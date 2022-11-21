10 Reviewed-approved early Black Friday deals on Apple, Solo Stove and HexClad

Elsie Boskamp and Meghan Kavanaugh, Reviewed
·7 min read
Shop the best early Black Friday deals we've found on brands like Apple, iRobot, Solo Stove and more.
If you're planning on doing any Black Friday shopping this year, you're in luck. Tons of our all-time favorite products are already on sale with incredible price cuts. You can save on everything from robot vacuums and headphones to outdoor fire pits and activewear. If you're a fan of Apple, iRobot, HexClad or lululemon, stay right here, we're bringing you all the deepest discounts available now.

We put countless products to the test this year, and a select few earned our highest praises. Now, you can scoop up those top-tier items for bargain prices. Keep scrolling to find out what Black Friday deals we're already shopping.

The best products of 2022: Shop our favorite appliances, tech, kitchen gadgets, home goods and more

Black Friday 2022: All the best deals you can shop right now

Top 10 Reviewed-approved Black Friday deals

  1. iRobot Roomba j7+ for $599.99 at Amazon (Save $200) 

  2. Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation) for $229.99 at Amazon (Save $19.01)

  3. HexClad 13-Piece Hybrid Cookware Set for $599.99 at HexClad (Save $399.01)

  4. Leesa Sapira Hybrid Queen Mattress at Leesa for $1,699 (Save $300)

  5. Philips Premium Airfryer XXL for $169 at Amazon (Save $180.95)

  6. lululemon Align High-Rise Pant from $29 at lululemon (Save $29 to $80)

  7. Apple 2020 MacBook Air for $799.99 at Amazon (Save $199.01)

  8. Headspace one-year membership for $34.99 (Save $35)

  9. Solo Stove Bonfire 2.0 for $224.99 at Solo Stove (Save $175)

  10. Britax B-Lively Lightweight Stroller for $149.98 at Amazon (Save $100.01)

1. $200 off: iRobot Roomba j7+ at Amazon

This robot vacuum is one of the best we've ever tested and you can get it for a super-low price for Black Friday.
Doing housework is the last thing anyone wants to do during the holidays. Luckily, you can skip the chores while still keeping your home tidy by picking up the iRobot Roomba j7+ self-emptying robot vacuum. Typically retailing for $799.99, the powerful vacuum can be yours today for just $599.99 at Amazon—$200 off. As the best robot vacuum we've ever tested, the j7+ wowed us with its precise navigation and impressive cleaning performance.

$599.99 at Amazon

More: iRobot's latest Roomba is its best yet

2. Save $49: Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation) at Amazon

We love Apple AirPods Pro and you can get a pair of your own for an incredible price for Black Friday.
Want to get your hands on the latest and greatest tech this holiday season? Pick up the new Apple AirPods Pro (2nd generation) for the lowest price we've ever seen at just $199.99—$40.01 off the full $249 list price at Amazon. As our best overall earbuds, the Pros have incredible sound and battery features, including next generation noise-canceling and Adaptive Transparency mode.

$199.99 at Amazon

►More: The best headphones of 2022

3. 40% markdown: 13-Piece HexClad Hybrid Cookware Set at HexClad

Update your cookware collection for less by snagging our favorite cookware set today at HexClad.
Refresh your kitchen cabinets for less with the 13-piece HexClad Hybrid cookware set with lids. While this extensive chef's set usually comes with a $999 price tag, you can get it for Black Friday for just $599.99—a tasty $399.01 discount. Ranking as our favorite cookware set of 2022, the kitchen collection is lightweight, great for searing and easy to clean. Best of all, it even works with induction cooktops.

$599.99 at HexClad

More: The best kitchen and cooking products of 2022

4. Up to $400 off: Leesa Sapira Hybrid Mattress at Leesa

Shop dreamy Black Friday discounts today at Leesa, one of our favorite mattress retailers.
Sink into dreamland with the Leesa Sapira hybrid mattress, the best mattress we've ever tested. Currently ringing up for as much as $400 off, you can get the sleeper for $1,699 today for the queen size—a 15% price cut. In testing, the hybrid mattress was the perfect balance between firm and soft, and was comfortable for all sleep positions.

$1,699 at Leesa

More: Are Leesa mattresses worth the hype? Absolutely. 

5. 51% off: Philips Premium Airfryer XXL at Amazon

Shop Amazon's Black Friday deals to scoop this Reviewed-approved air fryer for less.
Enjoy all your favorite foods with a healthy twist this holiday season by investing in the Philips Premium Airfryer XXL, down from $349.95 to just $169.99 today at Amazon's Black Friday sale. Perfect for gifting to the home chef in your life or keeping for yourself, this popular countertop appliance ranks among the best air fryers we've ever tested. We love its huge capacity and the fact that there is no preheat required to whip up crispy and delicious meals.

$169.99 at Amazon

More: The best air fryers of 2022

6. Under $30: lululemon Align High-Rise Pant at lululemon

Update your activewear collection with steep Black Friday savings on lululemon leggings.
Refresh your activewear collection this Black Friday by picking up the lululemon Align high-rise pant. Named our best workout leggings of 2022, the leggings are durable, comfy and oh so cute. With tons of colors and prints to choose from, and various lengths available, the athleisure pants make for the perfect holiday gift for all your fitness-loving friends. Usually ringing up for as much as $138 a pair, you can shop select styles starting at just $29 right now.

From $29 at lululemon

More: The best style, beauty and grooming products of 2022

7. Down $200: 2020 Apple MacBook Air at Amazon

Add new processing power to your tech collection by snagging this Apple MacBook on sale for Black Friday.
Black Friday is one of the best times to invest in a new laptop. If you're looking for incredible processing power and an impressive battery life, don't turn away from the 2020 Apple MacBook Air. Typically selling for $999, the top-rated laptop can be yours today for just $799.99. Ranking as our best overall laptop, the Air has top-tier performance, an iconic built and a battery life of up to 12 hours.

$799.99 at Amazon

More: Apple's M1 MacBook Air is the best laptop you can buy

8. 50% off: Headspace one-year membership

Early Black Friday deals: Save 50% on a one-year Headspace membership.
Give the gift of peace this holiday season with a membership to Headspace, the best meditation app we've ever tested. This one-year all-access pass is half off, just $34.99 for 12 months of guided meditations, sleep aids and breathing exercises. We love it for its intuitive, beginner-friendly design, and its wildly effective programming. It's Headspace's biggest deal of the year so be sure to grab it while it lasts. With savings this good, you can afford to get one for yourself too!

$34.99 at Headspace

More: The best meditation apps of 2022

9. Down $175: Solo Stove Bonfire 2.0 at Solo Stove

Get this cult-favorite and Reviewed-approved fire pit for $175 off at Solo Stove's Black Friday sale.
Stay warm this holiday season by firing up Solo Stove's Bonfire 2.0 fire pit. Perfect for backyard hangouts and bonfires, the fire pit is currently on sale for just $224.99—a hot $175 markdown. Solo Stove's previous Bonfire model made our list of the best fire pits of 2022, so this improved pit will please. In testing, we loved that the Bonfire was easy to transport, started quickly and created a virtually smoke-free fire.

$224.99 at Solo Stove 

10. 40% markdown: Britax B-Lively Lightweight Stroller at Amazon

Keep your little ones safe and sound with our favorite affordable stroller, on sale now at Amazon.
New parents will love the Britax B-Lively lightweight stroller. It's the best affordable stroller we've ever tested and you can get it for an even better price for Black Friday 2022. We were wowed with the strollers built-in parent console, easy folding mechanism and three-wheel design. Typically priced at $249.99, you can take home the popular stroller for 40% off today at just $149.98.

$149.98 at Amazon

More: The best parenting and kids products of 2022

More Reviewed-approved Black Friday deals

Black Friday 2022: Shopping guide

This article originally appeared on Reviewed: Black Friday deals: Shop Apple, Solo Stove and iRobot products we love

