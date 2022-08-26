10 late summer stays in Europe

Lucy Halfhead
·7 min read
(Hotel Castello di Reschio)
(Hotel Castello di Reschio)

While the bank holiday may signal the end of the Great British Summer, there’s no need to give in to that back-to-school feeling just yet.

Over in the rest of Europe the sun is still shining and a whole host of hotels are welcoming guests to their stylish suites, gourmet restaurants and incredible swimming pools.

Keep reading for our pick of the best, from a castle in the rolling hills of Umbria to a perfect Provencal hideaway – just don’t forget to pack your sun cream.

Kalesma, Mykonos, Greece

(Kalesma)
(Kalesma)

With temperatures regularly reaching 25 degrees in Mykonos during September, guests at Kalesma can still make use of the private pools that come with each of its white-washed guestrooms and two villas. The hotel’s name means ‘inviting’ in Greek, and interiors of sand-blasted stone floors, marble basins and cement baths are exactly that. Food is excellent and nods to Cycladic flavours – from smoked eggplant dip accompanied by freshly baked pita bread to whole lobster with manouri cheese and garlic butter – plus, the resort’s location on the spine of a hill means you can enjoy both sunrise and sunset views during your stay.

Price: from about £1014 a night; kalesmamykonos.com

Hotel Castello di Reschio, Umbria, Italy

(Hotel Castello di Reschio)
(Hotel Castello di Reschio)

A true labour of love, Hotel Castello di Reschio is the work of Count Benedikt Bolza and his family, who spent some 20 years turning a dilapidated medieval castle into one of the most beguiling hotels in Italy. Set on a 3750-acre estate in Umbria, the property’s interiors are a bold mix of De Gournay wallpaper, mirror-topped coffee tables and quirky antiques, such a vintage oil presses sourced from the local market. The grounds are a bucolic paradise of olive groves, vineyards, beehives – don’t miss the chance to join the chef on a foraging mission in the bountiful woodland or head out on a ride from the magnificent equestrian centre.

Price: from about £667 a night; reschio.com

Capelongue, Provence, France

(Capelongue)
(Capelongue)

You probably know the Beaumier group for their chic seaside hotel Les Roches Rouge; now, the recently refurbished Capelongue, a super pretty chateau in the heart of Provence, looks set to become another Instagram favourite. In the bedrooms you’ll find photogenic lime plaster walls, ceramic tiles, rattan lampshades and objects d’art, while outside you can stroll through fragrant gardens filled with lavender, roses and fig trees or play a game of pétanque. Sophisticated dishes at the Michelin-starred La Bastide make use of delicious local produce from the surrounding area, such as Luberon beef tartar with coriander and Camargue oyster, while more casual fare is served from the wood-fired grill at La Bergerie.

Price: from about £254 a night; beaumier.com

One&Only Portonovi, Montenegro

(One&amp;Only Portonovi)
(One&Only Portonovi)

Want to skip town as temperatures start to dip? Then head to One&Only Portonovi in Montenegro for a restorative retreat. Located at the entrance of Boka Bay, a fjord-like idyll on the country’s Adriatic Coast, it’s the first European resort from the much-loved luxury hotel group, with spacious suites, multiple swimming pools and a pristine white-sand beach. In the spa, they’ve partnered with the wellness brand Chenot to offer pioneering treatments, and guests can sample different cuisines at one of four restaurants including Italian at Sabia, and Asian fusion at Tapasake. There’s really no need to leave the hotel grounds, but more adventurous travellers can cruise the dramatic coastline by speedboat, or learn to dive in the clear, calm waters.

Price: from about £428 a night; oneandonlyresorts.com

Predi Son Jaumell Rural, Mallorca, Spain

(Predi Son Jaumell)
(Predi Son Jaumell)

If you’re heading to Predi Son Jaumell Rural, a finca-style property on Mallorca’s north-east coast, there’s no need to pack heels or a tie – the vibe is distinctly understated, allowing for the ultimate relaxation. Dotted around the estate, the 24 spacious suites are individually decorated, but all have smoky-blue shutters, hydro-massage tubs and fresh white linens on the cloudlike beds. Come siesta time, the best place to be is down by the heated pool on one of the cushioned double daybeds, hammocks or 1850s beds, rescued from a local monastery and re-upholstered as loungers. If you fancy a change of scene, borrow a bike and cycle doen the country lanes to the little beach of Cala Agulla, with golden sand and azure water.

Price: from about £262 a night; hotelsonjaumell.com

Amanruya, Bodrum, Turkey

(Amanruya)
(Amanruya)

Designed to resemble an Ottoman village, Amanruya stretches across a peaceful, pine-scented hillside on the northern side of the Bodrum peninsula. Just thirty-six stone villas are spaced out along honey-hued ‘streets’ lined with silvery olive trees, so that in true Aman style, it feels as though you have the place to yourself. Each has its own garden with a black granite infinity pool, and incredible hammam-style bathroom with white marble floors, and a freestanding tub. Golf buggies are on hand to take guests to the hotel’s beach club – another serene spot where you can commandeer a paddleboard or kayak to explore the private bay.

Price: from about £810 a night; aman.com

The Hoxton Poblenou, Barcelona, Spain

(Hoxton Poblenou)
(Hoxton Poblenou)

Long tapas lunches and vibrant flamenco shows are just two of the pleasurable activities that can be enjoyed all year round in the city of Barcelona. More often than not, this Spanish gem enjoys a wash of sunshine, which you can make the most of at the Hoxton Poblenou’s rooftop pool. The hotel is located in a characterful neighbourhood that’s dotted with craft breweries, concept stores and markets, and an easy 15-minute walk away from the Sagrada Familia. After a day by the ocean, retreat to one of the 240 light and airy bedrooms (among which is a new ‘Homey’ category, complete with a lounge and kitchenette), before feasting on seabass ceviche and quesadillas at the lively taqueria, Tope.

Price: from about £166 a night; thehoxton.com

Passalacqua, Lake Como, Italy

(Stefan Giftthaler)
(Stefan Giftthaler)

One of the hottest openings of the summer, Passalacqua is the creation of Antonella and Valentina De Santis, the owners of the Grand Hotel Tremezzo, who have converted an 18th-century palace on Lake Como into a spectacular five-star sanctuary. As a private home, it hosted the likes of Napoleon, Winston Churchill and the composer Bellini, who composed two of his most famous operas here, Norma and La Sonnambula. Now’s your chance to book one of 24 suites spread between the main villa, the old stables and the house by the water, with fairy-tale gardens and a lake view pool with fabulous umbrellas and accessories designed by the vivacious designer JJ Martin’s La DoubleJ.

Price: from about £1267 a night; passalacqua.it

São Lourenço do Barrocal, Portugal

(Sao Lourenco do Barrocal)
(Sao Lourenco do Barrocal)

About two hours’ drive from Lisbon, São Lourenço do Barrocal is a recently restored 19th-century farmhouse surrounded by olive groves, ancient oak trees and rolling vineyards. Stay in one of the converted barns or stables, now painted in a calming palette of sage green, navy, tan and white, with rustic touches including wicker baskets, wooden beams and terracotta floors. There’s a state-of-the-art hydrotherapy room with cedarwood bathtubs in the spa, and foodies will love the delicious farm-to-table cooking; those visiting in late summer can experience the estate’s wine harvest, including a tasting of the new varieties that have been planted, such as Arinto and Verdelho.

Price: from about £321 a night; barrocal.pt

Mezzatorre Resort & Spa, Ischia, Italy

(Mezzatorre)
(Mezzatorre)

September is an excellent time to visit the rugged island of Ischia – it feels more like spring than autumn, and you’ll avoid the summer swarms. Built around a 400-year-old watchtower, Mezzatorre Resort & Spa is undoubtedly the chicest spot on its shores with Pierre Frey trompe l’oeil wallpaper, Manuel Canovas drapes and headboards, gilt mirrors and brass chandelier sconces. Soak up panoramic views of the Tyrrhenian Sea from one of the sun loungers around the pool with a plate of lobster spaghetti for lunch, then head down to the spa’s bougainvillea-frame thermal centre. Here, the hotel’s private spring feeds into hydrotherapy pools with powerful jets and waterfalls to ease any residual tension.

Price: from about £549 a night; mezzatorre.com

