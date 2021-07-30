10 self-care products to help you wind down for sleep

These self-care products will help you relax and prepare for a great night's rest.

Though it may surprise you, sleep is among the best beauty hacks—it’s free, it's necessary for our health anyway, and nothing beats the feeling of waking up refreshed and ready to take on the day. Yet, somehow, getting enough sleep can be one of the toughest things to do consistently.

Luckily, you can find an abundance of pampering products designed to help your body switch from go-go-go mode to sleep o’clock. Many contain calming botanicals and soothing essential oils to elicit relaxation, while others pamper your skin and hair while you snooze.

1. This soothing bath and shower oil to start your night off right

Aromatherapy's Deep Relax Bath and Shower Oil contains sandalwood and chamomile.

Turning your nighttime routine into something luxurious is easy with the Aromatherapy Associates Deep Relax Bath and Shower Oil. It contains the soothing, calming aromas of chamomile, sandalwood, and vetivert.

The product was created by Aromatherapy’s founder to help ease her own insomnia. The company recommends massaging the oil onto your torso before getting into a pre-bed shower or bath.

Get the Aromatherapy Associates Deep Relax Bath & Shower Oil from Blue Mercury for $71

2. An eye mask that provides a heating sensation

These self-heating masks contain soothing jasmine.

You may have heavy or tired eyes by the time night rolls around if you spend all day staring at a computer screen, reading, or performing other eye-straining tasks. No need to fret—that’s where Spacemasks come in. These single-use, self-heating eye masks claim to relieve tiredness and eye strain.

The heating sensation is activated the second you tear open the air-tight pouch and the product’s internal iron filings come into contact with the air—so be ready to use one right when you open the package. The gentle warming sensation and jasmine fragrance can help transport you to a sleepy state while helping to relieving muscle strain around the eyes.

Get the Spacemasks Self-Heating Eye Mask Pack of 5 from Feel Unique for $18

3. A satin sleep turban to keep hair from tangling at night

This satin turban could be the difference between waking up to tangled hair and smooth locks.

If you have long or curly locks, you've probably experienced the frustration of your hair getting tangled during the night, matting in your sleep, and causing your neck or head to feel sweaty during the warmer months.

A satin sleep turban, like the popular Yanibest Silk Satin Bonnet with rave Amazon reviews, can minimize tangles, as well as frizz and breakage. Try sweeping your hair up in it on warmer evenings to allow your head and neck to breathe and air out overnight.

Get the Yanibest Silk Satin Bonnet from Amazon for $17.99

4. Face oil to soothe you as you wind down for the night

This facial oil has notes of lavender and jasmine.

Essential oils are known for their soothing scents and moisturizing effects on the skin. Neom Organics London Perfect Night’s Sleep Face Oil is designed specifically for bedtime—containing the brand's “Perfect Night's Sleep” fragrance, which has notes of lavender and jasmine.

Skin tends to need a bit of love after a full day exposed to the sun, pollution, and makeup. Neom Organics London’s oil contains antioxidants and, well, oils that help protect and repair skin from environmental damage. These same ingredients also claim to increase hydration and elasticity and even out the skin’s texture.

Get the Neom Organics London Perfect Night's Sleep Face Oil from Neom for $48

5. “Sleepy” body lotion to make you drowsy

Lush's Sleepy lotion contains oatmeal.

Lush’s popular “Sleepy” lotion is a real treat if you struggle to doze off, experience anxiety at bedtime, or find it difficult to stay asleep. It contains oatmeal that soothes and protects the skin, jojoba oil that moisturizes it, and a calming lavender fragrance.

Get the Lush Sleepy Body Lotion from Lush for $11.95

6. Pulse point oil to help you relax

Achieve a meditation-like state with pulse point oil.

Massaging certain pulse points, or areas on the body where blood vessels are closer to the surface, can help induce a great sense of relaxation. That's why many swear you can achieve a calm, meditation-like state while rolling a pulse-point oil onto your wrists and temples.

Try using Espa’s Restful Pulse Point Oil right after getting out of the bath. Lie down and count the circles you make on your pulse points as you take in its soothing lavender scent.

Get the Espa Restful Pulse Point Oil from Espa for $28

7. A spray that leaves your pillow smelling fresh and fantastic

Doze off to a pleasantly scented pillow.

As you now know, playing up your senses can help ease you into sleep mode. Another way to incorporate your sense of smell into your bedtime routine is by using a pillow spray.

This Works’ Deep Sleep Pillow Spray comes full of soothing aromas from lavender, chamomile, and vetiver, and you only need a couple of spritzes to make your room heavenly.

Get the This Works Deep Sleep Pillow Spray from Anthropologie for $29

8. A pillow that prevents your face from getting smooshed

The Beauty Bear from Nurse Jamie is designed to allow you to sleep in any position without wrinkling your face against your pillow.

Sleeping habits have been tied to the aging of the skin. And while back sleeping is the gold standard when it comes to preventing skin stress that could lead to wrinkles, sleeping on a smooth satin or silk pillowcase to decrease friction can also help.

The Nurse Jamie Beauty Bear Pillow is filled with memory foam and has a satin cover. Its quirky U-shape is designed to cradle your face when you lie on your side, allowing you to sleep in this position without crinkling your skin overnight. Plus, the removable pillowcase is machine-washable.

Get the Nurse Jamie Beauty Bear Age Delay Pillow from Amazon for $79

9. A smooth silk pillowcase to prevent wrinkling

Swap your cotton pillowcase for a silk one for hair and skin benefits.

If you’re not ready to make the switch from a traditional pillow to the Nurse Jamie option, you can achieve some of the same benefits by swapping your cotton pillowcase for a silk one.

Reviewed's beauty editor, Jessica Kasparian, tested and loved the Alaska Bear silk pillowcase because it feels luxe, despite its lower price, and its zipper enclosure keeps it from slipping off if you're a restless sleeper.

Get the Alaska Bear Silk pillowcase on Amazon for $23.99

10. Epsom salts to massage into your skin in the evening

Epsom salts contain magnesium, which helps regulate melatonin, a hormone essential for sleep.

On nights you have extra time, consider soaking in a warm bath with epsom salts. The magnesium they contain helps regulate melatonin, the hormone responsible for telling your body when it’s time to be awake or asleep. Not only that, the act of taking a soothing, warm bath can help ease you into sleep mode.

The lavender-scented Solimo epsom salts are especially worth trying for a pre-sleep soak to set the stage for a great night's sleep.

Get the Solimo Epsom Salt from Amazon for $4.38

