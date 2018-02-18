10 questions with Canadian Olympic curler Ben Hebert

Ben Hebert, the lead on Kevin Koe's Olympic men's curling team, asks his fellow curlers irreverent and sometimes embarassing questions on his web series "The Sheet Show."

The Canadian Press asked Hebert some of those same questions.

CP: What is your dream job?

Hebert: My dream job would probably be a professional golfer. I'd love to be golfing on the tour in nice weather, but unfortunately I'm not a very good golfer.

CP:What's No. 1 on your bucket list?

Hebert: Oh boy, bucket list. Probably to play Augusta National, if I could ever go play where they play the Masters. That would be amazing. I don't know how that's ever going to happen, but I guess that's why it's on the bucket list.

CP: What's your perfect date night?

Hebert: I've got two young kids. I don't remember what date night feels like. Go for dinner, go to a movie. Standard.

CP: Who has the best line calls in curling? Who has the worst?

Hebert: Oh boy. I ask these questions, eh? It's harder to answer them. The worst line call? Russ Howard's wasn't the worst, but it was definitely the loudest. It was irritating at times. It was aggressive. The best line call might still be Russ Howard for the same reasons.

CP:Who are three people you would like to have dinner with?

Hebert: Oh, that's a good one. Tiger Woods, Wayne Gretzky and LeBron James. They're three of the best athletes of all time.

CP: Who is the biggest jerk to play against? Or a team you don't like to play?

Hebert: Who do I not like to play? Um, all the top teams I hate playing because they're so good. Off the ice, they're good guys and we can have beers with any of them really. On the ice, probably Ryan Harnden, the lead for the Brad Jacobs team. He's a bit of a bully out there. He's angry, he's always chirping. We're buds, so it's a give and take kind of thing. I'm not the easiest guy to play against either.

CP:Who was your favourite curler growing up?

Hebert: Wayne Middaugh. The real reason is I'm from Regina, Saskatchewan, and there was a big event there called the SGI Charity Classic there every year. He used to come there and they won it, like, four or five years in a row. Just because of that, how good he was and how successful they were, he was my favourite player growing up.

CP: What is your favourite food on the road?

Hebert: Pizza. We eat pizza at night because we play late-night games.

CP: What's your favourite movie?

Hebert: Rounders. Matt Damon. Poker movie.

CP: What's your most vivid memory from winning Olympic gold with Kevin Martin in 2010?

Hebert: Just the crowd and the excitement, relief . . . all the hard work we put in. I get goosebumps even thinking about it right now. Sharing that moment with Canada, in Canada, being a proud Canadian, was the best moment.

Donna Spencer, The Canadian Press