10 Things You Should Always Buy at Walmart

Daria Uhlig
·4 min read
jetcityimage / Getty Images
jetcityimage / Getty Images

If you're of the opinion that name-brand products are superior when it comes to quality, that's not always the case. What you can count on is that name brands will often be more expensive than comparable store brands.

Dollar Tree: 5 High-Quality Items To Buy Now
Related: If Your Credit Score Is Under 740, Make These 4 Moves Now

According to various reports, store brands are commonly around 20%-25% cheaper than name brands, and these days -- with inflation the highest it's been in decades -- finding products you like that also reduce your grocery bill is like hitting the jackpot.

Walmart offers many of these products via its Great Value and Equate house brands. Not only are they cheaper than their name-brand counterparts, but they also have a standard of quality that compares to more expensive brands. Here are 10 items you should always buy at Walmart, according to experts.

carlosgaw / Getty Images
carlosgaw / Getty Images

Great Value Hazelnut Spread

A 13-ounce jar of this Nutella knockoff is about 25% less than the same-size name-brand stuff, and you'll save even more by choosing Great Value over the premium brands.

"They taste so similar that no one is likely to know you bought the store brand and not the fancier stuff," said consumer analyst Julie Ramhold with DealNews.

Take Our Poll: Are You Struggling To Keep Up With Your Utility Bills?

Fortyforks / Shutterstock.com
Fortyforks / Shutterstock.com

Great Value Peanut Butter

A 40-ounce jar of the store-brand lunch staple is a bargain compared to a name brand like Jif, Skippy or Peter Pan. If you opt for the same amount of a pricier name-brand, "you'll be paying nearly twice as much for something that tastes basically the same," advised Ramhold.

nishka321 / Getty Images/iStockphoto
nishka321 / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Equate No-Metal Elastics

"These are a beauty standard that anyone with longer hair that's fond of ponytails should keep in their beauty tool kit," said Ramhold.

A 30-pack of the name-brand Goody Ouchless elastics could cost you 20% more than a 30-pack of Equate elastics. By choosing Equate, "you'll get the same quality at a fraction of the cost, which if you have a tendency to lose them makes this an even better buy."

Enes Evren / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Enes Evren / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Equate Cotton Swabs

Grab a 500 count of these staples for around one-third less than you'll pay for the name brand. "There's no discernible difference between the store brand and name brand, so the Equate swabs should suffice just fine at a fraction of the cost," Ramhold said.

Iakov Filimonov / Shutterstock.com
Iakov Filimonov / Shutterstock.com

Equate Blonde & Silver Shampoo

"This formulation is meant to make sure blonde and silver hairs look their brightest, but they tend to be on the pricier side," said Ramhold. Equate's purple shampoo provides the same benefits as the Shimmer Lights version, and it comes in a nearly identical bottle. But you'll get it for about 50% less.

eugenekeebler / Getty Images/iStockphoto
eugenekeebler / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Great Value Sweet Cream Coffee Creamer

Janell Poulette of Saving You Dinero believes Great Value Sweet Cream Coffee Creamer is something you should always buy at Walmart. "This is my favorite coffee creamer," she said. "It's the right sweetness for my morning coffee."

Natural Bliss is one of the more popular name brand sweet creamers, but the price for a 32-ounce bottle is almost 40% higher than a same-size Great Value Sweet Cream Coffee Creamer.

Shutterstock.com
Shutterstock.com

Great Value Chocolate Chips

I bake a lot!" said Poulette. "[Walmart's] chocolate chips are much cheaper and just as delicious as the name brands."

No matter what type of chocolate baking chips you like to use -- semi-sweet or milk chocolate -- Walmart has them for a great price. A 12-ounce bag of Great Value Semi-Sweet Chocolate Chips costs less than any of the name brands Walmart carries, and it's an especially good deal compared to premium brands like Ghirardelli.

Chekyravaa / Shutterstock.com
Chekyravaa / Shutterstock.com

Great Value Chewy Variety Pack Granola Bars

"My kids love to have access to granola bars for a quick snack, and they love the variety pack I can pick up at Walmart," said Poulette.

It can be a little harder to compare Great Value against packages from Quaker and other big names because they don't always have the same variety in the same-size package. But priced per-bar, Great Value lives up to its name no matter what size or flavor you buy.

Jiri Hera / Shutterstock.com
Jiri Hera / Shutterstock.com

Great Value Salsa

"I love to throw a jar of salsa and chicken breasts into the crockpot for the easiest, kid-friendly meal. [Walmart's] salsa is perfect for this meal," Poulette said.

You can pick up a 24-ounce jar of Great Value Thick & Chunky Salsa for less than a 16 oz. jar of the equvalent Chi-Chi's or Pace-brand salsa.

DUSAN ZIDAR / Shutterstock.com
DUSAN ZIDAR / Shutterstock.com

Great Value Cooking Oil

"When we had a fish fry for Good Friday, I was asked to pick up a gallon of oil," said Poulette, noting that even the store brands were pricey at her local supermarket.

Walmart's Great Value Canola Oil compares favorably to the lowest-cost store brands Poulette saw. And it's a much better value than name brands. Expect to save almost 10% when you choose Great Value over a name brand like Wesson.

More From GOBankingRates

Cynthia Measom contributed to the reporting for this article.

Photo disclaimer: Images are for representational purposes only.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 10 Things You Should Always Buy at Walmart

Latest Stories

  • Christian Koloko's phone blew up after regular season debut vs. Cavaliers

    Toronto Raptors rookie Christian Koloko explains what his mentality was heading into the home opener, the messages he received after the game and what Pascal Siakam discussed with him before practice.

  • Canadian women hurting but still winning at Rugby World Cup in New Zealand

    Canada is enduring a war of attrition at the Rugby World Cup in New Zealand. But coach Kevin Rouet's team has yet to stumble. The third-ranked Canadian women (2-0-0) wrap up Pool B play Saturday night against the sixth-ranked U.S. (1-1-0) in Auckland (3:15 p.m. Sunday local time) in control of their own destiny, despite losing a third player for the tournament in the wake of last weekend's 22-12 win over No. 5 Italy. Scrum half Brianna Miller was taken to hospital after the match and ruled out o

  • Vancouver Bandits president Dylan Kular announced as CEBL executive of the year

    The Canadian Elite Basketball League announced on Thursday that Vancouver Bandits president Dylan Kular won his second consecutive executive of the year award. The CEBL awards this honour to a senior front office executive that "enhances their club's connection with the community and local basketball ecosystem through business development, grassroots partnerships, noteworthy ticket sales and an exceptional game day experience," first giving Kular the distinction in September 2021. The Bandits we

  • Neymar testifies in fraud trial over Barcelona transfer

    BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Neymar said in court on Tuesday in a fraud and corruption trial over his transfer from Brazilian club Santos to Barcelona in 2013 that he knew little about the negotiations and his father was always in charge of his contracts. Neymar and his father, who acts as his agent, were among those accused of concealing the real amount of the transfer from an investment group involved in the negotiations. Neymar’s mother, former Barcelona presidents Sandro Rosell and Josep Bartomeu

  • Calgary Flames sign goalie Dan Vladar to two-year contract extension

    CALGARY — The Calgary Flames have signed goaltender Dan Vladar to a two-year, $4.4-million contract extension. The extension kicks in for the 2023-24 season. Vladar is playing his second season in Calgary after he was acquired from the Boston Bruins in the summer of 2021 for a third-round pick in the 2022 entry draft. Jacob Markstrom's backup went 13-6-2 with two shutouts, a 2.75 goals-against average and a save percentage of .906 last season. Vladar had 26 saves Saturday in a 4-3 win over the h

  • Ranking the NHL's new 'Reverse Retro' sweaters

    The best thing to happen aesthetically to the sport of hockey is back for another season.

  • Flames suffer first loss of season as Tuch's hat trick leads Sabres to 6-3 win

    CALGARY — Led by strong individual performances including Ramus Dahlin's record-setting start to the season, the Buffalo Sabres have looked the part of a more formidable opponent than years past. Dahlin scored for the fourth straight game — an NHL record for a defenceman to open the season — and Alex Tuch notched his first career hat trick as the Sabres handed the Calgary Flames their first loss of the season on Thursday night with a 6-3 victory. "It's crazy,” Dahlin said about his accomplishmen

  • Red Wings' Jakub Vrana enters NHL/NHLPA Player Assistance Program

    Red Wings forward Jakub Vrana will be taking some time away from the NHL.

  • How Bruins are thriving in Brad Marchand's absence

    The Bruins still look like a force to be reckoned with, even without Brad Marchand in the lineup.

  • Gavrikov's OT score lifts Blue Jackets over Canucks 4-3

    COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Vladislav Gavrikov scored in overtime and the Columbus Blue Jackets came from behind to beat the Vancouver Canucks 4-3 on Tuesday night for their first victory of the season. The Canucks remained winless after four games and are the first team in NHL history to give up four straight multi-goal leads to start the season. Johnny Gaudreau had a goal and an assist, Justin Danforth and Zach Werenski each scored, and Gavrikov added an assist before his goal at 3:21 of overtime on

  • Kaprizov's OT goal gives Wild 4-3 win over Canucks

    ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Kirill Kaprizov scored in overtime to lift the Minnesota Wild to a 4-3 comeback win over the Vancouver Canucks on Thursday night for their first victory of the season. Kaprizov had his fourth goal of the season and added two assists as Minnesota wrapped up its season-opening four-game homestand with its first points of the season. Mats Zuccarello added two goals and Sam Steel scored his second of the season. Marc-Andre Fleury finished with 23 saves for Minnesota. Bo Horvat

  • Simona Halep, 2-time major champ, gets provisional drug ban

    Two-time Grand Slam champion Simona Halep was provisionally suspended by the International Tennis Integrity Agency after failing a drug test during the U.S. Open in August. The ITIA announced the punishment Friday for Halep, a former No. 1 player who is currently No. 9 in the WTA rankings. She won Wimbledon in 2019, beating 23-time major champion Serena Williams in the final, and the French Open in 2018. In a social media post, Halep called the news of her positive test “the biggest shock of my

  • NFL Week 7 Picks: Can Kyler Murray shine when it gets 'tough'?

    Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray said recently that his rookie season was the last time he found things as challenging. Can Murray get his team back in playoff contention when the Cardinals host the Saints in Week 7?

  • Canucks have bigger issues than depleted defence

    The Vancouver Canucks are 0-3 to start the season and their injury-hit defence has conceded an alarming 14 goals. Should head coach Bruce Boudreau be worried about this job and should Vancouver already be worried for the season ahead?

  • Gavrikov's OT score lifts Blue Jackets over Canucks 4-3

    COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Vladislav Gavrikov scored in overtime and the Columbus Blue Jackets came from behind to beat the Vancouver Canucks 4-3 on Tuesday night for their first victory of the season. The Canucks remained winless after four games and are the first team in NHL history to give up four straight multi-goal leads to start the season. Johnny Gaudreau had a goal and an assist, Justin Danforth and Zach Werenski each scored, and Gavrikov added an assist before his goal at 3:21 of overtime on

  • NFL fact or fiction: Are the Giants this good? Are the Packers that bad?

    We're six weeks into the 2022 NFL season so Voch Lombardi reflects on the trajectories of teams on the up and the down.

  • Analysis: NHL has place to start with demographic study

    NEW YORK (AP) — Kim Davis, a Black woman hired five years ago to help the NHL with diversity initiatives, was not surprised by much of the league's first workplace demographic study. “We are where we expected to be, but now we have the facts to back it up,” Davis said. The data backed up the expectations: nearly 84% of employees across the league and its 32 teams are white, and nearly 62% are men. The 24-page report presented to the Board of Governors — the biggest topic discussed at their annua

  • Juraj Slafkovsky scores first career goal as Canadiens rout Coyotes 6-2

    MONTREAL — It took five games and a little more tape on his stick but Juraj Salfkovsky finally scored his first National Hockey League goal. The Canadiens used a three-goal first period to cruise to a 6-2 win over the Arizona Coyotes on Thursday. The Bell Centre crowd gave the first overall pick a standing ovation as the PA announcer called his name and kept it going by chanting Slafkovsky's name after the second-period marker. "It’s amazing. To score my first goal in this building, it’s a dream

  • NHL finds workforce is over 83% white in diversity and inclusion report

    The NHL released the findings of its inaugural diversity and inclusion report on Tuesday in what it calls a "good start" to diversifying the makeup of the league.

  • NFL Week 7 Picks: Dak Prescott returns to assert QB1 status

    Dak Prescott is set to return to the Cowboys starting lineup for the first time since the season opener, hoping to help Dallas bounce back from a 26-17 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 6.