10 Things You Should Never Buy With a Credit Card

Kristy Welsh
·8 min read
deimagine / iStock.com
deimagine / iStock.com

Building credit and racking up credit card rewards can be great for your finances, but putting certain items on your card leads to big fees and higher interest rates, which cancel out any benefits. Avoid putting the following 10 expenses on credit cards. You’ll pay fewer credit card fees, save on interest and make it easier to build savings and eliminate your debt.

Follow: 19 Ways To Tackle Your Budget and Manage Your Debt
Check Out: 10 Credit Cards To Consider for Travel Rewards

1. Mortgage Payments

If you’ve ever wondered, “Can I pay my mortgage with a credit card?” the answer is maybe, but that doesn’t make it a good idea, especially if a cash crunch leaves you tempted to pay your mortgage with a credit card that has a high limit.

Most mortgage companies won’t let you make direct payments with a credit card. Although some third-party companies like Plastiq will help you use your credit card to pay your mortgage, they often charge fees for this convenience — which will just add to the amount you’re paying in bills each month. For example, Plastiq charges a 2.85% fee.

It’s an especially bad idea to circumvent your mortgage servicer by finding a way to pay your mortgage with a credit card if you don’t plan on paying off your credit card balance in full each month. You’re already being charged interest on your mortgage, and paying more interest on your credit card balance is both expensive and avoidable.

Charging a large amount to your credit card will also lower the amount of credit available to you, which could lower your credit score. This could also happen if you pay your property taxes with credit cards.

Find Out: Why It’s Still Better To Use Your Credit Card Over Your Debit Card

2. Small Indulgences

It’s convenient to whip out your credit card whenever you buy a cup of coffee or a sandwich at the deli. And depending on the cash-back credit card or rewards credit card you use for your purchases, you might accumulate rewards like free cash or airline miles. But your credit card balance could grow out of control if you swipe your card for every small purchase, and the higher your balance, the harder it will be to pay off, or even afford the minimum payment. At the end of the month, you’ll be left wondering if those 20 lattes were really worth the extra expense.

Instead of using your credit card to pay for small, discretionary items, consider using cash. Not only will it save you from running up your credit card balance, it will help you stick to a budget, because you’ll likely spend more mindfully if you have to dip into your wallet each time you buy something.

3. Cash Advances

A cash advance is a withdrawal or a short-term loan you borrow against your credit card account. It’s best to avoid taking a credit card cash advance because the withdrawal might be subject to high fees and interest rates. Your annual percentage rate and fees will vary depending on your bank and credit card issuer, but in general, the APR on a cash advance is higher than the APR on a purchase.

For example, you might have a credit card that charges a purchase interest rate of 11%-12% and a cash advance APR that’s 25% or higher. You might also pay a transaction fee, which could be a flat rate or a percentage of the transaction amount.

Of course, some situations call for a cash advance — but these should be emergencies only. And always look for credit cards with low rates on cash advances.

Helpful: 13 Credit Cards That Every 30-Something Should Consider

4. Household Bills

Can you pay bills with a credit card? Yes, you likely can. But should you?

Some strong arguments exist for putting household bills such as utilities on a credit card. Your power company and water department might let you pay bills online with a credit card for free, enticing you to link your card to the accounts to get rewards. And if your servicer lets you use automatic payments to pay your bills with a credit card, that’s one less bill you have to remember to pay on time. But the risks often outweigh the benefits.

It’s easy to get into financial trouble if you frequently pay bills with a credit card, especially if you neglect to keep track of your balance. Going over your credit limit and missing payments saddle you with extra interest charges and late fees.

Consider linking your bank account or debit card instead of a credit card, but keep a close eye on your checking account and pay attention to any other bills you’re paying from it. Overdrawing your account might stick you with hefty overdraft fees.

See: What Happens When You Get Denied for a Credit Card — And What To Do Next

5. Medical Bills

When you don’t have enough money to pay for medical bills, one of the worst things you can do is put them on your credit card. Medical care is expensive, and paying for it with a credit card that charges high interest only adds to the cost.

Look for other options if you have large medical bills that you can’t pay immediately. Contact the hospital’s financial office, for example, and ask if you can set up a payment plan or negotiate the charges. Chances are, you’ll pay much less interest to the hospital than your credit card issuer will charge you.

6. College Tuition

College tuition is expensive — it might even outweigh the cost of living, depending on where you live. Broke college students often find it tempting and convenient to pay tuition with a credit card, but resist the urge.

Unless you have a steady paycheck to rely on, you might not be able to pay your credit card bill off before you incur interest. Plus, many schools tack on a convenience fee of 2%-3% for charging the payment.

The bottom line is that it’s not worth it to pay tuition with a credit card, even if you’re having trouble making your tuition payments on time. Talk to someone in your school’s financial aid office for information about low-interest student loans, grants, scholarships or work-study programs that might be available to help pay your education costs.

Read: 90-Second Moves To Raise Your Credit Score 200 Points

7. Your Taxes

Although it’s possible — and perfectly legal — to pay taxes with a credit card, there’s an excellent reason why you shouldn’t: your payment processor will likely charge you a convenience fee of around 2% for using a credit card. That fee adds up quickly if you owe Uncle Sam thousands of dollars.

The IRS lists payment processing fees that vary depending on your payment processor. Using a debit card to pay your taxes on PAY1040.com costs a $2.50 flat fee, for example, but paying your taxes with a credit card hikes the fee to 1.87%, plus a minimum fee of $2.50. A debit-card tax payment on payUSAtax costs you a $2.55 flat fee. Using a credit card will incur a 1.96% fee, with a minimum fee of $2.69.

You won’t want to pay property tax with a credit card, either. Convenience fees on tax payments will likely cost you 2%-3% of the tax amount.

8. Automobiles

Some people claim they used a credit card to pay for a car — and they don’t regret it because they earned tons of points. Perhaps another reason they don’t regret it is because they pay their credit card bill online the minute it comes due, avoiding big interest charges. Don’t rely on this payment method unless you’re confident you can do the same thing.

Considering that your credit card balance makes up 30% of your credit score, carrying a balance that’s too high in comparison to your credit limit might cause your score to suffer. The same is true if you fail to pay credit card bills because you’ve lost control of your account balance.

Lacking the cash funds for a new car suggests you might be better off delaying your purchase. At the very least, find a used or new car you can afford more easily.

Find Out: Paying in Full vs. Partial Payments: Which Is Best for Your Credit Score?

9. Down Payments of Any Kind

Don’t rely on using a credit card for a down payment on anything, including a house or a car. It might be a moot point for the house, because you typically can’t use a credit card to pay your house down payment anyway, unless you get a cash advance to pay for it — and that’s not a good idea, either.

If the only reason you want to use a credit card for a down payment is because you can take advantage of your card’s high credit limit, that might be a sign that you can’t really afford the down payment. Adding a large cost — the credit card’s high-interest rate charges — to the sales price of your item makes a challenging financial situation even worse.

10. Business Startup Expenses

Using your personal credit card to pay for business expenses or to finance startup costs can be a bad idea. It generally takes at least several years for a business to become profitable, and in the meantime, you might be paying extraordinarily high interest on debt you can’t afford to pay back.

You might be better off getting a small business loan. Interest rates on credit cards are typically higher than rates on traditional loans, according to Entrepreneur.

An even better idea: See if you can raise money through a crowdfunding website or through friends and family.

More From GOBankingRates

Sam DiSalvo and Barri Segal contributed to the reporting for this article.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 10 Things You Should Never Buy With a Credit Card

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Ja Morant scores 33, leads Grizzlies' 135-115 rout of Magic

    ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Ja Morant scored 33 points in three quarters and the Memphis Grizzlies led by as many as 31 points in a 135-115 win over the Orlando Magic on Saturday. Morant scored 22 points in the first half as Memphis won its second straight and for the fifth time in six games. The Grizzlies went on a 14-0 run in the first quarter and led 76-56 at the half. Jaren Jackson Jr. scored 21 points for Memphis and Steve Adams added 12 points and 11 rebounds. The Grizzlies shot 50.5% (53 for 105

  • Giroux named MVP, Metropolitan team wins NHL All-Star Game

    LAS VEGAS (AP) — Philadelphia captain Claude Giroux scored three goals and the Metropolitan Division beat the Central Division 5-3 on Saturday in the final 3-on-3 match to win the NHL All-Star Game. New Jersey’s Jack Hughes, at 20 the youngest All-Star, also scored three goals for the Metropolitan team in the All-Star extravaganza's first trip to Las Vegas, which has become a major stage for hockey's top league since the expansion Vegas Golden Knights entered in 2017. The 34-year-old Giroux, a s

  • Hamilton Tiger-Cats sign two Americans to bolster quarterback corps

    HAMILTON — The Hamilton Tiger-Cats have added a pair of American quarterbacks to their roster. The club announced Sunday it has signed former Montreal Alouettes QB Matt Shiltz and Jamie Newman, who spent last season with the NFL's Philadelphia Eagles. Shiltz played 11 games for the Als last season, completing 49-of-79 pass attempts for 760 yards, three touchdowns and two interceptions. He also had 18 carries for 85 yards and a rushing TD. The 29-year-old from St. Charles, Ill., has spent all thr

  • With contract extension, Berube excited about Blues' future

    Craig Berube, the only Stanley Cup-winning coach in St. Louis Blues history, is sticking around to lead a team he thinks can “do some damage.” On Thursday, a day after the Blues announced a three-year contract extension to keep him on the bench through the 2024-25 season, Berube said he is excited about the future of his team. Led by young stars such as 23-year-old Jordan Kyrou and 22-year-old Robert Thomas, the Blues are in fourth place in the Western Conference's Central Division. “I think we’

  • Bengals TE Uzomah works on side as he rehabs knee injury

    CINCINNATI (AP) — Bengals tight end C.J. Uzomah worked on the side during practice Saturday as he rehabilitates his left knee injured last Sunday in the AFC championship game. Uzomah's playing status for the Super Bowl next Sunday against the Rams in Los Angeles remains uncertain. The seventh-year tight end sprained his MCL late in the first quarter of Cincinnati's 27-24 overtime victory at Kansas City and was carted to the locker room from the sideline. Uzomah sat out the Bengals' previous prac

  • Michaels to call 11th Super Bowl before NBC contract ends

    Al Michaels finally gets to call a Super Bowl in Los Angeles and will tie the late Pat Summerall for the most by a lead announcer on television. The question everyone wants answered, though: Will this be Michaels' final assignment for NBC? Michaels has been the lead announcer on “Sunday Night Football” since its start in 2006, but his contract expires after next Sunday’s matchup between the Cincinnati Bengals and Los Angeles Rams. The 77-year old hasn’t indicated his future plans, but said he do

  • Column: Shiffrin's disappointment stirs lessons from Biles

    BEIJING (AP) — When Mikaela Shiffrin careened off the course, another expected gold medal slipping away before she hardly got started, the announcers from NBC let her have it. “One of the bigger shockers in Olympic alpine skiing history,” play-by-play man Dan Hicks bellowed. “Almost a rookie mistake,” analyst Ted Ligety, a two-time gold medalist himself, chimed in harshly. The cameras homed in on Shiffrin, who clicked out of her skis and plopped down on the artificial snow — head bowed, arms res

  • Injury knocks Canadian freestyle skier Elena Gaskell out of big air event

    BEIJING — Canadian freestyle skier Elena Gaskell has pulled out of Monday's big air competition after suffering an injury in training. Gaskell, a medal hopeful in the event, made the announcement Sunday in an Instagram post. "Was supposed to compete in my first Olympic event tomorrow but unfortunately (I) am going to have to pull out," she wrote. "I'm absolutely heartbroken … need some time to process." The Canadian Olympic Committee said Gaskell suffered an unspecified "lower body" injury durin

  • Martin St. Louis named Montreal Canadiens interim head coach

    Hours after relieving Dominique Ducharme of his duties, the Canadiens announced the hiring of former NHL star Martin St. Louis as interim head coach.

  • Norway's Ruud wins Olympic gold year after father's death

    BEIJING (AP) — Birk Ruud landed at the bottom of Big Air Shougang and unfurled a Norwegian flag, floating the colorful Nordic cross in the breeze behind him. A camera came close, and he pulled down his sleeve to reveal a gold bracelet — a gift from his father. “Papa,” he said, tapping his heart. “You're with me.” The 21-year-old Norwegian spun away with a gold medal in the Olympics’ first men’s freestyle skiing big air event Wednesday, re-emerging as a leader in the extreme sport after losing hi

  • Giovinco signs with Italy's Sampdoria, Toronto FC makes deal with Red Bulls

    TORONTO — Italy's Sampdoria confirmed Wednesday that it has signed former Toronto FC forward Sebastian Giovinco to a short-term contract through June. In a somewhat related move, Toronto acquired US$575,000 in general allocation money and the 14th position in Major League Soccer’s allocation order from the New York Red Bulls in exchange for the No. 2 allocation position and an international roster slot. The allocation process regulates the return of former MLS players, among others, to the leagu

  • Siakam, Raptors top Thunder 117-98 for seventh straight win

    OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Pascal Siakam had 27 points and 16 rebounds, Fred VanVleet made six 3-pointers and added 21 points, and the Toronto Raptors beat the Oklahoma City Thunder 117-98 on Wednesday night for their seventh straight victory. Siakam started quickly en route to a 13-for-17 shooting performance. He had 15 points on 7-of-8 shooting in the first nine minutes of play. The spark led the Raptors to outscore the Thunder 34-22 in the opening quarter, shooting 68.4% from the field while the Th

  • COVID-19 robs Olympic curlers of beloved social culture

    SYDNEY, Australia — There is a photograph from the 2018 Pyeongchang Olympics that captured curling fans’ hearts worldwide. In it, Canadian curler John Morris and American rival Matt Hamilton sit side by side, arms draped around each others’ shoulders, grinning faces inches apart, beer cans mid-clink. It was a moment that perfectly captured the spirit of curling, a sport best known for its sweeping but perhaps best loved for its socializing. Yet it is a moment that will likely be impossible to re

  • Slovenia wins Olympic debut of ski jumping mixed team

    ZHANGJIAKOU, China (AP) — Slovenia won the first Olympic ski jumping mixed team gold medal on Monday. The team of Ursa Bogataj, Nika Kriznar, Peter Prevc and Timi Zajc had 1,000.5 points, dominating the competition by more than 100 points. Prevc jumped last and soared 101.5 meters (333 feet) and had 126.3 points to seal the top spot on the podium for the Slovenians. Russia won silver and Canada, in a surprise, earned bronze. Germany, one of the favorites to win, was disqualified after the first

  • Veteran running back William Powell returns to Ottawa Redblacks

    OTTAWA — Veteran American running back William Powell is back with the Ottawa Redblacks. Powell, 33, re-signed with Ottawa as a free agent Tuesday. He began his CFL career with the Redblacks (2015-18) before spending the last two seasons with the Saskatchewan Roughriders. Powell ran 168 times for 733 yards (4.4-yard average) and three touchdowns in 2021. That broke his streak of three straight 1,000-yard rushing seasons, including a career-high 1,362 yards in 2018. Ottawa also signed receiver Da

  • 'Graveyard': Olympic fans in disbelief over ski jump scenery

    The venue for big air events in Beijing has raised a lot of eyebrows, but there's more than meets the eye to the disused steel mill in the background of the event.

  • Simons has 29 and Blazers rally for 107-105 win over Lakers

    PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Anfernee Simons scored 29 points and the Portland Trail Blazers snapped a six-game losing streak with a 107-105 victory over the Los Angeles Lakers on Wednesday night. Jusuf Nurkic added 19 points and 12 rebounds for the Blazers, who kept it close through the first three quarters before rallying in the fourth — despite a roster depleted by a flurry of recent trades. LeBron James had 30 points for the Lakers, who didn’t have Russell Westbrook because of lower back tightness.

  • Giants hire Black assistant GM a week after Flores' suit

    EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — The New York Giants have hired a Black assistant general manager less than a week after fired Miami Dolphins coach Brian Flores sued the team, two other franchises and the NFL for alleged racist hiring practices. The Giants announced Monday that Brandon Brown will work with new general manager Joe Schoen, leading the player personnel department and helping other parts of the football operation. “Brandon has a strong reputation around the league as a leader, evaluator

  • Notable quotes from the 2022 Beijing Olympics: Feb. 9, 2022

    BEIJING — Here are some notable quotes from Olympians at the 2022 Beijing Games on Feb. 8, 2022: "Through everything that I've been through in the past four years I've always had a strong head on my shoulders. I've believed in myself, that everything is going to come back around and you can achieve your goals." —Snowboarder Meryeta O'Dine, who overcame personal tragedy, brutal injuries, and professional turmoil en route to winning bronze in the women's snowboard cross. --- "I knew that if I was

  • Canadian moguls legend Kingsbury had family close to heart in silver-medal performance

    As important ski competition has been for the majority of Mikaël Kingsbury's life, his family has been and will always be the priority. That's why, in preparation to defend his Olympic gold medal on Saturday, he made sure they all knew he was thinking of them. Back inside the family home in Deux-Montagnes, Que., Mikaël's mother Julie, father Robert, brother Maxime and his family as well as Kingsbury's girlfriend Laurence Mongeon were dressed in Canadian colours cheering him on. Mikaël's sister,