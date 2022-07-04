10 Sneakers Releasing This Week

Summer-ready releases stack this week's drop calendar from a violet and gray ASICS GEL-Lyte III to the multicolor Nike Air Force 1 "Sun Club" crafted with sustainable materials.

Collectors, keep an eye out for a Dunk Low honoring Lisa Leslie's trailblazing WNBA dunk and Nina Chanel Abney's duo of artistic Air Jordan 2s.

Keep scrolling for a rundown of sneaker releases happening this week. In other footwear news, take an official look at Martine Rose's Nike Shox MR4.

atmos x Sneaker Freaker x ASICS GEL-Lyte III "Alley Cats"

Release Date: July 4

Price: $130 USD

SKU: 1201A529-020

Where to Buy: ASICS

Nike Air Force 1 High LV8 "Sail/ Medium Grey"

Release Date: July 6

Price: $135 USD

SKU: DM0209-100

Where to Buy: SNKRS

Nike Air Force 1 Low "Sun Club"

Release Date: July 6

Price: $120 USD

SKU: DQ4531-700

Where to Buy: Nike

NOCTA x Nike Hot Step Air Terra "Triple Black"

Release Date: July 7

Price: $180 USD

SKU: DH4692-001

Where to Buy: SNKRS

New Balance 990v2 Made In USA "Sea Salt"

Release Date: July 7

Price: $205 USD

SKU: M990TC2

Where to Buy: New Balance

A-COLD-WALL* x Converse Sponge Crater CX

Release Date: July 7

Price: $110 USD

SKU: A02613C

Where to Buy: Converse

Nike Dunk High "Blue Satin"

Release Date: July 7

Price: $125 USD

SKU: DV2185-100

Where to Buy: Nike

Nina Chanel Abney x Air Jordan 2

Release Date: July 8

Price: $250 USD

SKU: DQ0558-160

Where to Buy: SNKRS

Nina Chanel Abney x Air Jordan 2 Low

Release Date: July 8

Price: $225 USD

SKU: DQ0560-160

Where to Buy: SNKRS

Nike Dunk Low LX "Lisa Leslie"

Release Date: July 9

Price: $130 USD

SKU: DO9581-500

Where to Buy: Nike