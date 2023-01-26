Why Did My Credit Score Drop? 10 Common Reasons for a Sudden Decrease

John Csiszar
·7 min read
elenaleonova / iStock.com
elenaleonova / iStock.com

If you check your credit score regularly — and you should — you likely notice that it tends to vary by a few points every month. This is completely normal, and it’s just the product of how credit scores are calculated.

Do You Have a Tax Question? Ask a Tax Pro
See: Get Your Credit Score On Track With These 3 Tips for Success
Find Out: What Happens to Social Security When You Die?

But, if you see a large and sudden change, you may very well ask yourself, “Why did my credit score drop?” Sometimes, the reason for this can be innocuous, and your score will be likely to recover shortly. However, other times your score may drop for a more serious reason, and you may have to work hard over time to get it back up. Here are the 10 major reasons your credit score may drop suddenly.

You Paid Off a Loan

Make no mistake about it: Paying off a loan is a great long-term way to improve your credit score and keep you out of financial difficulty. But, for a short period of time, you may see a dip in your credit score right after you pay off a loan — particularly if it is an installment loan like a home mortgage or auto loan. This is because part of your credit score is based on the mix of credit account types on your report.

If you pay off your installment loan, it will vanish from your report and you may be left only with credit card accounts. This hurts your credit mix, so it may temporarily drag your score down a few points.

But don’t let that prevent you from making the responsible move of paying off that debt. Any dip in your credit score is usually only temporary. Over time, all other things being equal, your score will recover.

Take Our Poll: How Much of a Tax Refund Do You Expect in 2023?

You Missed a Payment

Probably the single most important — and most common — reason your credit score may drop is if you miss a loan or credit card payment. In many cases, you have a 30-day grace period before your late payment is reported to the credit agencies; but, if you violate this threshold, your score will take an immediate hit.

The only way to recover from this type of credit score drop is to continue making timely payments thereafter. However, this is no quick fix for making a late payment.

You Didn’t Pay Off Your Credit Card Bill Before the Statement Was Issued

Many Americans are in the habit of running up charges on their credit card bills, receiving their statements and then making their payments. But this can actually be causing a drop in your credit score.

Whenever you receive a statement, your creditor will send a record of your outstanding balance to the credit reporting agencies. This will reflect on your credit report as the current amount of your outstanding debt. But, if you were to instead pay off your charges as they accrue — or at least pay them all off before your statement date — your creditor will report your statement balance as zero.

Even if you pay your balance in full every month after you receive your statement, your credit report will continue to show that you have outstanding debt if your monthly statement shows a balance.

You Closed a Credit Card Account

Closing a credit card account can drag your score down in two ways. First, if you close one of your older accounts, it will reduce the average age of your credit. While not a major factor, the age of your accounts is a part of the credit scoring formula, so your score may dip if you reduce that average.

Second, if you have any outstanding balances, closing an account will increase your credit utilization, as the ratio of outstanding debt to available credit lines will increase. This will most definitely hurt your score until you pay down that debt.

You Recently Put a Large Charge on Your Credit Card Account

A big part of your credit score is your credit utilization. The more credit you use relative to your available credit lines, the more your score will fall. If you suddenly put a large charge on your credit cards, your credit utilization will increase dramatically, and this could have a significant negative effect on your score.

One way this might catch you off guard is if you buy a new TV, appliance or other product and avail of the store’s deferred interest financing program, in which you may be able to pay off your purchase over a number of years at a 0% interest rate. While this might be financially prudent in terms of avoiding interest charges, it’s also likely to spike up your credit utilization, thereby lowering your credit score.

You Applied for a New Loan

Any time you apply for a loan — even if you get rejected or don’t even use the account after your approval — your score generally will take a small hit. Your credit inquiries get reported on your credit report for two years and, although the effect diminishes over time, every hard credit check counts against you in the credit scoring model. This is why it’s a good idea to apply only for credit that you absolutely need. You also should try to avoid making too many inquiries over a short period of time.

You Got a New Home Mortgage

There’s nothing wrong with living the American Dream and taking out a home mortgage. After all, only a very limited number of Americans can pay cash for a home. But you should be aware that your credit score is likely to go down once you actually take out a mortgage.

For starters, as we’ve seen above, any time you apply for new credit — even a home mortgage — your score will suffer a bit. But, if you actually take out a mortgage, you’ll likely add the largest amount of debt you’ll ever have to your report. Couple that with the high credit utilization rate on that loan at the start — as your loan amount will be the same as your available credit — and it’s not uncommon to see a double-digit drop in your credit score.

Just remember that having a mortgage account and consistently paying it on time will actually boost your credit score over the long run.

Your Bank Reduced Your Credit Limit

Sometimes, a reduction in your credit score is beyond your control. Credit card issuers often reduce credit limits for customers who rarely use their cards or show too much existing debt on their credit reports.

However, sometimes they simply reduce credit limits to reduce their overall risk, often in conjunction with economic recessions. If you have an outstanding balance and your creditor reduces your credit line, your credit utilization will go up, which has a negative effect on your score.

You Agreed to a Debt Reduction Plan

If you’re having financial difficulty, you may be able to strike an arrangement with your creditor in which you can settle your debt by paying less than the amount you owe. While this might help dig you out of a financial hole, it can also wreak havoc with your credit score.

Any time you settle a debt — even if it’s to avoid worse scenarios like filing bankruptcy or having your account go to collections — it’s a huge negative in the credit scoring model. If you’re trying to preserve your credit score, settling a debt for less than you owe should be an option of last resort.

There’s a Mistake

Sometimes, if your credit score drops suddenly, it’s simply due to a mistake. Credit reporting mistakes can range from something simple, like a typographical error that a creditor passes on to the agencies, to something more sinister, like a criminal opening an account using your stolen Social Security number.

Either way, if you notice a significant drop in your credit score and haven’t opened any new accounts or made any late payments, a credit report mistake is the likely culprit. This is why it’s essential to monitor your credit reports on a regular basis.

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: Why Did My Credit Score Drop? 10 Common Reasons for a Sudden Decrease

Latest Stories

  • Asia travel hotspots quiet as Chinese tourists stay away

    Just a handful of Chinese visitors were posing for photos and basking in the sun this week in the market and plazas near Chiang Mai’s ancient Tha Phae Gate, one of many tourist hotspots still waiting for millions of Chinese travelers to return. The beaches and temples of destinations like Bali and Chiang Mai are the busiest they have been since the pandemic struck three years ago, but they’re still relatively quiet.

  • Charges upgraded for suspect alleged to have killed elderly woman in Toronto

    The man arrested after an elderly woman died in downtown Toronto has had his charges upgraded to manslaughter. Court records obtained by Global News detail the man’s history with law enforcement. Brittany Rosen has more.

  • Young fans traveled 4,400 miles to see Jimmy Butler play. After missing game, he did this

    Heat’s Jimmy Butler meets young fans that traveled 4,400 miles to see him play

  • Edwards scores 44; Wolves hand Rockets 13th straight loss

    MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Anthony Edwards scored a season-high 44 points, D'Angelo Russell added 23 and the Minnesota Timberwolves handed the Houston Rockets their 13th straight loss with a 113-104 victory Saturday night. Edwards eclipsed 40 points for the first time this season on 17-of-29 shooting from the field, including seven 3-pointers. Nathan Knight provided a spark of the bench, scoring a season-high 19 points. Houston's Alperen Sengun scored 19 points and grabbed 16 rebounds, taking advantage

  • Precious Achiuwa is showing he's improved his court awareness

    Amit Mann and Asad Alvi discuss what Precious Achiuwa has shown since he's returned from injury and the improvements he's made in his court awareness. Listen to the full episode on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast feed.

  • Gu golden again in World Cup halfpipe, Canada's Karker, Bowman finish on podium

    CALGARY — Eileen Gu's halfpipe is ready for the Winter X Games. The 19-year-old freestyle skier won her second World Cup in Calgary with Canada's Rachael Karker taking a second silver behind Gu on Saturday night. Alex Ferreira and Birk Irving of the United States finished one-two in the men's event with Calgary's Noah Bowman taking bronze. The American-born Gu hit international stardom last year claiming Olympic halfpipe and big air gold medals, and slopestyle silver, for the host Chinese team i

  • Bruce, there he goes: Struggling Canucks fire head coach Boudreau, hire Tocchet

    VANCOUVER — General manager Patrik Allvin feels strongly that his Vancouver Canucks needed a coaching change — whether the passionate fan base wanted one or not. The change came Sunday when the Canucks officially fired head coach Bruce Boudreau and replaced him with Rick Tocchet. The former coach of the Tampa Bay Lightning and Arizona Coyotes is the 21st head coach in the franchise's history. “Those decisions are never easy," Allvin said in a press conference. "But at this point I felt there was

  • Guardians' Naylor: "Baby" gesture not aimed at Yankees

    CLEVELAND (AP) — Josh Naylor's postseason “baby” has grown into something more than he intended. Cleveland's fiery first baseman insists he wasn't taunting New York pitcher Gerrit Cole or the Yankees in last season's playoffs with an emotional home run celebration in Game 4 of the American League Division Series. That's when he rounded first base after connecting, playfully swinging his arms as if rocking a baby and appeared to scream a vulgarity toward Cole. Three months later, Naylor says his

  • Canucks players in 'tough situation' with Bruce Boudreau stuck in limbo

    Bruce Boudreau was visibly emotional as Canucks fans serenaded him with "Bruce, there it is" chants on Friday.

  • Radek Faksa scores twice, 1st-place Stars beat Coyotes 4-0

    DALLAS (AP) — Radek Faksa had his first two-goal game in more than three years, captain Jamie Benn added a power-play goal and the Western Conference-leading Dallas Stars beat the hapless Arizona Coyotes 4-0 on Saturday night. Faksa scored both of his goals on rebounds in the first period, when the Stars went ahead 3-0, and rookie Wyatt Johnson scored his 12th goal in the second period. It was first multipoint game this season for Faksa, who had last scored two goals on Nov. 15, 2019. Jake Oetti

  • Chiefs' decision to trade Hill opened future for success

    KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The decision that Kansas City Chiefs general manager Brett Veach faced at the conclusion of last season was shockingly simple yet brutally difficult: Do they sign wide receiver Tyreek Hill to a long-term deal or trade him away? Two options. Yet two very different ways to chart a course for the future of the franchise. Veach mulled the decision for the better part of six weeks, knowing full well most Chiefs fans wanted to keep the dynamic playmaker, but that it would saddl

  • 3 forwards Maple Leafs should target at NHL trade deadline

    The Maple Leafs don't have much cap space, but they still have options to improve their roster by the NHL trade deadline.

  • Boudreau bids goodbye as struggling Canucks drop 4-2 decision to surging Oilers

    VANCOUVER — Canucks coach Bruce Boudreau stood on the bench Saturday night, clapping for the crowd and trying to soak in a bittersweet moment. Vancouver had just dropped a 4-2 decision to the visiting Edmonton Oilers — the team's third loss in four nights — but chants of Bruce, there it is!" to the tune of Tag Team's "Whoomp! (There it is)" still echoed around Rogers Arena. Expectations are that Boudreau will be fired in the coming days and the veteran NHL bench boss treated Saturday's game as i

  • Rahm outlasts rookie Thompson to win AmEx by 1 stroke

    LA QUINTA, Calif. (AP) — While Jon Rahm had plenty of chances to pump his right first after nice shots on Sunday, the look of relief on his face after holding off rookie Davis Thompson put into perspective his victory at The American Express. The Spanish star took advantage of mistakes by Thompson over the adventuresome final three holes and closed with a 4-under 68 to win by one stroke, his second PGA Tour win in as many starts this year. “I'm, in a weird way, glad that today went the way it we

  • Canadian aerials skiers Duchaine, Fontaine just miss World Cup podium in Quebec

    Canadians Alexandre Duchaine and Miha Fontaine finished fourth and fifth respectively at the World Cup aerials event in Le Relais, Que., on Sunday. The 18-year-old Duchaine had a clean jump of 111.37 in the second round of the final after securing his spot in the top six with a score of 109.74 on his first jump. The Quebec City native finished 7.18 points back of American Christopher Lillis for bronze, but secured his third top-five World Cup finish after finishing fourth in Finland earlier this

  • Hachimura discusses trade speculation after 30-point night

    WASHINGTON (AP) — Rui Hachimura doesn't seem too disturbed by the idea he could be traded. “I just want to be somewhere that wants me as a basketball player, and I want to be somewhere that likes my game," the Washington Wizards forward said Saturday night. When asked if Washington is that place, he replied: “I don't know. We've got to find out.” Hachimura was certainly an asset for the Wizards on Saturday, when he equaled a career high with 30 points in a win over Orlando. That came shortly aft

  • Bruins beat Sharks 4-0, extend winning streak to five games

    BOSTON (AP) — Defensemen Hampus Lindholm and Charlie McAvoy scored highlight-reel goals, Linus Ullmark made 17 saves and the NHL-leading Boston Bruins beat the San Jose Sharks for the 11th straight time, 4-0 on Sunday night. The Bruins won their fifth straight game and improved to 22-1-3 at home this season, including a victory at Fenway Park as the “home” team in the Winter Classic. “Our bench was really motivated by it,” Boston’s first-year coach Jim Montgomery said of the McAvoy and Lindholm

  • Vikings interview assistant Mike Pettine for DC vacancy

    EAGAN, Minn. (AP) — The Minnesota Vikings interviewed internal candidate Mike Pettine on Wednesday for their defensive coordinator vacancy. Pettine served as assistant head coach this season under rookie coach Kevin O'Connell. The 56-year-old Pettine has 19 seasons of experience as an NFL coach, including three stints as a defensive coordinator with the New York Jets (2009-12), Buffalo (2013) and Green Bay (2018-20). Pettine was the head coach for Cleveland for two years from 2014-15. O'Connell

  • Canadian rugby women finish 11th while men place 14th at New Zealand Sevens

    HAMILTON, New Zealand — The Canadian women finished the HSBC New Zealand Sevens on a winning note Saturday, thumping Papua New Guinea 44-5 to place 11th. Canada, which came into the tournament in ninth place in the HSBC World Rugby Sevens Series standings after two events, got three tries from Bianca Farella and singles from Krissy Scurfield, Nakisa Levale, Fancy Bermudez Chavez, Renee Gonzalez and Shalaya Valenzuela against Papua New Guinea, an invitational side at the tournament. The Canadian

  • Purdy, 49ers beat Cowboys 19-12, advance to NFC title game

    SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — Christian McCaffrey scored on a go-ahead 2-yard run in the fourth quarter and San Francisco’s defense did the rest, sending the 49ers to their second straight NFC title game with a 19-12 victory over the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday. The 49ers (15-4) used back-to-back long scoring drives in the second half to wear down the Cowboys (13-6) and win their 12th straight game. San Francisco advanced to play the Eagles in the NFC title game next Sunday in Philadelphia after losin