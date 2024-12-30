10 teams to keep eyes on as Black Monday, NFL head coaching carousel approaches

The NFL has one week left in the regular season and that unfortunately means a handful of head coaches will be out of a job in the coming days. A few teams have already made a head start on where they want to go in terms of who is in charge, but there will be more firings that need to be executed. Here are the teams to keep an eye on this hiring cycle.

3 teams with immediate head coaching openings

New Orleans Saints

The Saints’ biggest problems are crippling. At some point, they need to find a new franchise quarterback and they have a salary-cap problem that will hold them back for a few more offseasons. If the next head coach can get a long enough leash to see the cap problems through, there’s potential to rebuild here. Patience is going to be needed since the Saints' ability to add free agents will be severely hindered.

New York Jets

It’s impossible to guess what happens to the Jets this offseason given the lingering problem of Aaron Rodgers, but they have the base of a team that can turn things around quickly. Quinnen Williams, Sauce Gardner, Garrett Wilson and others should have this team performing better than they have over the past couple seasons. The biggest problem here is team owner Woody Johnson, who is running the franchise like a circus and may deter some of the top candidates in this cycle.

Chicago Bears

The Bears fired Matt Eberflus after their horrific mishap on Thanksgiving, but the 4-12 Bears should be a quick rebuilding job if their new head coach can get Caleb Williams and the offense moving in the right direction. There have been some flashes of greatness from Williams and that side of the ball, but overall there is way too much sloppy play despite the investments on the offense. There are building blocks here with a ways to go.

Bears QB Caleb Williams will likely have a new play-calling voice in his ear after this season ends. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

4 teams that could (or should?) have head coach openings

Las Vegas Raiders

Come on. This team stinks and is unprepared almost every week. If Antonio Pierce is still the head coach after Week 18, Raiders fans should storm the facilities.

New York Giants

Any time there’s a season this bad, firings are possible. So far, there hasn’t been much by the way of news regarding head coach Brian Daboll’s job, but this team is 3-13 when it was expecting to be far better coming into the season. Any incoming potential regime would have the ability and draft assets to mold the Giants as they see fit, starting with the selection of a new quarterback.

Jacksonville Jaguars

This is another obvious one. Head coach Doug Pederson and general manager Trent Baalke have done nothing but lose games since the midpoint of last season, when the Jaguars were 8-3. Since Week 12 of last season, the Jaguars are 5-19 and in no man’s land. Quarterback Trevor Lawrence and star rookie wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr. at least give them a chance to break out of the NFL gutter if they fire Pederson and Baalke, and nail the next regime.

Dallas Cowboys

The Cowboys have had an interesting year, stumbling amid the season-ending injury to Dak Prescott, but experiencing a defensive resurgence once Micah Parsons returned to full strength. Mike McCarthy’s contract expires after this season ends. However, the Cowboys' solid performance without their star quarterback may get McCarthy another year or two.

2 potential one-and-done's

Tennessee Titans

The Titans spent money to have the season they just put together, which is why Brian Callahan might be in danger. Trading for L’Jarius Sneed and signing Calvin Ridley to be one of the worst teams in the league isn’t going to fly. One-and-done coaches are still unusual even if it’s not as taboo as it used to be. Callahan might be OK.

New England Patriots

Less likely than the Titans because the Patriots didn’t add all that much to their roster this offseason outside of their rookie class, which features potential superstar quarterback Drake Maye. Jerod Mayo should at least get a season or two to build up a defense that doesn’t have much talent right now.

Cincinnati Bengals

Cincinnati is fighting for its playoff life despite featuring an offense with three of the best players in the league with Joe Burrow, Ja’Marr Chase and Tee Higgins. Their slow starts to the season have to be considered unacceptable, but if they’re able to sneak into the playoffs Zac Taylor very well may save his job.