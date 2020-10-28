10 Random Acts of Kindness, 10 Thousand Books, In 30 Days One Goal: Caring for the Caregiver

The caregiver focused campaign to debut in November in support of National Family Caregivers Month

DENVER, CO, Oct. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- More than any time in our nation's history, the role of caregiver has been pushed to the forefront of worldwide conversation and unprecedented support. The 101030 Campaign, a month–long celebration of the family caregiver, will kick off its inaugural event in November during National Family Caregiver Month. The campaign will run through November 30, 2020.

Offering a unique twist– as the first-ever 30-day virtual gifting and celebratory event– the annual event will serve to launch a nationwide movement in support of the family caregivers. Before the pandemic, there were more than 60-million caregivers. Since COVID-19, the number has risen substantially. Caregiving is now understood as the extraordinary life experience that will impact every individual, directly or indirectly, at some point in their lifetime.

“We are now in extraordinary times that call for exceptional measures. Meeting the needs of caregivers is more important than ever before,” said Nadine Roberts Cornish, CSA, and Founder of The Caregiver’s Guardian (TCG), and the visionary behind the 101030 Campaign. “All too often, family caregivers go unnoticed and unacknowledged. They are heavily entrenched in our lives every day as employees, friends, and colleagues. Rarely, if ever, do they share what they're going through.”

The 101030 Campaign will take place in cities and communities throughout the country offering random acts of kindness, personal support, and gifts of essentials to help family caregivers sustain themselves during the caregiving journey. The campaign’s offerings include:

Random Acts of Kindness Gifts : Virtual spa facial treatments and packages, mini caregiver pampering packs, and more.

: Virtual spa facial treatments and packages, mini caregiver pampering packs, and more. Lunch and Learn Sessions: Created to aid employers and staff in their support of family caregivers within their organizations.

Sessions: Created to aid employers and staff in their support of family caregivers within their organizations. Literary Acts of Kindness Gifts: Inspirational books by noted caregiving experts. Titles include: Prayers in My Gumbo, Family Strong, I Choose Me, and more.

Inspirational books by noted caregiving experts. Titles include: and more. Personal support: We encourage nonmonetary gifts of support; call a caregiver to check on them, connect with them via a Zoom call, offer respite to give them a break from daily responsibilities, etc.

The 101030 Campaign is seeking the support of corporate partners, investors, sponsors, foundation grants, healthcare providers, organizations, churches, and individual donations to help gift and distribute these exceptional gifts and books and place them in the hands of those who need them most.

“During this extremely polarized moment in time, our goal is turning the tide and shifting some positive energy toward helping those in need of support, at a time when it is needed most,” Roberts Cornish said. “We are committed to creating a Care-ocity movement that will shift us into a culture of caring.”

For more information visit, tcgcares.com/the-101030-campaign.

About The 101030 Campaign

The 101030 Campaign is an annual event created to honor and celebrate the role of the family caregiver. Mission-driven, the 101030 Campaign is focused on helping the family caregiver in multiple areas including, achieving self-care goals, long-term planning , and incorporating the 5-steps of conscience caregiving into their daily practices. Established in 2020, The 101030 Campaign is a campaign of The Caregiver Guardian. For more information visit, tcgcares.com/the-101030-campaign.





About The Caregiver’s Guardian

The Caregiver’s Guardian is a Denver, Colorado-based consulting service that supports, encourages and advocates for the family caregiver. TCG was founded by Nadine Roberts Cornish, Author, caregiver coach, healthcare consultant, and renowned public speaker for more than 20 years. TCG provides training and offers speaking engagements that motivate and inform caregivers and professionals on the importance of being an active participant in the caregiving process, while incorporating the critical essentials to caregiving success for the entire family. For more information visit, tcgcares.com.

