thunder for the first time since Dec. 3, 2015. The Thunder didn’t come to Miami in 2017 or 2020; the 2017 quirk was just based on the way the schedules fell, and last season’s “home” game for the Heat was played inside the bubble at Walt Disney World.UP NEXTThunder: Visit New Orleans on Wednesday, the third game of a five-game trip.Heat: Host Boston on Wednesday, a rematch of the 2020 Eastern Conference finals.___More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_SportsTim Reynolds, The Associated Press

  • Tatis extension talks | FastCast

    The Padres begin discussions to extend Tatis Jr., plus the Giants and Blue Jays are pursuing Tomoyuki Sugano on this edition of FastCast

  • Mad Bets: Will Alabama cover -7.5 vs. Ohio State?

    Minty Bets, Jared Quay & Matt Gothard give their picks for the College Football Playoff National Championship game between Alabama vs. Ohio State.