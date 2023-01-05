10 Sustainable New Year's Resolutions

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / January 4, 2023 / Edison International



As the year comes to an end, you may be thinking about a "new year, new you." Southern California Edison encourages you to consider a "new future, new world" by including sustainable New Year's resolutions to help lower your carbon footprint.



There are both simple and advanced ways to make the clean energy future a reality. The most practical changes include turning off lights when you leave a room, using power strips to turn off electronic devices, and combining online orders to reduce air pollution from shipping. While these simple actions may seem small, they can help make a difference in rapidly reducing greenhouse gas emissions.



Residential customers on a Time-of-Use (TOU) rate plan help the environment when they shift their electricity usage to Off-Peak hours (before 4 p.m. and after 9 p.m.). By doing so, they lessen the need to use primarily fossil fuel sources to generate energy during this time. During daytime hours before 4 p.m., cleaner renewable energy is abundant on California's electric grid.

California's transportation sector accounts for about 50% of the state's carbon emissions. By switching to an electric vehicle, you help California reach its ambitious goal of reducing greenhouse gas emissions that contribute to climate change. SCE helps customers make the switch with a $1,000 rebate for pre-owned EVs - $4,000 for income-qualified customers - and expanded availability of charging stations.



You also can significantly reduce your carbon footprint by switching to an electric lawn mower because running a gas-powered lawn mower for just an hour creates the same amount of pollution as driving 300 miles.



A clean energy future is attainable when we all work together to achieve it. Make energy efficiency and sustainability a priority by incorporating these tips into your day-to-day life in the new year.



For more information on what you can do and SCE's commitment to clean energy, visit edison.com/clean-energy.



