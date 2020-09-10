10 things: Raptors force Game 7 behind miraculous performance from Norman Powell

Here are 10 takeaways from the Toronto Raptors’ 125-122 double-overtime win over the Boston Celtics in Game 6 of the Eastern Conference semifinals.

One — Exhilarating: Who would have thought that Game 3, the one where OG Anunoby called game off a one-in-a-thousand pass from Kyle Lowry, would only be the second-most dramatic game of the series? The Raptors and Celtics fought tooth and nail over the course of the full 48 minutes, plus two nail-biting overtime periods, only to arrive at a stalemate through six games. Boston went for the kill, as Brad Stevens played his starters for almost the entire second half and the added periods, and they threw every punch they had. Jayson Tatum bombed threes, Kemba Walker picked them apart with his passing, Jaylen Brown had 31 points and 16 rebounds, and even Marcus Smart tried every flop like a hooked fish on a wire, but still the champions draw breath. It’s been the same motto for the Raptors all year: Never underestimate the heart of a champion.

Two — Heroics: Norman Powell only arrives when the Raptors need him most. It was the case in 2016 when he benched DeMar DeRozan to spark a pivotal comeback against the Pacers, it was the case in 2017 when he replaced Jonas Valanciunas in a smallball lineup that flummoxed the Bucks, it was the same deal in 2019 when Powell delivered against the Bucks again in Game 3, and here he saves the Raptors once more. Powell scored 15 points in the two overtime periods, including two threes from the corner and from the top, and a perfect 7-for-7 from the line. It was a totally unexpected but necessary contribution, as Powell had been a massive disappointment in the first five games of the series, but he arrived just in time to keep the Raptors alive. All of his looks came from playing within the flow of the game — it was some catch-and-shoot chances, driving the paint and beating the rotation to force the foul, and a transition basket — but Boston’s defense was spread too thin to contain him on top of everyone else. If Powell can maintain this level of production in Game 7 — which isn’t beyond him by any means given that Powell played like this all year — then the Raptors should be favoured.

Three — Clutch: The narrative of Kyle Lowry coming up short in the playoffs is the most telltale sign of a casual fan. Lowry is not only a champion, but he is the greatest player in Raptors franchise history, and he keeps proving it time and time again. Lowry topped his masterpiece in Game 3 with yet another clutch performance here, scoring 33 points including the game-winning dagger over Walker to seal the win in double overtime. When the Raptors were reeling in the fourth quarter, when the Celtics nailed five straight threes to threaten elimination, it was Lowry that stepped up with two heavily-contested threes over Tatum and Brown to give the Raptors life. This entire series can be summed up by one player, and that is Lowry. When he is going, when he is the best player on the floor, the Raptors win. It’s that simple, and it’s been that way for nearly a decade.

Four — Gutsy: It looks great in retrospect, but it was not an easy call for Nick Nurse to downsize with Powell instead of either Serge Ibaka or Marc Gasol to close the game. Nurse made the switch after the Celtics burned them from three through Walker drawing two defenders in the pick-and-roll, and Nurse was forced to counter. He brought in five wing players to match four for the Celtics, and bet big that his forwards could muscle Daniel Theis around the rim while also having enough quickness to stay in front of Walker out top. Boston still got their chances, but the Raptors buzzed around the floor, played great help defense, and best of all, the benefit came on offense. Without a center on the floor, the Celtics had a harder time trapping Toronto’s guards out top, which created either one-on-one matchups, or catch-and-shoot chances when the Celtics doubled. Nurse had thus far been hesitant to downsize in this series, as he really values the rim protection from his centers, but the best playoff coaches are the ones who can roll with the punches, and again, Nurse shows his value.

Story continues