10 Simple Nail Designs for Manicure Minimalists

A couple coats of a solid nail polish color is a timeless classic, but sometimes you want a hint more zhuzh without going full-blown elaborate design. Think streamlined minimalist patterns, super subtle accents, and barely there details—all ready to effortlessly complement any outfit or occasion.

These 10 simple nail designs are perfect for anyone who wants a low-key chic mani that still makes a statement. Recreate them exactly as they are, or feel free to put your own spin on the design by changing up the color or tiny details.

Pretty in Pink

Channel a little Barbie power with these hot pink minimalist nails. Paint two of your fingernails a pinkish-nude hue, then the remaining fingers a solid hot pink. Apply two tiny dots of pink to the nude nails with a nail dotting tool and seal it all with a top coat.

Olive Green and Stripes

Play with negative space via this simple nail design idea. Start with a creamy nude base on each nail, then sweep a soft olive green diagonally across each tip. Finish with alternating horizontal and vertical thin black stripes on each nail.

Rose Gold Negative Space

This super chic manicure starts with a creamy opaque base with a matte finish. For sophisticated contrast, use a fine nail brush to line the perimeter of each nail with a shiny rose gold polish. Finish with another line to create a negative space French manicure.

Good Luck Nails

The Evil Eye wards off any ill will toward the wearer, so you might just deliver yourself some good luck with this one. Apply a creamy clear base that matches your skin tone, then draw on your evil eyes with a nail dotting tool. Start with dark blue, layer on white, then finish with a teeny-tiny dot of dark blue on top. The tiny pieces of gold foiling is optional, but a nice touch.

Artsy Abstract Minimalism

This artsy manicure is super easy to recreate but is sure to earn you compliments everywhere you go. Best of all, you can play with the color schemes to suit your preferences. Paint three of your nails a nude hue and apply a matte top coat. Apply a dot on one and a zigzag on the other with nail tools. For the remaining two nails, choose two complementary hues and finish with a glossy top coat.



Fiery Orange Double French

This fiery mani combines a negative space inverse French manicure with a traditional French. After painting your nails with a semi-opaque clear polish, choose a light orange to create the half moons at your base and a bright orange to create the French on top.

Pastel Rainbow Gradient

Embrace the pastel rainbow with this colorful gradient manicure. It looks tricky, but it's a simple nail design to pull off. Start with a white nail polish base so the colors pop. Next, apply four colors in a checkerboard pattern to a makeup sponge. Dab off excess polish and then press the sponge directly onto your nail several times. Finish with a sparkly top coat.

Mauve and Gold

The contrast of creamy matte mauve and shiny gold make for a brilliant manicure with this simple nail design. Apply the base color to each nail, using a shiny top coat for two or three nails and a matte top coat for the remaining nails. Cut shiny gold nail tape into triangles and apply onto the matte nails.

Milky White on White French

A classic French manicure is a simple nail design that’ll never go out of style, but this white-on-white variation feels especially cool. Start with a milky white base on each nail, then use an opaque white nail polish to create the tips.

Pink and Orange

Take your bold pink manicure up a notch by incorporating a contrasting orange section to each nail. You can use your nail brush to create the orange sections, or a nail art brush if that's easier. Finish with a super shiny topcoat.

