10 Sneakers Releasing This Week
Summer-ready releases stack this week's drop calendar from a violet and gray ASICS GEL-Lyte III to the multicolor Nike Air Force 1 "Sun Club" crafted with sustainable materials.
Collectors, keep an eye out for a Dunk Low honoring Lisa Leslie's trailblazing WNBA dunk and Nina Chanel Abney's duo of artistic Air Jordan 2s.
Keep scrolling for a rundown of sneaker releases happening this week. In other footwear news, take an official look at Martine Rose's Nike Shox MR4.
atmos x Sneaker Freaker x ASICS GEL-Lyte III "Alley Cats"
Release Date: July 4
Price: $130 USD
SKU: 1201A529-020
Where to Buy: ASICS
Nike Air Force 1 High LV8 "Sail/ Medium Grey"
Release Date: July 6
Price: $135 USD
SKU: DM0209-100
Where to Buy: SNKRS
Nike Air Force 1 Low "Sun Club"
Release Date: July 6
Price: $120 USD
SKU: DQ4531-700
Where to Buy: Nike
NOCTA x Nike Hot Step Air Terra "Triple Black"
Release Date: July 7
Price: $180 USD
SKU: DH4692-001
Where to Buy: SNKRS
New Balance 990v2 Made In USA "Sea Salt"
Release Date: July 7
Price: $205 USD
SKU: M990TC2
Where to Buy: New Balance
A-COLD-WALL* x Converse Sponge Crater CX
Release Date: July 7
Price: $110 USD
SKU: A02613C
Where to Buy: Converse
Nike Dunk High "Blue Satin"
Release Date: July 7
Price: $125 USD
SKU: DV2185-100
Where to Buy: Nike
Nina Chanel Abney x Air Jordan 2
Release Date: July 8
Price: $250 USD
SKU: DQ0558-160
Where to Buy: SNKRS
Nina Chanel Abney x Air Jordan 2 Low
Release Date: July 8
Price: $225 USD
SKU: DQ0560-160
Where to Buy: SNKRS
Nike Dunk Low LX "Lisa Leslie"
Release Date: July 9
Price: $130 USD
SKU: DO9581-500
Where to Buy: Nike