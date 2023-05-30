10 rescued at Folsom Lake in incident involving alcohol. Victims did not wear life jackets

Ten victims were rescued in an incident Monday afternoon when they jumped off a boat and into Folsom Lake.

The group’s boat ran out of gas near Beal’s Point. A “good Samaritan” towed it near the Granite Bay boat ramp and cut them loose near shore thinking the group could get the boat back, according to Barry Smith, a California State Parks superintendent.

The boat drifted away from the ramp, and the group decided to jump out and swim to shore from about 75 yards out.

None of the 10 wore life jackets.

Some of the group was under the influence of alcohol, Smith said. All 10 were rescued but only some needed to be treated for exhaustion or swallowing water.

Smith said no one would be cited or charged because the boat’s operator was sober.

“Fortunately, they were next to the ramp, so there was a lot of people around there,” Smith said. “If it had been in the middle of nowhere, maybe a different outcome.”

Smith said the parks recommend everyone wear a life jacket.

“For us, it’s about getting people wearing life jackets and preventing the worst from happening,” he said. “We have many beaches that are life-guarded.”