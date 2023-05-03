10 souvenirs you can buy in North Texas to mark the coronation of King Charles III

During coronation week, the British Emporium in Grapevine will be selling a variety of souvenirs in honor of the new king.

The coronation of King Charles III will be at Westminster Abbey on Saturday, May 6. North Texas Brits and Anglophiles will be able to celebrate the historic occasion with an event hosted by the British Emporium, located at 140 N. Main. Starting at 4 a.m. on Coronation Day, a Coronation Watch Party will be held in the car park.

British royalty have visited Texas before, most notably the king’s late mother, Queen Elizabeth II, visiting Austin, Dallas and San Antonio in 1991. Photos from the visit were published in the Star-Telegram including several of the queen with Dallas Mayor Annette Strauss and spectators decked out in attire adorned with the union jack.

For over 30 years, the British grocery and gift store has been “the most British spot in the Metroplex” and a gathering spot for royal celebrations and events, Doctor Who parties and meet-and-greets with visitors from Great Britain. The store is open Monday to Saturday from 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. and Sunday from noon – 5 p.m.

The coronation will start at 11 a.m. in London, which will be 5 a.m. in North Texas, preceded by the King’s procession from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Abbey. Watch party attendees are encouraged to arrive by 5 a.m., bring their own chairs and dress in their favorite attire as if they were at Westminster Abbey. Fascinators (a formal headpiece) are also encouraged, per a news release. The store will be decorated in festive Coronation decorations.

“This is such a special celebration for His Majesty, for all of the UK, and for Brits and Anglophiles across the globe,” said Sheela K. Bailey, owner of the British Emporium, in the press release. “For most of us, this is the first Coronation of our lifetime. We all want the week to be a fun, memorable celebration fit for a King!”

Souvenirs in Texas to mark the coronation of a king

The Coronation Watch Party event will end after 7 a.m., when the store will be open for those wanting to purchase commemorative Coronation items. There is a wide variety of commemorative Coronation merchandise at the store, the British Emporium spokesperson Barry Lewis says. Here are the top 10: