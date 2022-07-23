10 Summer Items You Should Buy at the Dollar Store

Nicole Spector
·5 min read
EricFerguson / Getty Images/iStockphoto
EricFerguson / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Dollar stores aren't often the most fun places to shop. They tend to be designed with chaos top of mind, with tight aisles and cluttered shelves. Half of the stuff on display is busted and some of the things on sale are so random that you wonder exactly who is handling the buying for these discount destinations.

See: Surprising Things You Can Buy With Food Stamps
SNAP Benefits: Can You Use EBT Card/Food Stamps To Purchase Hot Food?

Still, as weird and even overwhelming as these places tend to be, you can find some pretty significant savings in their nooks and crannies.

With inflation reaching a 40-year high and climbing, and supply chain issues and backups ongoing, getting what you want/need for a price you can afford is far from a guarantee. Unless you stop at the dollar store. There, you can pretty much rest assured that you'll spend less than you would at Target or Walmart. This is especially useful if you're shopping for stuff that doesn't have to be "nice" -- like summer flip-flops for the beach or paper plates.

Here's what to stock up on for summer next time you're at the dollar store -- per the recommendations of experts.

JHVEPhoto / Shutterstock.com
JHVEPhoto / Shutterstock.com

Items From the PBS Kids Collection

"With the kids home for the summer, finding ways to entertain that don't involve a screen may prove challenging. Fortunately, Dollar Tree has a new collection of items from PBS Kids to help you out," said Julie Ramhold, consumer analyst with DealNews.com. "Shop things like puzzles, storybooks, suncatcher kits and more.

"Plus, there are themed bowls and cups to treat your kids, as well -- and everything is just $1.25 each, so you can stock up on plenty of activities to keep them entertained on rainy days and more."

POLL: Do You Think You Will Be Able To Retire at Age 65?

Dollar tree / Dollar tree
Dollar tree / Dollar tree

Festive Cups

The dollar store always has fun cups.

"Having a pool party? Consider picking up luau-themed drinkware at Dollar Tree for $1.25 each," Ramhold suggested. "They include designs like pineapple and palm tree cups, as well as plastic goblets with flowers around the stems. There are even summery-themed sippy cups for smaller kids and plastic hurricane glasses for the older crowd as well."

jetcityimage / Getty Images
jetcityimage / Getty Images

Charcoal and Lighter Fluid

"If you're prepping for a big day at the grill, consider picking up charcoal and lighter fluid at Dollar General, especially if you only need a small amount," Ramhold said. "They have various sizes of both items, but the truth is that unless it's super convenient, you'll likely find a better price for these items by shopping elsewhere."

Margarita glasses
Margarita glasses

Margarita Glasses

"Whether you want to make a drink with your favorite tequila or prefer a mocktail, nothing beats the summer vibe of margarita glasses, especially when you can get them for less than $2 each," Ramhold said. "Perfect for sipping by the pool, these glasses at Dollar Tree are cheap enough that if you break one, there's no reason to be upset, and since you can buy them individually, you can buy only the amount you need, rather than having to shell out the cash for a whole set elsewhere."

gilaxia / iStock.com
gilaxia / iStock.com

Party Supplies

"Especially if you're hosting a themed party or a smaller one, Dollar Tree is a great place to start shopping for party supplies," Ramhold said. "Choose from solid-colored items, or opt for themes like mermaids, dinosaurs, sharks, unicorns, princesses, desserts and more. You'll be able to find plates and napkins, as well as decorations for many of these themes, so you can get everything you need in one trip."

Niloo / Shutterstock.com
Niloo / Shutterstock.com

Father's Day and Other Greeting Cards

"If you plan on buying greeting cards for sending out invitations or thank-you letters, buy those at the dollar store as well," said Jake Hill, CEO of DebtHammer. "These cards cost anywhere from $1.50 to $7 on average when you purchase them at places like Target or Walmart -- and, if you have to buy a large amount of them, that's a lot of money wasted on something that people will typically just throw away after reading once.

"When you buy these cards at the dollar store, they end up being just on $0.45 to $0.95 average, saving you a ton of money. Plus, the selection is usually just as large, so you have plenty of great options to choose from."

Trong Nguyen / Shutterstock.com
Trong Nguyen / Shutterstock.com

Flip-Flops

"One of the best summer essentials to buy at a dollar store is an extra pair of flip-flops for the beach," said Christen da Costa, CEO of Gadget Review. "Flip-flops are around $1.25 at most dollar stores, but they'll typically cost at least twice as much at big-box stores. For the price of a pair of flip-flops at Target, you could buy yourself a pair for the beach and a pair for the pool."

Dollar Tree / Dollar Tree
Dollar Tree / Dollar Tree

Kids Polarized Sunglasses

"The Dollar Tree brand of kids' polarized sunglasses provides the same UV protection as the Target brand (which costs more)," said Tai Kennedy, owner of the lifestyle and parenting blog Kennedy's World. "Plus, it comes in several fun colors perfect for the summer. Stock up on these if you have kids."

Ridofranz / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Ridofranz / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Sun Hat

"Sun hats protect you from the scorching summer sun and are a must-have for traveling," Kennedy said. "If you are looking for a general hat that will shade you from the sun, the Dollar Tree version will save you money."

Oleh_photographer / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Oleh_photographer / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Paper Plates

"You can buy a 10-pack of paper plates from the dollar store for $1.25," said Rose Wismans, founder of FudgeMyLife.org. "When comparing it to the Great Value brand, which is $6.82 for a 50-pack, you are saving money with the dollar store version. You might think because the Walmart pack has more in it that you are saving quite a bit of money, but it is in your best interest to instead buy five packs of the ones from the dollar store to keep some money in your pocket."

Mike Mozart / Flickr.com
Mike Mozart / Flickr.com

Kids' Crafts

"I have three kiddos under the age of 7; and, come summer, boredom sets in quickly," said Carolyn Truett, founder of Caramel and Cashews. "The dollar store is a great resource for summer crafts. Each craft pack is only $1.25. The same type of crafts are $3 at Walmart and Target."

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 10 Summer Items You Should Buy at the Dollar Store

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • 20 Ways To Pay Less at Costco

    Shopping at Costco can be a great way to save money, but you might not be maximizing your savings. Imagine how much extra cash could be in your wallet if you optimized your buying strategy. Cash App...

  • 4 Dollar Store Items Americans Are Purchasing the Most Right Now

    Dollar stores are a mainstay in American life, with a 2020 survey indicating that around 60% of Americans had shopped at a Dollar Tree in the previous 12 months. The two heavyweights in the industry...

  • Timeline: Hockey Canada's handling of 2018 sexual assault allegation

    A timeline of Hockey Canada's response to an alleged sexual assault involving eight players in London, Ont., in 2018: Jan. 5, 2018 — Canada's world junior hockey team defeats Sweden in the gold-medal final in Buffalo, N.Y. June 18, 2018 — Hockey Canada Foundation Gala & Golf event begins in London. June 19, 2018 — A woman's stepfather informs Hockey Canada she alleges she was sexually assaulted by eight players, including members of the world junior team, while intoxicated the previous night fol

  • Senior Fredericton Royals return to Baseball Hill after two-season hiatus

    On a night earlier this summer, after nine innings ended and the crowd dispersed, Kirk Cornell walked out to an empty, quiet Royals Field. Under the lights, he stood there in awe of the beauty of the ballpark, home to baseball in Marysville for more than 120 years. He imagined the ghosts of Fredericton baseball past, from the mill workers who played on the field in the 1800s, to his own senior baseball career with the Fredericton Royals in the late 1990s. "For people involved in the baseball com

  • Johnny Gaudreau pens letter to Calgary after leaving Flames in free agency

    Johnny Gaudreau says he was always open to staying with the Calgary Flames. The draw of being closer to family, however, became too strong. The star winger penned a piece in The Players' Tribune published Wednesday where he tried to explain his decision to leave the only NHL team he'd ever known for the Columbus Blue Jackets in free agency Gaudreau said his mind wasn't made up that he would be leaving Calgary, even after rejecting an eight-year contract extension before hitting the open market.

  • Arop through to men's 800m semis at athletics worlds, while McBride appeal denied

    Canada's Marco Arop is through to the men's 800-metre semifinals at the World Athletics Championships. On another sweltering night in Eugene, Ore., the 6-foot-4 middle-distance runner from Edmonton posted the fastest time in qualifying, 1:44.56, to move on in the event. WATCH l Edmonton's Marco Arop punches 800m semifinal ticket: Meanwhile, Athletics Canada's appeal on behalf of fellow Canadian Brandon McBride has been declined. Officials from the national sport organization had submitted the ap

  • Canada's Arop runs fastest time of rough-and-tumble 800 heats at worlds

    EUGENE, Ore. — Marco Arop watched in shock as Canadian teammate Brandon McBride crashed in his rough-and-tumble heat of the 800 metres. Running minutes later, Arop's biggest concern was just to stay on his feet. The 23-year-old from Edmonton recorded the fastest time of the 800 heats at the world track and field championships on Wednesday — despite running much of the race out in Lane 2. "I was just trying to avoid a collision," Arop said. "I saw Brandon in the previous heat, and I was just tryi

  • B.C. Summer Games back in action after 4-year hiatus

    The 32nd B.C. Summer Games kicked off with an opening ceremony at the CN Centre in Prince George, B.C., Thursday night, ramping up with hundreds of events over the weekend. The competition brings together thousands of the province's best young athletes, most between the ages of 12 and 17, who have to qualify for the games at regional events. While the games usually takes place every two years, the 2020 edition in Maple Ridge was cancelled because of the COVID-19 pandemic. "After four long years

  • Toronto Raptors sign guard Jeff Dowtin Jr. to two-way contract

    TORONTO — The Toronto Raptors have signed guard Jeff Dowtin Jr. to a two-way contract. The six-foot-three, 185-pound Dowtin joined the Raptors for this year's NBA Summer League, where he averaged 16 points, 4.3 assists, 3.8 rebounds and 28.1 minutes in four games (all starts). He shot 57 per cent from the field, including 36.4 per cent from three-point range. A native of Upper Marlboro, Ma., Dowtin played in nine NBA games last season for Golden State, Milwaukee and Orlando, averaging 2.1 points

  • Flames GM Brad Treliving on losing Tkachuk, Gaudreau: 'We're going to deal with it'

    Calgary Flames general manager Brad Treliving is playing the hand he's been dealt. Treliving spoke with media on Saturday, a day after the Flames sent star forward Matthew Tkachuk and a conditional fourth-round pick to the Florida Panthers in a trade. The deal comes nine days after Johnny Gaudreau left Calgary as a free agent, signing with the Columbus Blue Jackets. Gaudreau led Calgary with 115 points last season and Tkachuk was second with 104. "You can crawl over to the corner in the fetal po

  • Jackie Robinson's legacy looms over All-Star Game in LA

    LOS ANGELES (AP) — The legacy of Jackie Robinson showed in Major League Baseball’s draft, with four Black players among the first five selected for the first time in history. Six of the first 18 players chosen as well as nine players taken in the first round are Black. All of them are alumni of MLB's diversity development programs. That’s considered progress in a sport that has a smaller percentage of Black players now than any year since the early 1990s. “It's nice to see athletes sticking arou

  • Dolegala stepping up at QB for Roughriders as COVID-depleted Saskatchewan hosts Argos

    REGINA — The circumstances may be strange but Jake Dolegala isn’t about to pass up on the opportunity to be the starting quarterback for the Saskatchewan Roughriders. It’s been a tough week for the Roughriders, who will host the Toronto Argonauts on Sunday at Mosaic Stadium. The game was initially scheduled for Saturday but it was rescheduled as the Saskatchewan locker-room dealt with a number of COVID-19 cases following last week’s game in Halifax. Riders starter Cody Fajardo, who has been deal

  • Should the Raptors start Trent Jr. or Achiuwa next season?

    Amit Mann and Sean Woodley discuss why the Raptors should consider starting Precious Achiuwa over Gary Trent Jr. next season and how it benefits their system. Full podcast looking at the back-end and rotation players is on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast feed.

  • Gressel set for Whitecaps debut as Vancouver looks to halt rolling Chicago Fire

    VANCOUVER — The newest addition to the Vancouver Whitecaps' lineup simply wants to contribute. Days after the 'Caps acquired Julian Gressel from D.C. United for US$900,000 in general allocation money, the star wingback told reporters he's the kind of player who'd rather have two assists than one goal because it means his team has scored twice. “That’s me, the team player," he said. "I'm a team guy first that wants to win above all else. And if that means that my role is to assist more and not be

  • Saskatchewan Roughriders push back game versus Toronto to Sunday

    TORONTO — The Saskatchewan Roughriders and Toronto Argonauts will complete their back-to-back series a day later than originally planned. The Riders announced Thursday the return engagement will be played Sunday night at Mosaic Stadium after 13 players and five staff members tested positive for COVID-19. The two teams had been scheduled to meet Saturday night but after dropping a 30-24 decision to Toronto on Saturday in Wolfville, N.S., the Riders were unable to practise Tuesday or Wednesday. Th

  • Trudeau calls Hockey Canada fund to cover sexual misconduct claims 'unacceptable'

    Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says Canadians are right to be "disgusted" with Hockey Canada following a recent string of scandals involving allegations of sexual misconduct. The latest news about the sport's national governing body landed on Tuesday when recently unearthed court documents suggested that the organization operates a legal fund dedicated to pay for uninsured liabilities — including sexual abuse claims. "I think right now it's hard for anyone in Canada to have faith or trust in anyo

  • Alberta ultra-marathoner sets new record after running across Canada in under 68 days

    Dave Proctor was overcome with emotion when he reached a cheering crowd of family and supporters at Mile 0 in Victoria, B.C., on Thursday, 67 and a half days after he set out on a literal cross-country run from St. John's, N.L. The ultra-marathon runner and massage therapist from Okotoks, Alta. appears to be the new holder of the cross-Canada speed record, smashing the previous time of 72 days and 10 hours set by Al Howie in 1991. "It feels tiring," Proctor, 41, said with a laugh, when asked how

  • Former CFL player and commissioner Doug Mitchell dies at age 83

    Doug Mitchell certainly left his mark in whatever he did. The Calgary native, who's a member of six various sport halls of fame and served as commissioner of the CFL in the 1980s, has died. He was 83. The cause of death was not immediately known. “Doug’s passing is a huge loss to the Stampeders, to the CFL and to the community,” John Hufnagel, the Calgary Stampeders president/GM said in a statement. "His contributions to football and amateur sports were numerous and far-reaching. "On behalf of t

  • Tootoo, Upshall speak out on allegations of sexual assault involving 2003 juniors

    Jordin Tootoo is the third member of Canada's 2003 men's world junior hockey team to deny any involvement in an alleged group sexual assault, while Scottie Upshall says he supports an investigation. Halifax Regional Police have opened an investigation into the incident that allegedly happened as that city hosted the international tournament 19 years ago. Tootoo, who was a member of the silver-medal winning team, issued a statement on Saturday calling for a full investigation into the "disturbing

  • Former Juventus winger Federico Bernardeschi happy for new beginning with Toronto FC

    TORONTO — While the existing product withers on the field, Toronto FC has assembled some considerable new firepower off it in recent days. The hope is the cavalry is ready to ride in. On Monday, the Major League Soccer team unveiled its latest Italian in former Juventus winger Federico Bernardeschi. The 28-year-old arrived in style, taking the stage at the Real Sports bar/restaurant in matching white linen pants and open-neck shirt, showing off a simple tattooed cross on his chest under a beamin