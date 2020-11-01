10 rules that made Warren Buffett a billionaire

Warren Buffett may be worth tens of billions, but he still lives simply, and his strategies for smart investing and amassing wealth aren't too complicated either and hold up even during these tough times.

But if it's so easy, you ask, why aren't more people as incredibly rich as Buffett? Because his approach takes the kind of discipline, patience and instinct that many people either don't have or are unwilling to develop.

Here are 10 rules that have helped the Oracle of Omaha find and sustain success.

1. It starts with good communication

Buffett says you need to develop good communication skills if you want to lead. More

Buffett's first key to prosperity has little to do with picking stocks. He says you need to become a strong communicator: Wield words as your most important tools.

"Without good communication skills, you won’t be able to convince people to follow you even though you see over the mountain and they don't," Buffett once told a Stanford MBA student.

While this may seem like sage advice for financial planners, it's good for helping anyone develop leadership skills and the ability to think in stressful situations.

2. Look forward, not to the past

Buffett says keep looking out at what's ahead. More

Buffett famously stated in the 1950s that "the investor of today does not profit from yesterday's growth." This maxim still holds true today.

According to Buffett, following past trends is much less important than identifying new opportunities. When deciding whether to invest in a company, focus on what's in its future, not its history.

Don't stay stuck in the past when it comes to your mortgage either. No matter how long you've held onto your current home loan, consider refinancing to take advantage of today's lowest-ever mortgage rates.

3. When investing, innovate — don't follow

Warren Buffett was never one to follow the herd. More

