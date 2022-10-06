10 teams can earn college football bowl eligibility Saturday and some can earn big bonuses for coaches

Erick Smith, USA TODAY
·5 min read

Some people just like making plans well in advance. And for fans of 10 college football teams, they will have the opportunity Saturday to put a trip to a bowl game on their schedule for the upcoming holiday season.

As crazy as it seems, it's already Week 6, giving teams the opportunity to earn that notable sixth win that all but guarantees you an additional game in December or January.

The list of teams that can pull off the feat includes some of the biggest names in the sport that occupy the top spots in the poll. But there's also one surprise team that nobody expected to have this opportunity and a Group of Five standout that navigated its non-conference start without stumbling.

Bowl trips, however, aren't the only prize for reaching that sixth win. There's also bonuses available for coaches that reach that achievement. And the money isn't just chump change.

Here are the 10 teams that can be celebrating Saturday in chronological order.

Kansas

Opponent: Saturday vs. TCU, noon ET

Perhaps the story of the season, the Jayhawks are not only 5-0 but will also be hosting ESPN's College GameDay this weekend. They're in the poll this week for the first since 2009 and could - as crazy as it sounds - be the first team in the country to reach six wins because their matchup with the Horned Frogs is in the early window.

Bonus available Saturday: Kansas coach Lance Leipold is guaranteed at least $100,000 for a bowl appearance.

CRYSTAL BALL: Tennessee, Utah on upset alert? Experts picks for Week 6

PODCAST: Sober October for coaches. Texas A&M, Oklahoma still struggling

QB RANKINGS: Surprise SEC contender moves behind Ohio State's Stroud

TOP JOBS: Ranking the Power Five coaching vacancies from best to worst

Michigan

Opponent: Saturday at Indiana, noon ET

If the Wolverines play faster than Kansas then it's possible they're the first team to clinch. Jim Harbaugh's team has been quietly rolling through its early schedule and looks poised to make another run at the College Football Playoff. J.J. McCarthy's insertion at quarterback gives Michigan a better chance to win if it can get there.

Bonus available Saturday: None.

Michigan running back Blake Corum (2) rushes in the first half against Connecticut at Michigan Stadium.
Michigan running back Blake Corum (2) rushes in the first half against Connecticut at Michigan Stadium.

Georgia

Opponent: Saturday vs. Auburn, 3:30 p.m. ET

The Bulldogs almost weren't on this list, however they rallied on the road at Missouri in the fourth quarter to stay perfect on the season. Stetson Bennett's return has made the Georgia offense more effective through the air, which should help in the second half of the season when the schedule gets tougher.

Bonus available Saturday: Georgia coach Kirby Smart is guaranteed at least $50,000 for a bowl appearance.

UCLA

Opponent: Saturday vs. Utah, 3:30 p.m. ET

Chip Kelly entered his fifth season with the Bruins poised to have his most successful season with Dorian Thompson-Robinson back at quarterback and some key transfers arriving. After a close call against South Alabama, they got past Washington and could boost their Pac-12 title hopes by beating the Utes.

Bonus available Saturday: Kelly is guaranteed at least $40,000 for a bowl appearance and earns $10,000 for a sixth win.

Ohio State

Opponent: Saturday at Michigan State, 4 p.m. ET

This will be the first road game of the season for the Buckeyes after opening with a grind-it-out defeat of Notre Dame and then blowing away four overmatched opponents. The Spartans have the pedigree to pull a potential upset, but have lost three in a row and their secondary is going to be overmatched by Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud unless its performance changes drastically.

Bonus available Saturday: None.

Mississippi

Opponent: Saturday at Vanderbilt, 4  p.m. ET

A gritty, defensive-minded win against Kentucky was atypical for the Lane Kiffin era, pointing out how much the Rebels are playing a different brand of football this season with quarterback Jaxson Dart still growing into the offense. The Commodores have one conference win in the last three-plus seasons so another bowl trip for Ole Miss should be secured this weekend.

Bonus available Saturday: Mississippi coach Lane Kiffin is guaranteed at least $50,000 for a bowl appearance.

Clemson

Opponent: Saturday at Boston College, 7:30 p.m. ET

Two wins against their biggest challengers in the Atlantic Division have put the Tigers in position to head back to the ACC title game after missing out last season. The improved play of quarterback DJ Uiagalelei has stabilized the offense, and the defense has been solid except for some secondary struggles against Wake Forest.

Bonus available Saturday: None.

Southern California

Opponent: Saturday vs. Washington State, 7:30 p.m. ET

The Lincoln Riley era has gone as well as possible imagined. The Trojans have already passes last year's win total of four with Oklahoma transfer Caleb Williams playing well at quarterback after following Riley to Los Angeles. USC narrowly won at Oregon State without its offense clicking, which is something to keep an eye on as the schedule gets tougher.

Bonus available Saturday: Information on Riley's contact is not available due to Southern California being a private university.

Alabama

Opponent: Saturday vs. Texas A&M, 8 p.m. ET

There was a close game against Texas, but otherwise the Crimson Tide have looked like another vintage team in Tuscaloosa. The biggest concern is the health of Bryce Young, who left last week's win against Arkansas with an injured shoulder and his status for this week is uncertain.

Bonus available Saturday: Alabama coach Nick Saban earns $65,000 for a bowl appearance.

Coastal Carolina

Opponent: Saturday at Louisiana-Monroe, 8 p.m. ET

There have been some close calls for the Chanticleers, notably against Army. Gardner-Webb and Georgia Southern. That's not exactly the toughest competition and causes some concern about whether they are the best team in the Sun Belt. A chance to prove that will come at the end of October.

Bonus available Saturday: Coastal Carolina coach Jamey Chadwell earns $150,000 for a bowl appearance.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: College football bowl eligibility, coaches bonuses on line in Week 6

Latest Stories

  • Michigan State hopes to slow down Stroud, No. 3 Ohio State

    Michigan State coach Mel Tucker is well aware of the pain that Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud can inflict on his struggling Spartans. “They have arguably the best quarterback in the country,” Tucker said of the No. 3 Buckeyes (5-0, 2-0 Big Ten), who will play their first road game of the season Saturday at Michigan State (2-3, 0-2). “He’s a very accurate passer and he’s really smart, and he’s tough," Tucker said.

  • Bowl projections: Georgia remains ahead of Alabama in race for College Football Playoff's top seed

    The fifth weekend of the college football season didn't bring any changes to the major games in our latest bowl projections, but did bring clarity.

  • Ohio State is No. 1? Concerns for Georgia? Analyzing 5 overreactions for college football's Week 5

    College football by its nature is an emotional exercise. There are highs and lows every Saturday. Overreactions are natural. Here's five from Week 5.

  • I Tried All Of The Burgers At Fuddruckers And These Are The Absolute Best

    Delish host Julia tried 22 of the most popular menu items at the burger titan Fuddruckers. Here are her favorite burgers and sandwiches.

  • College football odds, betting: Why Florida State is the right side against N.C. State

    FSU has the better quarterback in Jordan Travis and appears to be up for the challenge.

  • 24 people who will shape the 2022-23 NHL season

    These men and women will make an enormous impact on the NHL this season.

  • Prime Minister Justin Trudeau floats idea of replacing scandal-plagued Hockey Canada

    Justin Trudeau says the federal government isn't in the business of creating organizations. But as scandal-plagued Hockey Canada continues to vigorously defend its leadership amid a landslide of criticism over the national organization's handling of alleged sexual assaults — and how money was paid out to settle lawsuits — the prime minister swung the door open on that possibility Thursday. "There needs to be wholesale change," Trudeau told reporters in Ottawa. "They need to realize that if we ha

  • Senators goalie Cam Talbot out five-to-seven weeks with upper-body injury

    OTTAWA — The Ottawa Senators will start the NHL season without goalie Cam Talbot after he suffered an upper-body injury. The team says Talbot, 35, will miss five-to-seven weeks due to the undisclosed ailment. Ottawa acquired the veteran netminder from the Wild for goalie Filip Gustavsson in July. Talbot spent last season in Minnesota, where he posted a 32-12-4 record with a 2.76 goals-against average and a .911 save percentage. The Senators address their goaltending depth Monday, claiming Magnus

  • Twillingate kicks off its Hockeyville celebration with a visit from the Stanley Cup

    More than two years after its win was announced, Twillingate is finally in the throes of NHL hockeymania. In August 2020, the central Newfoundland town was named the Kraft Hockeyville 2020 champion. The win came with $250,000 for upgrades to George Hawkins Memorial Arena and $10,000 in hockey equipment donated by the NHL players' union. It also came from a visit from the Stanley Cup and an NHL exhibition game, which will take place between the Montreal Canadiens and Ottawa Senators in Gander on

  • Maple Leafs' Rasmus Sandin went looking for mushrooms to take mind off contract talks

    Rasmus Sandin found a unique way to distract himself this summer.

  • Cheating scandal rocks fishing world after lead weights found in winning catch

    With tens of thousands in prize money and the integrity of anglers hanging on the line, a walleye fishing tournament in Ohio turned ugly after an apparent cheating scandal was uncovered last week. An expletive-laced video posted to social media shows Jason Fischer, tournament director for the Lake Erie Walleye Trail (LEWT), cutting open the winning catch of five walleye on Friday and finding lead weights and prepared fish fillets inside them. "We've got weights in fish!" Fischer shouts in the vi

  • 'He's a great addition': Pascal Siakam on Raptors 905 hiring his brother

    Toronto Raptors forward Pascal Siakam discusses his brother getting hired by the Raptors 905, the Raptors' new scoreboard, assisting on Christian Koloko's first NBA points and more.

  • Toronto Arrows sign flanker Owain Ruttan, the fifth overall pick in the MLR draft

    TORONTO — The Toronto Arrows have signed forward Owain Ruttan, the fifth overall pick in the August Major League Rugby draft. The 24-year-old from nearby Cobourg comes from the University of British Columbia, where he captained the Thunderbirds to the 2021 Canadian university championship. The six-foot-three, 230-pound flanker adds to an Arrows back row that already features Lucas Rumball, Mitch Eadie Travis Larsen, James O’Neill and Mason Flesch. “Another local signing, Owain was massive for UB

  • In time of crisis, Canada Sports Hall of Fame inductees highlight what is good about sports

    For cynics, it's easy to take a dim view of what's going on in the world of sports these days. What we for so long thought of as fun and games has been rocked by the ravages of the real world. These days we investigate sport because of its shortcomings at least as much as we celebrate it for its triumphs. At time of writing, Hockey Canada executives are testifying before the House of Commons heritage committee about its handling of reports of sexual abuse. An independent report documented a "tox

  • 3 Blue Jays X-factors in wild-card series vs. Mariners

    These three players could hold the key to success for the Blue Jays in their series with the Mariners.

  • Blue Jays manager John Schneider gives update on Kevin Gausman's injury

    Blue Jays interim manager John Schneider spoke with the media after Sunday's win over the Boston Red Sox and discussed what caused Kevin Gausman to leave the game early.

  • 10 juicy NHL storylines to follow this hockey season

    Where will Patrick Kane end up? Will Torts work out in Philly? Can Jack Campbell save the Oilers? As a new NHL season looms, we're about to find out.

  • Nick Robertson takes shot at Leafs top-six

    Toronto forward Nick Robertson has impressed during Leafs preseason, scoring multiple goals, and the 21-year-old is making his case for a role on a top-six line with John Tavares and William Nylander.

  • Montreal trips D.C. United 1-0, focuses on shot at top spot

    MONTREAL — CF Montreal will have it all to play for on Decision Day, sitting only two points behind first place in the Eastern Conference after a nervy 1-0 win over D.C. United on Saturday evening. A Donovan Pines own goal was the sole difference between Montreal (19-9-5) and United (7-20-6), who suffered their 20th loss of the Major Soccer League season. Montreal got on the front foot immediately, dictating the pace, dominating possession, and creating a golden opportunity inside the first 10 m

  • Michael Bublé takes jab at Johnny Gaudreau, pokes fun at Flames' arena

    Michael Bublé knew exactly how to get the Calgary crowd fired up.