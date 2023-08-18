These 10 Recipes Taste Even Better If Made By A Campfire

Courtesy of Delish - Hearst Owned

If you think the only food you can make around a campfire is ho-hum hot dogs, burgers, and s’mores, then we’re here to broaden your horizons. Even though when you’re out in the great outdoors you don’t usually have access to a traditional stove, oven, or air fryer (we could keep going), that doesn’t mean you still can’t make a deliciously satisfying meal. Believe it or not, many typical dishes you would make at home taste even better when prepared over an open flame.

From lip-smackingly good grilled pizza to out-of-this-world French toast, here are ten recipes you must try during your next outdoor excursion.

Grilled Shrimp Foil Packets

Believe it or not, this tasty seafood recipe requires just ten minutes of prep time. Made with shrimp, andouille sausage, corn, red bliss potatoes, and Old Bay seasoning, this filling dish is a must for family camping trips or nights spent around the backyard bonfire.

Get the recipe for Grilled Shrimp Foil Packets from Delish.

Burger Foil Packs

These innovative foil packets prove that the grill isn’t the only way to prepare burgers. Even better? They’re not only filled with burger patties but healthy sides, too, such as cubed potatoes, baby carrots, and broccoli florets.

Get the recipe for Burger Foil Packs from Delish.

Baked Beans

What’s a weekend of camping without baked beans? These are prepared with apple, or cherrywood smoked bacon and include a dash of Dijon mustard for an extra kick.

Get the recipe for Baked Beans from Delish.

Grilled Pizza

No pizza stone? No problem. This inventive pizza recipe requires just ten minutes of prep time and is made using store-bought pizza dough, cherry tomatoes, ricotta, and thinly sliced mozzarella. Feel free to add toppings, such as pepperoni, red peppers, and olives.

Get the recipe for Grilled Pizza from Delish.

Grilled Bake Potatoes

These grilled, baked potatoes are stuffed with Cheddar cheese, sour cream, and crumbled bacon and pair wonderfully with steaks, cheeseburgers, hot dogs, and more.

Get the recipe for Grilled Baked Potatoes from Delish.

Sausage and Peppers Foil Packs

We love how simple these sausage and peppers foil packs are to make. Ready in only 30 minutes, these easy-to-make packets are filled with Italian sausage, thinly sliced bell peppers, chopped onions, and more. Be sure to garnish with fresh parsley for a restaurant-ready meal.

Get the recipe for Sausage and Peppers Foil Packs from Delish.

Campfire Berry-Peach Cobbler

This campfire cobbler is perfect for throwing together when you’re all s’mores-ed out. It’s made with peaches, raspberries, and blackberries and feeds up to eight people.

Get the recipe for Campfire Berry-Peach Cobbler from Delish.

Campfire Potatoes

These cheesy potatoes are a comforting campfire dish that takes just minutes to make. This recipe uses mini Yukon Gold potatoes, but feel free to experiment with any other variation you’re a fan of.

Get the recipe for Campfire Potatoes from Delish.

Campfire Mac and Cheese

This campfire macaroni and cheese recipe is so good we don’t even know where to begin. For starters, it’s made using three types of cheese and includes a crispy top layer made from crushed Ritz crackers (yum!).

Get the recipe for Campfire Mac and Cheese from Delish.

Campfire French Toast

Campfires are good for prepping breakfast foods, too. This French toast recipe, which makes between three and six servings, features vanilla extract, ground cinnamon, and pure maple syrup.

Get the recipe for Campfire French Toast from Delish.

