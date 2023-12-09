10 Royals-Inspired Gift Ideas for Every Budget

Whether it’s Kate Middleton’s favorite necklace or Meghan Markle's go-to beauty balm, there’s a royal-themed gift to suit everyone’s tastes and budget right here.

The Multitasking Gold Necklace

Double Strand Beaded Satellite Necklace Gold

This gold necklace from Spells of Love is such a favorite of Kate Middleton’s that she’s worn it on seven royal engagements to date! With its delicate design and adjustable length, this versatile necklace is the perfect Christmas gift.

Buy It! Double Strand Beaded Satellite Necklace Gold, $145; spellsoflove.co.uk

A Party Dress Fit For a Princess

Amaia Kids Raisin Dress Christmas Berries

Princess Charlotte has numerous outfits from the Chelsea-based boutique Amaia for a reason — they are adorable! This cotton party dress featuring Christmas berries and a velvet trim would multi-task well over the festive season.

Buy It! Raisin Dress Christmas Berries, $109; amaiakids.co.uk



The Multi-Purpose Beauty Balm

Honest Beauty Magic Beauty Balm

Add a little extra glow to cheeks this winter with the Honest Beauty Magic Balm. Meghan Markle’s makeup artist Daniel Martin used the multi-purpose balm on her cheeks on her wedding day back in 2018.

Buy It! Magic Beauty Balm, $14.99; honest.com



Palace Treats

Buckingham Palace Christmas Truffles

The perfect stocking for those with a sweet tooth! These luxury chocolate truffles feature a creamy ganache and are made with rich cream.



Buy It! Buckingham Palace Christmas Truffles, $16; royalcollectionshop.co.uk

The Chic Work Accessory

A4 Writing Folder with Zip in Mara

When the Princess of Wales means business, she keeps her notes organized in a smart black croc leather folder from Smythson. The A4-sized wallet can even be personalized for that extra luxe touch.

Buy It! A4 Writing Folder with Zip in Mara, $825; smythson.com

A Glass of the Finest Fizz

Gusbourne Brut Reserve 2018

King Charles and Queen Camilla love this English sparkling wine from Gusbourne so much, that they asked for it to be served at their historic coronation earlier this year. Bright gold in color, it has festive notes of cinnamon and spice.

Buy It! Gusbourne Brut Reserve 2018, $69.99; wine.com



Gloves Fit for a Queen (or Two!)

Imogen Merino Wool Glove

Kate Middleton is such a fan of her merino wool gloves with bow-detail from Cornelia James, she has them in three different colors. The family-owned business supplied gloves to the late Queen Elizabeth from the year of her wedding in 1947 until the day she died.

Buy It! Imogen Merino Wool Glove, $174; corneliajames.com



Country Casual Hat

Navy Blue Fedora with Black Leather Band and Game Bird Feather

The royals love their hats for formal occasions (such as attending church in Sandringham on Christmas Day), but they also wear them for casual events. Sophie Wessex is a fan of this feathered fedora from Hayfield England.

Buy It! Navy Blue Fedora with Black Leather Band and Game Bird Feather, $107; hayfieldengland.co.uk



The Sustainable Handbag

The Nano Montreal Vegan

Kate Middleton has been a fan of DeMellier handbags for many years. Now her beloved Nano Montreal bag has been given a vegan makeover. Crafted in Northern Italy from waste apple pulp and peel, the innovative design was two years in the making.

Buy It! The Nano Montreal Vegan, $450; demellierlondon.com



The Perfect Festive Eyeliner

MAC Teddy Eyeliner

Meghan Markle loves this matte eyeliner for a reason; the dark brown pencil is soft enough to smudge and contains subtle gold flecks, perfect for any festive night out.

Buy It! MAC Teddy Eyeliner, $450; maccosmetics.com



