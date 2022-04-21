  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

These 10 teams could consider trading for 49ers' Deebo Samuel – but should think long and hard first | Opinion

Nate Davis, USA TODAY
·7 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • San Francisco 49ers
    San Francisco 49ers
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Deebo Samuel
    Deebo Samuel
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Tyreek Hill
    Tyreek Hill
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Davante Adams
    Davante Adams
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|

Deebo Samuel was every bit an All-Pro in 2021 – that's why he got my vote (along with Cooper Kupp and Davante Adams) over other deserving players like Justin Jefferson and Tyreek Hill. I thought Samuel was transcendent and unselfish last season – not to mention highly, highly productive for a San Francisco 49ers offense that attempted the fourth-fewest passes in the NFL.

And yet ...

► Samuel led the league with 18.2 yards per catch (his 77 receptions netting 1,405 yards and 6 TDs).

► His 2,061 yards from scrimmage (including playoffs) were the most ever by a Niners pass catcher in one season. And, yes, Hall of Famer and original GOAT Jerry Rice played for this team for 16 seasons.

► Samuel's 72 rushing yards in the 49ers' wild-card win over the Dallas Cowboys were a playoff record for a wideout during the Super Bowl era (since 1966).

► His eight rushing TDs in the regular season were the most ever by a wide receiver. Overall, he averaged 6.2 yards per carry, his 59 rushes producing 365 yards.

You had to admire Samuel's willingness to do it all for a team that had a running back depth chart that was often in tatters – he was San Francisco's No. 2 rusher in 2021 – didn't have TE George Kittle for three weeks and saw WR Brandon Aiyuk fail to produce much of anything in the first two months of his sophomore season.

But we learned Tuesday that Samuel wants out, requesting a trade from the 49ers as he enters the final year of his rookie contract, one scheduled to pay nearly $4 million in 2022 – definitely a bargain given his talent and the stratospheric contracts wideouts are suddenly signing.

NFL DRAFT: Which teams have most at stake this year?

MORE: Nine NFL draft prospects for whom teams could trade up with early picks

San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel (19) warms up before an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams, Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022, in Inglewood, Calif.
San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel (19) warms up before an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams, Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022, in Inglewood, Calif.

But you know that old saying about being careful what you wish for? Niners coach Kyle Shanahan has leveraged Samuel's value as a wingback type player – or "wide back" as Samuel has dubbed his position – since he was a second-round pick in 2019, deploying him as a "get the ball in his hands by any means" weapon other teams have since attempted to replicate.

That doesn't mean Samuel would command the contract (or trade compensation) of a player like Adams or Hill, who both returned first- and second-round picks in two of this offseason's blockbusters. Samuel isn't necessarily the pure, polished receiver his "peers" are, and it remains to be seen if a guy often utilized more like a tailback than a wideout will get dinged in contract negotiations given some of the hard yards already on his odometer – Samuel's already missed 11 games in three seasons.

And though several teams have a clear need at receiver, the 2022 draft is deep on both quality and quantity at the position – players like Ohio State's Garrett Wilson and Chris Olave, Alabama's Jameson Williams, USC's Drake London and Arkansas' Treylon Burks – he's often projected as a plus-sized Samuel. They're not yet proven but are also far cheaper than the $20+ million average annual salaries Hill ($30 million per year), Adams ($28 million per year), Stefon Diggs ($24 million annually) and others have recently landed. And hard to see Samuel settling for something closer to the $20 million per players like Mike Williams, injured Chris Godwin and DJ Moore have agreed to.

But if Samuel and the 49ers, who aren't scheduled to draft in the first round this year, can't reconcile? Here are 10 teams that are worth engaging in trade talks:

Atlanta Falcons

A team that's lost WRs Julio Jones, Calvin Ridley (at least temporarily) and Russell Gage in the past year is in dire need at the position. Furthermore, Falcons coach Arthur Smith helped turn A.J. Brown, a player whose skills are similar to Samuel's, into a near-instant star in Tennessee. Atlanta would be a sort of homecoming for Samuel, a South Carolina native and former Gamecock, however his desire for an immediate payday could be complicated by a tight Falcons salary cap that doesn't balloon until 2023. But if he's willing to be a bit patient on the financial side, Atlanta, which owns the No. 8 selection and two second-rounders, could submit multiple trade offers that could entice Shanahan and 49ers GM John Lynch.

Chicago Bears

They desperately need to get more help for Justin Fields, and Samuel's propensity for turning short catches into long gainers would be one way to build the young quarterback's confidence in Year 2. Rookie GM Ryan Poles has the financial wherewithal to get a deal done with Samuel and two second-rounders this year that might form the underpinning of a potential deal.

Dallas Cowboys

If receiver is a need for them after trading Amari Cooper, it should be somewhat down the list – certainly behind offensive and defensive line. But owner Jerry Jones has a history of making splashy swaps for pass catchers (see: Cooper, Joey Galloway, Roy Williams) and is just a few months removed from personally witnessing Samuel tear his team apart in the playoffs. If Jones gets infatuated, he certainly won't flinch at spending a first-rounder for Samuel before cutting him a large check.

Detroit Lions

They've got the cap room, draft assets – five selections in the top 97 – and, despite the short-term contracts given to DJ Chark and Josh Reynolds in free agency, the admitted need for a dangerous receiving companion opposite Amon-Ra St. Brown. Sending San Francisco the 32nd overall pick and a third-rounder seems like a very equitable exchange.

Green Bay Packers

One week after sticking it to Dallas, Samuel's 9-yard run – his last touch on a bitterly cold, 83-yard night – on third-and-7 in the final minute of the divisional round in Lambeau Field was the virtual death knell for the Pack, setting up Robbie Gould's game-winning field goal. Nearly three months later, with Adams now off to Las Vegas, Aaron Rodgers and Co. find themselves in dire need of a top-tier receiver yet have a pair of picks in both Rounds 1 and 2 after making their stunning deal with the Raiders. The big question might be whether Lynch and Shanahan would send Samuel to a team that's lost to the 49ers in the playoffs four times in the past 10 years.

Kansas City Chiefs

Like the Pack, they have two first-rounders and two seconds along with the cap flexibility to give Samuel the extension he wants. Like the Pack, they have a huge hole at receiver after dealing Hill. Unlike the Pack, they don't stand in the 49ers' way among the NFC's upper echelon.

New England Patriots

They recently acquired WR DeVante Parker yet still seem to feature four No. 2-caliber receivers. Bill Belichick would certainly love Samuel's toughness, versatility and ability to dictate coverage and consequentially make life easier for those other wideouts. The fact the Pats could also send the Niners a capable pass catcher as part of the compensation package going to San Francisco could help grease the skids to a potential arrangement.

New Orleans Saints

Even if WR Michael Thomas, an elite possession receiver when he's healthy, returns to All-Pro form in 2022, this offense might be one difference maker shy of making serious noise this season in the seemingly depleted NFC. But surrounding QB Jameis Winston with Samuel, Thomas, RB Alvin Kamara and a top-five defense could make this team extremely dangerous. Now armed with two mid first-rounders following this month's trade with the Eagles, GM Mickey Loomis has ample ammo to barter.

New York Jets

Hoping to improve the supporting cast around young QB Zach Wilson, they lost out to the Dolphins in the derby for Hill. Samuel might not quite be on Hill's level in terms of route running or pure speed, but he can be just as dangerous – and also worked with NYJ offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur during his first two seasons. With five of the first 69 picks – with a pair of early ones in both Round 1 and 2 – the Jets are definitely well-heeled in terms of their ability to put proposals in front of San Francisco's front office.

Philadelphia Eagles

Despite the deal with New Orleans, they still possess the 15th and 18th slots in the first round ... and one more playmaker might be the ideal addition in order to accelerate QB Jalen Hurts' development. The powerfully built Samuel would pair nicely with WR DeVonta "Slim Reaper" Smith.

***

Follow USA TODAY Sports' Nate Davis on Twitter @ByNateDavis.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Deebo Samuel trade: 10 NFL teams that could be fits for 49ers' star WR

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Sharks snap 10-game skid with 3-2 win over Blue Jackets

    SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Scott Reedy had his first career two-goal game and the San Jose Sharks snapped a 10-game winless streak by beating the Columbus Blue Jackets 3-2 on Tuesday night. Rudolfs Balcers also scored and Kaapo Kahkonen made 22 saves to help the Sharks snap their longest skid since losing 10 straight in November 2005. Jack Roslovic scored twice for Columbus for his third multi-goal game in the past five contests. Elvis Merzlikins made 25 saves. The Blue Jackets have lost 11 of thei

  • Martin St. Louis pushes forward with rebuilding Canadiens: 'Elite hockey mind'

    Martin St. Louis had a pretty good sense of what he was getting into. The Hall of Fame forward played 16 NHL seasons, won a Stanley Cup, captured major awards, experienced international success, and fought for everything he got on the ice — especially early in his career — during an era where his five-foot-eight frame was viewed as a distinct disadvantage. The fire and self-belief that pushed St. Louis among hockey's greats is something he's now brought to the next chapter of his career as head

  • Should OG Anunoby get an expanded offensive role in Game 3?

    The Toronto Raptors appear to be searching for solutions against the 76ers and one may have shown itself in the latter stages of their Game 2 loss.

  • Blue Jays analyst Buck Martinez leaving TV booth for cancer treatment

    Sunday's series finale between the Blue Jays and visiting Oakland Athletics will be the last game for Toronto broadcaster Buck Martinez "for a little while" as he prepares for cancer treatment. The 73-year-old analyst for Sportsnet announced his diagnosis through a statement Sunday morning. "I've been so honoured and privileged to have the support of Blue Jays fans, colleagues, staff and players since I arrived here in 1981, and that continued support through this next challenge means the world

  • Granlund's shootout winner leads Predators over Flames 3-2

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Matt Duchene scored his 40th goal of the season and Mikael Granlund had the only goal of the shootout to lead the Nashville Predators to a 3-2 victory over the Calgary Flames on Tuesday night. Filip Forsberg also scored and Juuse Saros made 19 saves in regulation and overtime for Nashville, winners of two of three. The Predators entered Tuesday in the Western Conference’s top wild card position, tied in points with the Dallas Stars. Andrew Mangiapane scored twice and Dan

  • 76ers beat Raptors at their own game in series-opening blowout

    The Sixers played the Raptors' own game on Saturday and did it better than them.

  • FSIN sports director fired for comments at hockey tournament, alleged workplace harassment

    The Federation of Sovereign Indigenous Nations (FSIN) announced its former sports director has been fired over a pair of comments made while introducing the championship team at a youth hockey tournament and an allegation of "inappropriate" workplace harassment. In a statement Monday, Beardy's & Okemasis' Cree Nation said Corey O'Soup, the former FSIN director of sports, said the Beardy's "Beerhawks" twice in reference to the Under 9 Beardy's Blackhawks. The comments were made during a trophy an

  • Senators snap Canucks' six-game win streak with 4-3 shootout victory

    VANCOUVER — The Ottawa Senators knew what a win would mean for the Vancouver Canucks on Tuesday — and the visitors were eager to play spoiler. The Canucks came in looking to extend a six-game win streak and better their fragile playoff hopes, but it was the Senators who took two points with a 4-3 shootout win. “We knew it was going to be kind of a playoff style game," said Senators forward Alex Formenton. "They're hungry for those points and they need it so they came out strong and it was a good

  • New Glasgow coach ready to step behind bench for Team Canada U-18 men's team

    When Hockey Canada recently announced its coaching staff for the men's under-18 team set to play in the world championship, the reaction surprised assistant coach Kori Cheverie. Cheverie, who is from New Glasgow, N.S., didn't imagine being the first woman selected to coach a national men's hockey team would get the attention it did. "I didn't expect it to kind of blow up all over social media, by any means," Cheverie said from Germany, where the team is preparing for its tournament opener agains

  • Pascal Siakam: Raptors could have been ‘way more physical’ in Game 1

    Pascal Siakam felt everything seemed to be going well for the 76ers in Game 1, and thinks the Raptors need to stay aggressive and physical throughout the entire 48 minutes. He also praised Scottie Barnes for his performance in his playoff debut before he left with an injury in the second half. Follow our Raptors playoff coverage on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Moncton runner Geneviève Lalonde taking a break from competition

    Olympic runner Geneviève Lalonde of Moncton has announced she is taking a break from competition. But she isn't retiring. The 30-year-old who reclaimed the Canadian record in the women's 3,000-metre steeplechase at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics said she hasn't stopped training or competing since she began her athletics career nearly two decades ago. Lalonde said she is opting out of competing this summer season, which is the most strenuous time for track athletes as they train and compete between Apri

  • Spurgeon scores in OT, Wild beat Sharks to take playoff spot

    ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Jared Spurgeon scored his second goal of the game 1:05 into overtime to send the Minnesota Wild to the playoffs with a 5-4 victory over the San Jose Sharks on Sunday. Kevin Fiala, Dmitry Kulikov and Matt Boldy also scored and Marc-Andre Fleury made 26 saves to help Minnesota wrap up its 12th playoff berth. The Wild have 101 points, one behind St. Louis for second place in the Central Division after the Blues beat Nashville on Sunday. The Predators and idle Dallas have 91 p

  • Blue Jays hold off Athletics after strong showings from Manoah, Gurriel Jr.

    Lourdes Gurriel Jr. drilled a single and double, scored two runs and knocked in another in the Toronto Blue Jays scored 4-3 win in the rubber match against the Oakland Athletics on Sunday.

  • Raptors, Joel Embiid discuss foul discrepancy in playoff series

    Fred VanVleet, OG Anunoby & Pascal Siakam discuss trying to keep the 76ers off the free-throw line while Joel Embiid reveals what he talked to Nick Nurse about late in the game.

  • Vancouver urban Indigenous hoops teams win big at All Native Basketball Tournament

    Kobe McKnight was living his dream of playing a championship game in the All Native Basketball tournament when he realized the Burnaby Chiefs were about to win it. With only a minute and 43 seconds left in the game against the Prince Rupert Cubs, the shooting guard sensed victory. With his cousin — playing for the Cubs — checking him, McKnight faked going right, crossed the ball to the left, and launched a three-point shot, the ball arcing in the air then sliding into the net. "That's where I th

  • An Indigenous runner from Wiikwemikoong gets ready to run the Boston Marathon

    Running has been a part of Shayla Manitowabi-Huebner's life since sixth grade. She's a member of the Wiikwemikoong Unceded Territory on Manitoulin Island. Now based in Utah, she is getting ready to run the race of her life, the Boston Marathon on Monday. She said she only found out about the opportunity eight weeks ago. She was running prior to that but no hard workouts. Manitowabi-Huebner is running as a member of the Native Women Running group. She said she found inspiration through that group

  • Donald Fehr doesn't deserve to name NHLPA successor

    Justin Cuthbert and Julian McKenzie react to the findings of the independent report on the NHLPA's role in the Kyle Beach investigation, and whether Donald Fehr should shoulder responsibility.

  • Why the Raptors will bounce back in Game 2

    Imman Adan and Asad Alvi look at reasons for optimism ahead of Game 2 and where Toronto has to tighten up in order to even their best-of-seven series with Philadelphia.

  • What does the future hold for Carey Price?

    Justin Cuthbert and Julian McKenzie discuss Carey Price's return to the Montreal Canadiens, and what his immediate and long-term future is with the organization.

  • Leafs offensive production makes them legitimate Stanley Cup threat

    In a season where offensive numbers are up across the league, the Leafs still stand out with seven players already hitting the 60-point mark, two of whom could be past 100 by the end of regular-season play, and four players performing at a point-per-game.