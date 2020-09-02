10 things: Raptors lose in heartbreaking fashion to Marcus Smart's Celtics

Here are 10 takeaways from the Toronto Raptors’ 102-99 loss to the Boston Celtics in Game 2 of the Eastern Conference semifinals.

One — Heartbreaker: This one hurts, no matter how you slice it. The Raptors bounced back after a disaster in Game 1 and had control with an eight-point lead heading into the fourth. However, that advantage was quickly erased by Marcus Smart of all people, who reeled off five-straight threes, including a four-point play to get the Celtics ahead when they had nothing else going. Toronto clawed to remain in striking distance, but Pascal Siakam stepped out of bounds, then Fred VanVleet’s desperate heave was way off at the final buzzer. There has been so much talk all season about “championship experience” and this is where it needs to show for the Raptors. Having been sucker-punched, can they respond?

Two — Positive: What the Raptors showed today is that they can guard the Celtics. It takes all-out effort and full intensity for 48 minutes, but the reigning champs are capable of that. Sure, there are mismatches such as Kyle Lowry giving up seven inches in height to Jayson Tatum, but they are capable of slowing down the Celtics. The issue, however, is that the Celtics have a higher baseline as compared to the Raptors. Even if everything else fails, Tatum is still able to get you a tough basket or two free throws, and Kemba Walker has the killer crossover. Toronto doesn’t have that guy to bail them out, and so it’s going to need to make every chance count.

Three — Frustrating: The Raptors aren’t taking their chances right now. They shot 11-of-40 tonight from three-point range after an unsightly 10-for-40 performance on Monday. Credit the Celtics for pressuring the Raptors and staying locked in on defense, but there are plenty of open looks and the Raptors just can’t hit. As rough as they look following a collective 3-of-20 shooting performance from deep, those looks will eventually fall for Lowry and VanVleet. The Celtics have lots of length on the perimeter and their centers have done a good job of playing the space between contesting the threes while also denying the drive, but it’s nothing that Lowry and VanVleet haven’t seen before. It must be incredibly frustrating to miss repeatedly, but they have to keep the faith.

Four — Heavy: These are the times where Siakam needs to shut out the crowd and focus on the next game. He’s going to be lambasted in the press for his shortcomings, his status in the league will be questioned, fairweather fans will turn on him, and every play will feel like a referendum on his ability. That’s the life as a No. 1 player making the max, and it’s not fair. The only way he can escape this is to play out of it. Right now he doesn’t look the part, and he is nowhere near the level that he showed at the beginning of the season, but so what? The Raptors are in this position because he was great in the regular season, and he needs to keep his confidence. All the expectations don’t matter, it’s just about making the right play. Siakam wasn’t great down the stretch, but he made positive contributions. He took it strong for two free throws to end the Celtics’ run, then swiped Smart before finding VanVleet for three to get the Raptors back in the game. Toronto doesn’t need Siakam to become something he’s not — he just needs to keep playing his part. Game 2 was better than Game 1. Keep building on it.

Five — Silly: All the Raptors can do is make life easier for him. Down three with 40 seconds left, Nick Nurse called for a ball screen so Siakam could attack the smaller defender in Smart, but that’s a trap. They tried this twice in the fourth and both times it went nowhere. Siakam needs to drive downhill and use his quickness against bigs, and besides, Smart is an elite defender who isn’t a mismatch for any player in this league. There is no sense in that, and the fault rests with Nurse. It’s especially dumb considering that Walker is the clear mismatch to hunt, if that was what the Raptors wanted.

Six — Breakout: Lost amid the crushing sadness of this loss was that OG Anunoby had a playoff career-high 20 points, while continuing to play lockdown defense against Jaylen Brown. Ironically, Anunoby’s previous record was 18 in Game 3 against the Cleveland Cavaliers, a game in which he cooly tied the game with a three in his rookie year, but that nobody remembers because LeBron James hit the game-winner over him on the next play. Anunoby is still raw, but he shows no fear. He jab-stepped Brown before pulling a three over him, side-stepped Tatum for another, and against Boston’s best shot-blocker in Robert Williams, he smartly set him up for a spin move for a clean layup. This will likely be an outlier game for Anunoby, but it’s something for the future. If he ever puts it together on a consistent basis, watch out.

