10 teams can earn college football bowl eligibility Saturday and some can earn big bonuses for coaches

Some people just like making plans well in advance. And for fans of 10 college football teams, they will have the opportunity Saturday to put a trip to a bowl game on their schedule for the upcoming holiday season.

As crazy as it seems, it's already Week 6, giving teams the opportunity to earn that notable sixth win that all but guarantees you an additional game in December or January.

The list of teams that can pull off the feat includes some of the biggest names in the sport that occupy the top spots in the poll. But there's also one surprise team that nobody expected to have this opportunity and a Group of Five standout that navigated its non-conference start without stumbling.

Bowl trips, however, aren't the only prize for reaching that sixth win. There's also bonuses available for coaches that reach that achievement. And the money isn't just chump change.

Here are the 10 teams that can be celebrating Saturday in chronological order.

Opponent: Saturday vs. TCU, noon ET

Perhaps the story of the season, the Jayhawks are not only 5-0 but will also be hosting ESPN's College GameDay this weekend. They're in the poll this week for the first since 2009 and could - as crazy as it sounds - be the first team in the country to reach six wins because their matchup with the Horned Frogs is in the early window.

Bonus available Saturday: Kansas coach Lance Leipold is guaranteed at least $100,000 for a bowl appearance.

Opponent: Saturday at Indiana, noon ET

If the Wolverines play faster than Kansas then it's possible they're the first team to clinch. Jim Harbaugh's team has been quietly rolling through its early schedule and looks poised to make another run at the College Football Playoff. J.J. McCarthy's insertion at quarterback gives Michigan a better chance to win if it can get there.

Bonus available Saturday: None.

Michigan running back Blake Corum (2) rushes in the first half against Connecticut at Michigan Stadium.

Opponent: Saturday vs. Auburn, 3:30 p.m. ET

The Bulldogs almost weren't on this list, however they rallied on the road at Missouri in the fourth quarter to stay perfect on the season. Stetson Bennett's return has made the Georgia offense more effective through the air, which should help in the second half of the season when the schedule gets tougher.

Bonus available Saturday: Georgia coach Kirby Smart is guaranteed at least $50,000 for a bowl appearance.

Opponent: Saturday vs. Utah, 3:30 p.m. ET

Chip Kelly entered his fifth season with the Bruins poised to have his most successful season with Dorian Thompson-Robinson back at quarterback and some key transfers arriving. After a close call against South Alabama, they got past Washington and could boost their Pac-12 title hopes by beating the Utes.

Bonus available Saturday: Kelly is guaranteed at least $40,000 for a bowl appearance and earns $10,000 for a sixth win.

Opponent: Saturday at Michigan State, 4 p.m. ET

This will be the first road game of the season for the Buckeyes after opening with a grind-it-out defeat of Notre Dame and then blowing away four overmatched opponents. The Spartans have the pedigree to pull a potential upset, but have lost three in a row and their secondary is going to be overmatched by Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud unless its performance changes drastically.

Bonus available Saturday: None.

Opponent: Saturday at Vanderbilt, 4 p.m. ET

A gritty, defensive-minded win against Kentucky was atypical for the Lane Kiffin era, pointing out how much the Rebels are playing a different brand of football this season with quarterback Jaxson Dart still growing into the offense. The Commodores have one conference win in the last three-plus seasons so another bowl trip for Ole Miss should be secured this weekend.

Bonus available Saturday: Mississippi coach Lane Kiffin is guaranteed at least $50,000 for a bowl appearance.

Opponent: Saturday at Boston College, 7:30 p.m. ET

Two wins against their biggest challengers in the Atlantic Division have put the Tigers in position to head back to the ACC title game after missing out last season. The improved play of quarterback DJ Uiagalelei has stabilized the offense, and the defense has been solid except for some secondary struggles against Wake Forest.

Bonus available Saturday: None.

Opponent: Saturday vs. Washington State, 7:30 p.m. ET

The Lincoln Riley era has gone as well as possible imagined. The Trojans have already passes last year's win total of four with Oklahoma transfer Caleb Williams playing well at quarterback after following Riley to Los Angeles. USC narrowly won at Oregon State without its offense clicking, which is something to keep an eye on as the schedule gets tougher.

Bonus available Saturday: Information on Riley's contact is not available due to Southern California being a private university.

Opponent: Saturday vs. Texas A&M, 8 p.m. ET

There was a close game against Texas, but otherwise the Crimson Tide have looked like another vintage team in Tuscaloosa. The biggest concern is the health of Bryce Young, who left last week's win against Arkansas with an injured shoulder and his status for this week is uncertain.

Bonus available Saturday: Alabama coach Nick Saban earns $65,000 for a bowl appearance.

Opponent: Saturday at Louisiana-Monroe, 8 p.m. ET

There have been some close calls for the Chanticleers, notably against Army. Gardner-Webb and Georgia Southern. That's not exactly the toughest competition and causes some concern about whether they are the best team in the Sun Belt. A chance to prove that will come at the end of October.

Bonus available Saturday: Coastal Carolina coach Jamey Chadwell earns $150,000 for a bowl appearance.

