10 small businesses you should support today

The coronavirus outbreak is putting a huge strain on small brands (The Independent)

The coronavirus outbreak and subsequent lockdown has seen almost all businesses shut up shop for the past eight weeks.

Small businesses are some of the hardest hit, though. Chancellor Rishi Sunak unveiled a scheme of £330bn to help big and small businesses survive the upheaval – which is equivalent to £5,000 for every person in the country – with a further £20bn available in the form of grants and tax breaks.

But aside from the government's help, these small brands will still need support in other forms. Ways you can do this include shopping locally, buying gift cards, leaving good reviews on their social media pages and taking part in their online classes.

Instagram recently launched a new sticker, which says "support small business". The head of Instagram, Adam Mosseri, posted it on his own account, in an effort to do just that.

Users are being encouraged to tag their favourite independent brands in order to help boost their sales.

Ahead we've picked 10 of our favourite to support today, from skincare to children's books to hair accessories and everything in between.

A floral design studio and dried flower shop based in Clerkenwell, London, Fluoresse is the brainchild of Jess Runcima.

From self-indulgent pastel bouquets to the perfect gift for a loved one, all of its flowers are bursting with colour and will brighten up any room you decorate them in.

Runciman, came to floristry after a 12-year career in fashion and she sources most of her dry flowers from New Covent Garden Market and dries and spray paints others herself.

We tried the Rainbow dry DIY box (Fluoresse, £35) for our Indybest review of dried flowers.

Filled with foliage and grasses alongside a pink envelope containing twine and colourful ribbon, the mixed boxes, which also come in pinks and neutrals, are for people to get creative and make their own dried flower arrangement at home.

It’s the ideal lockdown activity that we found fun and relaxing. If you need a bit of guidance, Jess includes an A4 sheet of her expert tips.

Candle company Earl of East makes deliciously scented home fragrances and prior to lockdown, hosted regular candle-making workshops.

While we’re all indoors, it has since created candle-making kits (Earl of East, £45) for you to do at home, from four different scents; woody, floral, fresh and oriental, while following along with an Earl of East expert via a zoom workshop.

