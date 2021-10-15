These Are 10 of the Richest Teenagers in the World

Amy Sussman/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

Most people dream of one day retiring with millions of dollars. Even just $1 million would be fine. A couple of hundred thousand? That would probably be nice, too. And if you invest your money wisely, the dreams you have may one day become a reality and you'll get to retire to Hawaii and drink Mai Tais by the beach.

But the teens you're about to be introduced to don't have to worry about retirement. That's because they're already rich. And most of them aren't even 18 yet! Here's how much they have — and how they got it.

Suri Cruise: $500,000

Though 15-year-old Suri's estimated net worth is a cool $500,000, you've got to take her parents into account when calculating how rich this teenage style-icon really is. Her mom, Katie Holmes, is estimated to be holding on to $25 million. And her dad, leading man Tom Cruise, is worth at least $600 million -- although that number has probably gone up as you were reading this.

Ty Simpkins: $2 Million

You may not have seen this 19-year-old on your screens for a while, but Ty Simpkins has been acting since he was just a tiny kid. He blew up between 2013 and 2015 when he starred in the "Insidious" series and "Jurassic World" and even had a cameo in "Avengers: Endgame." While he's got a few projects in the works now, with the kind of nest egg he's built, he doesn't ever have to worry about finding a day job.

Charli D'Amelio: $9 Million

At just 16 years old, Charli D'Amelio is channeling her dancing skills into cold, hard cash. The teen is a viral sensation on TikTok, where she's considered to be the social media app's biggest star. And she's helped her family become well-known personalities, too. While D'Amelio boasts the largest following — she has over 126 million fans — her parents and sister Dixie (also pictured here) have millions of fans of their own. And that translates to more deals, more endorsements and even more money.

Ruel: $4 Million

This 18-year-old British-Australian singer started his career at 14 when his dad sent a recording of the teen singing to producer and musical artist M-Phazes, who proceeded to "lose his mind" over Ruel's voice. The teen singer has gone on to release several hit singles and became the youngest-ever artist to win an ARIA award.

Maddie Ziegler: $5 Million

Before there was JoJo Siwa, Maddie Ziegler was the queen of "Dance Moms." Her run on the show (from 2011 to 2016) made her a fan favorite. One of those fans? Sia. The musician not only invited Ziegler to perform with her in music videos, at awards shows and on tour, but the 18-year-old is also starring in "Music," the singer's directorial debut. Ziegler also has collaborated on two collections with Fabletics. Not bad for someone who just learned to drive, although she's probably getting a lot of practice -- Sia bought Ziegler an Audi for her 16th birthday!

Willow Smith: $6 Million

Willow Smith signed to Jay-Z's Roc Nation when she was only 9 years old and debuted her first single "Whip My Hair" when she was just 10. But she didn't stop there. She's gone on to perform in movies and TV shows and currently hosts Red Table Talk, a hugely popular online talk show, with her mom, Jada Pinkett-Smit, and grandma, Adrienne Banfield-Norris.

Millie Bobby Brown: $10 Million

The breakout star of "Stranger Things" is no longer a stranger to millions -- of people and dollars. The 17-year-old may have gotten her name recognition from the hit Netflix show, but she's been in the entertainment game for a long time. She appeared in a television show for the first time in 2013, when she was just 11 years old. And with a new movie, "Enola Holmes," out now and three more in the works, you can expect to hear about this young actor for a very long time.

JoJo Siwa: $20 Million

Joelle Joanie Siwa -- your kids know her as JoJo -- got her start as a contestant on the children's competitive dance show "Abby's Ultimate Dance Competition." She didn't win the $100,000 prize, but the young dancer made such an impression that she was invited to be part of "Dance Moms," a reality show about the competitive and dramatic teen dance world. Siwa then started a YouTube channel, released music and started selling her signature bows. Kids can't get enough of her, and the money keeps rolling in.

Billie Eilish: $30 Million

This 19-year-old singer is at the beginning of her career, but she's already a household name. Known for the instantly-recognizable "Bad Guy" and her inimitable style -- plus her brightly-colored hair -- the pop star just keeps getting bigger and bigger. She's even recorded the title song for the next James Bond film.

Valentina Pinault: $7.1 Billion

At 13, Valentina Pinault is the richest teen on this list if not the world -- although her net worth is based on her parents' net worth. Not only is she the daughter of actress Salma Hayek, but her dad is Francois-Henri Pinault — a literal billionaire. And that means the sky's the limit for this teen. Acting? Business? Whatever she decides to do, she's definitely being set up for success.

Net worths are sourced from Celebrity Net Worth unless otherwise noted and are accurate as of Oct. 15, 2021.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: These Are 10 of the Richest Teenagers in the World