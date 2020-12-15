10 things: VanVleet, Flynn drag sluggish Raptors to preseason win over Hornets

William Lou
·NBA reporter
·6 min read

Here are 10 takeaways from the Toronto Raptors’ 112-109 win over the Charlotte Hornets in the second of three preseason games.

One — Slog: The first preseason game was sloppy, and the sequel was even more muddled. Toronto got off to yet another slow start in the continued absence of Kyle Lowry, which was mildly annoying, but just as in the first game the second unit jolted them to life. With three more days off before their last preseason game, head coach Nick Nurse has plenty to work on.

Two — Stuck: The starters have not played well in either game against Charlotte and most of it boils down to the offense not clicking. Some of it can be chalked up to Norman Powell’s miserable outings, where he insisted on taking contested jumpers or driving the ball into traffic for turnovers, but there’s also just very little zip as a unit. Aron Baynes does not offer Marc Gasol’s passing nor Serge Ibaka’s scoring, and he rarely gets involved. Lowry’s return will fix some of the issues, while providing some much-needed pressure on the rim, but it’s still strange that the veteran group with lots of continuity failed to deliver.

Three — Torch: Fred VanVleet willed the Raptors to life in the first half with a smattering of deep threes and circus layups. VanVleet mostly ran the offense in the first quarter, but took it upon himself to light up the scoreboard to even things up. He capped off the barrage with a double-pump three to beat the halftime buzzer, and finished the night with 23 points on 9-of-13 shooting. VanVleet is more than capable of getting hot — he did it at the highest levels in the 2019 championship — but he shouldn’t be asked to carry such a heavy scoring load because that’s not his game.

Four — Student: As good as VanVleet was for the first unit, rookie guard Malachi Flynn was even better with the reserves. Flynn followed up his impressive debut with an even better showing where he thoroughly outplayed No. 3 pick LaMelo Ball. The whole skillset was on display: Flynn nailed the pull-up three when the defense dropped, he calmly stepped into the midrange when he was chased off the line, he got the right-handed floater to drop when he got into the paint, and was rock solid on defense. Nurse cautioned that we shouldn’t get too excited, but Flynn is already looking like a lock for the backup point guard spot. The confidence, the poise, the smarts, and the skillset is all there with Flynn.

Five — Logjam: Nurse has a good problem with there being too many shooting guards that deserve minutes. Matt Thomas didn’t hit as many shots, but was effective in pulling the defense to his side with his shooting ability. Powell is a veteran and will be the leader of the second unit once Lowry comes back. Terence Davis was also effective with his scoring and his secondary playmaking. Add Flynn into that mix, and it just doesn’t seem possible for everyone to get the minutes they deserve unless they completely downsize with four guards on the floor. A trade to balance the roster would really help the situation.

Six — Flexibility: Nurse went with OG Anunoby as the power forward in his bench lineups. Anunoby’s size and defensive ability is a seamless fit with the reserves, and it’s also an opportunity to bump up both his minutes and his touches. Anunoby clearly worked on his game this offseason and is eager to show it, but the starting five already has so many scorers that it will rarely be his turn to feature. He won’t be the first option with the second unit either, but there will be more chances for him there on offense.

Seven — Clever: DeAndre’ Bembry made impressive contributions off the bench. His activity really stood out in a preseason game, as he collected a half-dozen deflections while also back cutting the defense for a handful of easy baskets. He even knocked in a pair of threes, although there is clearly some hesitation there for the career 27-percent three-point shooter. VanVleet compared him to the role that Pat McCaw would usually provide, and the comparison is dead-on. He’s smart, unselfish, defends hard, and can play a utility role. The main decider in who wins the spot likely comes down to whoever can make more of their threes.

Eight — Calm: Pascal SIakam wasn’t spectacular, but he was efficient. The Hornets loaded up on him on every play, showed extra bodies and packed the paint, and Siakam wasn’t interested in forcing anything. He made good passes when the doubles came, and knocked down his open jumpers. Letting the game come to him is fine, but Siakam will need to also beat the defense to perform at a star level. In particular, Siakam needs to still be a force around the basket and to put pressure on the paint. After last year’s playoffs, every coaching staff in the league will have the scouting report for how to guard Siakam, and he needs to keep improving for the Raptors to reach a higher level.

Nine — Expand: One way to get Siakam more involved is to have him play in pick-and-roll. The pull-up three has been there for him when the defense drops back, but more importantly he is always drawing extra bodies by the time he gets to the free-throw line. When he gets there, that’s when Siakam can be a playmaker by kicking it out to his shooters. He is also solid as a passer out of the post, but he can’t survey the floor as easily with his back to the basket as compared to when he is attacking it head-on.

Ten — Flimsy: Nurse wants to give Chris Boucher the permanent job as the backup center, but he needs to eliminate the bad habits that he showed tonight. Boucher left his feet at the slightest hint of a pump fake, and it led to easy drives and quick foul trouble. The paint was much more secure with Alex Len in the middle, mostly because Len understands that he is a seven-footer who can affect shots simply by keeping his arms up and staying down around the basket. Boucher’s upside is much higher and he is more effective offensively, but what the second unit needs most of all is a defensive anchor. Boucher has the ability, the opportunity, and the contract. Now it’s just about performing.

  • Zion, Paul get started, Harden expected to on Tuesday

